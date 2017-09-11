This has yet to be confirmed by either body, but there is strong speculation this morning that the Sharks and SA Rugby will make an announcement later regarding Pat Lambie.
Media outlets (including the Mercury via Mike Greenaway) seem confident that the Boks and Sharks will both confirm agreeing to early termination of the player’s contracts with them – making him a free agent to take up a big-money deal with Racing 92 in Paris.
Lambie, who has hardly played rugby for the Sharks in three years due to injury, will be released to move to a different environment in the hope that it revitalises his career. We wish him well for the future.
Cheers Pat – we’ll never forget 2010.Tweet
It is sad for all but most likely the best thing for him as a player.
Get some game overseas come back a stronger player.
Sad but we all knew it was coming.. Good Luck Pat
Sad day that player as great as this never reached his full potential.
Probably the most talented rugby player this province has produced, and a real gentleman.
Wont see his like again in a hurry,
I blame saru for this. Rushing players back from injury and not being 100:% . After his first concussion he shouldive took a year out of rugby
One of my all time favourites. Good luck, Pat. You’ll be missed. All the best in France.
Surely Racing should pay some form of transfer fee?
@McLovin (Comment 6) : I hope so, I wonder if insurance picked up the tab on pat’s salary all the time he was out injured long term.
love the guy though, but this game is unforgiving, doesnt mean we wont see him play for the sharks again, his still relatively young.
Good luck Pat. And thank you for your service to sharks rugby.
May not have played a lot for us in three years but every game he played he put himself unreservedly on the line for his team. This is how every sharks member should strive to be. Good luck Pat. I will still support you whatever team you play for.
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : Yes, that is the sad truth. Think the last time I read it was something like 16 Super rugby matches in the last 4 seasons. So an average of 4 per Super Rugby season. As good a player as he is, that is just a liability to the team. Not his fault.
See on a Facebook page someone is buying Goosen’s Racing contract. Only Montpellier has the 23 million that they would seek!!
Sad end to his time here, but I wish him the best. Just hope that he is extra careful with any knocks from here on.
I also think it’s best for the Sharks to move on. We need to invest seriously in the likes of Bosch now.
@KingCheetah (Comment 9) :
Goosen is too talented to not play. He pulled a rubbish move but he can make amends.
I still suspect that he could be a fantastic 15 for the Boks.
@KingCheetah (Comment 9) : just throwing it out there…. maybe Sharks and Racing agreed on a mutual release of players thus swapping Pat for Goosen!?!?!?!?
@Big Fish (Comment 11) : True BF, and like Pat he was shunted back into the fray too soon, after a serious injury. That set him back a few years too.
He also excelled at 13 for Racing. Very good utility option.
@Big Fish (Comment 11) : ja must say think his agent or whom ever dreamed up that whole thing should be shot as it could still end his career!!!
@Big Fish (Comment 10) : If we can teach Inny to tackle and Ben10 to kick, we need not invest that much in Bosch. The kid is talented, but really feel he was hyped up too much.
All I can say is: Thank you, Pat, and good luck. We wish you everything of the best!
@jdolivier (Comment 15) : I don’t agree…but we’ll see…
@JD (Comment 14) : same agent that reps the du Preez twins, so we need to be careful what we wish for. Or not
@jdolivier (Comment 15) : give the three of them a chance. All three is still young and even though Inny and Bosch is small they’re willing to try and tackle. Kicking is practice and confidence so give Ben10 game time and I’m sure it will improve.
@robdylan (Comment 18) : personally I think that when the contract extension was signed all that they looked at was the € and not the players playing future. But hey that’s how I feel and I represent no athlete so does my opinion really matter?!
@KingCheetah (Comment 9) : How the hell is SA rugby supposed to compete with that sort of buying power? I tell you if rugby dies out as a sport it will be because of this.
@JD (Comment 19) : I really like Inny and Ben10, probably the only sharks supporter that doesn’t rate Bosch, to me he is morne steyn Jr, he kicks well………
@jdolivier (Comment 22) : Sjoe…
@pastorshark (Comment 23) : Luckily it’s an opinion, we’re all entitled to ours. Hopefully I get to eat humble pie when he proves me wrong, just haven’t seen it yet