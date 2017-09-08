Sharks dig deep for seventh win

Rhyno Smith scored a crucial try five minutes form time to steer the Sharks to a gritty 27-25 win over the Pumas in Nelspruit this evening.

With the Sharks falling foul of referee Jaco van Heerden, a Puma blitz early in the second half saw the visitors trail by 10 points after taken a narrow lead into the break. An opening score to Pumas winger Ruwen Isbell had been cancelled out by Sbu Nkosi’s seventh try of the season after Curwin Bosch found the flying winger in space with a pinpoint long pass. Ruan Botha made an audacious break in midfield and set up Jeremey Ward for the second and at 15-8 ahead, the Sharks appeared to be cruising at the half hour mark.

Van Heerden and his perennial partner in crime, TMO Johan Greeff, had other ides, though and conspired to reduce the Sharks to 13 players as the break loomed. First Akker van der Merwe was carded for a red-zone infringement, despite no warning, and Tyler Paul was given his marching orders not long afterwards for a supposed “grasscutter” tackle that Greeff conspired to spot. The Sharks repelled several waves of Puma attack despite their numerical disadvantage and ended the half still leading by seven.

The dam wall broke five minutes into the second period, with first JP Lewis and then Hennie Skorbinksi scoring tries. Keegan Daniel was adjudged to have committed an act of foul play as the second was scored and with the resulting penalty on the halfway mark, the Pumas had scored 17 points in just 6 minutes and now led 25-15. Chris Cloete, allowed free reign at the breakdown, had a field day and time and again halted Sharks momentum, occasionally even legally so.

To the Sharks credit – and the massive credit of their captain Ruan Botha – panic did not set in and they worked upfield well to eventually force a penalty in the right area of the field. Wian Vosloo scored his first career senior try from the resulting lineout and with April’s conversion finding its mark, the Sharks then trailed by just three. April himself produced the moment of magic to unlock a tiring Pumas defence just before the end, putting Smith away with a wonderful if perhaps slightly forward offload. That fourth score secured the bonus point, but the Sharks had to produce another 5 minutes of gritty defensive work to emerge with the points.

Pumas (25): Tries Isbell, Lewis, Skorbinski. Conversions Marais (2). Penalties Marais (2).

Sharks (27): Tries Nosi, Ward, Vosloo, Smith. Conversions Bosch, April. Penalty Bosch