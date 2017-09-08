Sharks dig deep for seventh win

Rhyno Smith scored a crucial try five minutes form time to steer the Sharks to a gritty 27-25 win over the Pumas in Nelspruit this evening.
With the Sharks falling foul of referee Jaco van Heerden, a Puma blitz early in the second half saw the visitors trail by 10 points after taken a narrow lead into the break. An opening score to Pumas winger Ruwen Isbell had been cancelled out by Sbu Nkosi’s seventh try of the season after Curwin Bosch found the flying winger in space with a pinpoint long pass. Ruan Botha made an audacious break in midfield and set up Jeremey Ward for the second and at 15-8 ahead, the Sharks appeared to be cruising at the half hour mark.
Van Heerden and his perennial partner in crime, TMO Johan Greeff, had other ides, though and conspired to reduce the Sharks to 13 players as the break loomed. First Akker van der Merwe was carded for a red-zone infringement, despite no warning, and Tyler Paul was given his marching orders not long afterwards for a supposed “grasscutter” tackle that Greeff conspired to spot. The Sharks repelled several waves of Puma attack despite their numerical disadvantage and ended the half still leading by seven.
The dam wall broke five minutes into the second period, with first JP Lewis and then Hennie Skorbinksi scoring tries. Keegan Daniel was adjudged to have committed an act of foul play as the second was scored and with the resulting penalty on the halfway mark, the Pumas had scored 17 points in just 6 minutes and now led 25-15. Chris Cloete, allowed free reign at the breakdown, had a field day and time and again halted Sharks momentum, occasionally even legally so.
To the Sharks credit – and the massive credit of their captain Ruan Botha – panic did not set in and they worked upfield well to eventually force a penalty in the right area of the field. Wian Vosloo scored his first career senior try from the resulting lineout and with April’s conversion finding its mark, the Sharks then trailed by just three. April himself produced the moment of magic to unlock a tiring Pumas defence just before the end, putting Smith away with a wonderful if perhaps slightly forward offload. That fourth score secured the bonus point, but the Sharks had to produce another 5 minutes of gritty defensive work to emerge with the points.
Pumas (25): Tries Isbell, Lewis, Skorbinski. Conversions Marais (2). Penalties Marais (2).
Sharks (27): Tries Nosi, Ward, Vosloo, Smith. Conversions Bosch, April. Penalty Bosch
A bit deeper than probably necessary
I want to know how exactly these 2 are still refereeing our games.
Surely we have lodged many complaints?
@Dunx (Comment 2) : Doubtful, rdp is not the moaning type
@Dunx (Comment 2) : My sentiments as well.
As much as I hate Greef and Van Heerden the discipline issue of some of our players need addressing. Keegan should have been sent off before the Paul incident and instead of being thankfull for his lucky break he continued with indiscretion costing us more points. Well done to the team for manning up to pull off the win. PS: Claasens annoy the hell out of me with his slow and stupid play. When is Cameron back?
Rob just a spell check bro, not being petty Ruan Botha made an audacious (beak) in midfield
I reckon Vosloo could be a very good fetcher, and In my view should start ahead of Keegan, he seems fast, aggressive and hungry,
Ruan Botha for me is currently the best 5 lock in SA.
@sudhir (Comment 5) : And where were Keagans indescretions? I certainly enjoyed him planting Cloete on his backside. And this after Cloete continued after whistle was blown. Always goes an extra yard to cause shit. How nobody has given him a PK is amazing. Oh and the tackle wow, this game is certainly turning into a game for ballet dancers, maybe there’s more contact in ballet!
@Bayshark (Comment 8) : I have to agree, that tackle was not a shoulder charge, look if the ref blows the same both ways that is fine, but it sure was not the case tonight.
@sharks_lover (Comment 7) : I agree so much with that comment and the other guy who totally underwhelms me is Mthembu,the guy spends three quarters of the game falling on his arse.
Wonder If anybody here still thinks that the twins are chosen on because of their father’s nepotism, with just one of those boys in the team tonite we would have wrapped Cloete and the game up by half time
Would be interested to see how many running meters mtembu makes. He always runs laterally and tries to find the densest concentration of players to run into. He loses a lot of ground.
@The hound (Comment 10) : For sure mate, I reckon Vosloo could be the next Marcell Coetzee, also has massive legs and upper body strength, some good coaching as we have a top class 6 in the making.
@The hound (Comment 10) : These should be our loose forwards for SR next year.
Dan
Jluc
Phillip
Vermeulen
Vosloo
And those we can rotate, now if we can get another top 4 then add Paul as a 7 or lock and our depth would be great.
@sharks_lover (Comment 13) : no Tera? Sorry, but are you serious?
@robdylan (Comment 14) : Inclined to agree with Sharks lover, Mthembu has reached his ceiling, and is a CC player at best. Vermeulen and Vosloo offer so much more
@sharks_lover (Comment 13) : Vermuelen has been quiet last two games, think the Lions/Bulls two games in a week took a toll on him.When he went off tonite he looked like a guy in need of a holiday.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : Not that i do not rate him Rob, I just think at 8 or 7 who would he replace? both Dan and Phillip better 8s than him, JL and Vermeulen better 7s and add Paul to that list, then Vosloo and Phillip better 6s, of course if injuries occur I would bring in Tera, and Yes I would bring in Tera before Keegan who for me is a shadow of the player he once was.
@The hound (Comment 16) : I agree but we know he will lift his game, I was one of those that doubted him, but he proved me wrong.
@KingCheetah (Comment 15) : Yup me too. He doesn’t add anything to the breakdown his running is pointless looks like he’s out of ideas.
@coolfusion (Comment 19) : problem at the sharks is we have too many number 8s. We are still short a no6 flank who can play towards the ball.
@KingCheetah (Comment 15) : complete side issue .. what do you think of converting ox to hooker?
Curwin certainly didn’t benefit from his time with Alistar Coetzee at the Boks
He’s come back lacking confidence, almost the same thing Coetzee did with Jantjies in spell at the Stormers and his first spell at the Boks.
@byron (Comment 20) : Preaching to the choir. I always thought we could do more with cloete.
@The hound (Comment 22) : he has had … 3 minutes of game time in a month or two
@The hound (Comment 22) : agreed, now the decision, do u play Ben10 ahead of a Springbok? I personally believe that there r a few too many people being fast tracked before they r ready!
@coolfusion (Comment 23) : I’m not a fan of cloete hey … he’s sloppy and gives away too many cards and penalties. We need to figure out who taught marcel coetzee to fetch and get him to teach vermulan
@byron (Comment 21) : I think he is developing nicely as a prop that can play both sides of the scrum. He is still young for a prop forward, and we dont have a shortage of hookers. At the Cheetahs alone we have two promising young hookers in Dweba and Reinach Venter. You guys have Akker and Franco. Lions have Marx and Coetzee, and the Pumas have Mark Pretorius.
So i think Ox should continue his growth. Maybe he will be like Os, but that can play both sides.
@byron (Comment 26) : I think we could train him. Marcell took his teacher with him.
@coolfusion (Comment 28) : give me enough wine and I can teach a goat to fetch
Stopped watching after Akker’s yellow card!!!
Sharks made lots of mistakes but Pumas were no angels yet refs arm just seemed to point only one way!!!
Wow what a huge surprise when I had a quick peek at the score just in time to see Smith’s try!!!
Awesome performance by the players to win the game (that I’m sure in years gone past they would have lost)!!!