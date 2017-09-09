Rugby Champs 2017: Australia vs South Africa

Round three of the 2017 Rugby Championship and the Springboks are in Perth to face Australia.

The Boks come off a 5 match win streak while the Aussies are 0 from 2 in the campaign so far, but opposition in both instances are not exactly comparable. Australia would have taken quite a bit from the last match against New Zealand, being in a position to beat the All Blacks in New Zealand is no easy feat, so the Boks will have to be very careful of this Wallaby outfit.

It’s really simple for the Boks though, win today and they prove themselves worthy for probably the first time in 2 years. A win today will prove that the French series win and two wins over Argentina were no flukes, that this Bok team is series competition.

Key areas today will once again fall on the shoulders of Elton Jantjies: He will not only have to be on point in terms of his goal kicking, he will have to marshall this backline on both attack and defence. On the front foot, good quick ball will be key, releasing those speedsters in the back three, especially on the counter attack, will be important.

More importantly, his organising of the defensive lines will be the difference between the Boks having a good game or walking away with a hiding today. The Wallabies have some serious talent and power in the backline and missed tackles are non-negotiable.

The loose trio will face a real potent threat for the first time this season, and all three will have to put in workman-like performances to keep the opposition at bay. Kolisi has been massive this season and will have to lead by example once again in both tight and loose facets.

My prediction is for a massive game from both teams with both campaigns hinging on this match. I do suspect that the confident Wallabies will have too much for the travelling Boks in this game and that they will win a tight affair.

Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodges, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio.

Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Curtis Rona.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.

Date: Saturday, September 9

Venue: nib Stadium, Perth

Kick-off: 18.00 (12.00 SA time; 10.00 GMT)

Expected weather: Partly cloudy, no rain, a high of 21°C and a low of 13°C

Referee: Glen Jackson (New Zealand)

Assistant referees: John Lacey (Ireland), Paul Williams (New Zealand)

TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)