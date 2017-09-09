Rugby Champs 2017: Australia vs South Africa

Round three of the 2017 Rugby Championship and the Springboks are in Perth to face Australia.
The Boks come off a 5 match win streak while the Aussies are 0 from 2 in the campaign so far, but opposition in both instances are not exactly comparable. Australia would have taken quite a bit from the last match against New Zealand, being in a position to beat the All Blacks in New Zealand is no easy feat, so the Boks will have to be very careful of this Wallaby outfit.
It’s really simple for the Boks though, win today and they prove themselves worthy for probably the first time in 2 years. A win today will prove that the French series win and two wins over Argentina were no flukes, that this Bok team is series competition.
Key areas today will once again fall on the shoulders of Elton Jantjies: He will not only have to be on point in terms of his goal kicking, he will have to marshall this backline on both attack and defence. On the front foot, good quick ball will be key, releasing those speedsters in the back three, especially on the counter attack, will be important.
More importantly, his organising of the defensive lines will be the difference between the Boks having a good game or walking away with a hiding today. The Wallabies have some serious talent and power in the backline and missed tackles are non-negotiable.
The loose trio will face a real potent threat for the first time this season, and all three will have to put in workman-like performances to keep the opposition at bay. Kolisi has been massive this season and will have to lead by example once again in both tight and loose facets.
My prediction is for a massive game from both teams with both campaigns hinging on this match. I do suspect that the confident Wallabies will have too much for the travelling Boks in this game and that they will win a tight affair.
Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodges, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio.
Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Curtis Rona.
South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.
Date: Saturday, September 9
Venue: nib Stadium, Perth
Kick-off: 18.00 (12.00 SA time; 10.00 GMT)
Expected weather: Partly cloudy, no rain, a high of 21°C and a low of 13°C
Referee: Glen Jackson (New Zealand)
Assistant referees: John Lacey (Ireland), Paul Williams (New Zealand)
TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
The Boks’ 5 wins so far this season were most certainly not flukes.
And today’s result, win or lose, will not change that.
Hopefully today we get to see one of the most rarest of sights on the rugby field. Raymond Rhule making a tackle.
I wonder when officials are going to start acting against the AB’s for taking out pillar defenders way off the ball. Blatant cheating going on with impunity.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 3) : Yip agree, it’s so blatant. One instance Coles took someone out from in front t of the All Black’s
@Bayshark (Comment 4) : With Angus Gardner actually following the action but only to see if the Argie taken off the ball is going to retaliate
Jeez, we’ve won just 4 Tri-Nations/RC away tests in the past 7 years? That’s pretty shocking!
Coetzee taken out in the air and not even a penalty?
And Rhule missing tackle after tackle
Holy shit this is kak rugby. The AB vs Argie game in the pouring rain was far more exciting.
Poor Bok defence allows Beale to equalize after Jesse scored for the Boks
Aussies dominating attacking stats. Only some good turnovers from the Boks and a few knocks saving the Boks
We should really leave the wp midget wings and rather get Kollisi.
Our defensive is very passive waiting for the Wobblies to come to them
This Bok attack can only be described as robotic.
Wobblies show us how to maul and scores
Boks fuck up a try scoring opportunity after a good break by Kolisi and Serfontein
“How to fuck up a certain try” by Jaco Kriel…
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 17) : Settings in should just have passed to Skosan
@Bokhoring (Comment 18) : Settings is Serfontein
Marx scores from a good maul