This has yet to be confirmed by either body, but there is strong speculation this morning that the Sharks and SA Rugby will make an announcement later regarding Pat Lambie.

Media outlets (including the Mercury via Mike Greenaway) seem confident that the Boks and Sharks will both confirm agreeing to early termination of the player’s contracts with them – making him a free agent to take up a big-money deal with Racing 92 in Paris.

Lambie, who has hardly played rugby for the Sharks in three years due to injury, will be released to move to a different environment in the hope that it revitalises his career. We wish him well for the future.

Cheers Pat – we’ll never forget 2010.