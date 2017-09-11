Unlucky break for Coenie

Sharks prop Coenie Oosthuizen broke his arm during the second half of Saturday’s Rugby Championship test match against Australia in Perth.
SA Rugby have announced the the unfortunate player – who manfully played several minutes of the contest with the fracture – will return home to Durban to consult a specialist and is thus expected to be out of action for some time. His place in the squad goes to uncapped Western Province prop Wilco Louw.
Our best wishes go out to Coenie for a speedy recovery.
Best wishes and hope to see you playing again soon!!!
So Coenie went back on the field to replace Nyakane with a broken arm? He is one tough bugger
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : I know some big taping and some magic spray sorted him out i bet.
Still impressive and not just that what about the scrumming as well during that time
Unfortunate injury, Coenie’s game was on the up with lots of improvement. Get well soon!
what was so wrong with Nyakane that he had to be replaced by a guy with a broken arm, looked like he had a huge case of indigestion to me.
Secondly how can you allow a guy to play with a broken arm, surely we should have had uncontested scrums, if we had no other props
,Mbonambi was also on the bench
@The hound (Comment 5) : If it was a hairline fracture they wouldnt have known, would have just thought it was a sore arm. And good luck trying to hold back Coenie- he came back on and still smashed guys. A you say i do feel Nyakane is a bit soft.
@The hound (Comment 5) : Trev apparently took a smack to the eye.
@robdylan (Comment 7) : I couldn’t tell if it was an eye or a nose – either way it was bleeding quite badly – well forgive Trevor for being “Soft”
Interesting to see who they go for in this next test. Straight swap so front row of Beast,Marx, Nyakane…or do they mix it up a bit as they already maing a change. I kno Beast is the experienced guy etc but the All Blacks have his number im afraid. Id start Kitshoff as he really does deserve a chance. The hooker depth is very shallow so for me Marx has to start…oh if only we had Bissie to come off the bench.
@SheldonK (Comment 9) : Nyakane has done absolutely nothing to deserve place in the team never mind start, can’t remember when last he played more than 15min of rugby, would hate to see the state he would be in if by some chance he had to play a full game.
@The hound (Comment 10) : Who is the other tighthead in the squad- Ruan Dreyer? Eish he got pushed around n CC
@byron (Comment 8) : @The hound (Comment 10) : Oh great we’re bashing trevor now are we, wow you guys have no perspective. His been playing well off the bench. he came on against oz and got a eye injury that they could not get the blood to stop flowing, looked gutted as he had to leave the field. Unsubstantiated criticism of people who put their bodies on the line seems to be a staple in all sporting codes.
Is it trevors fault that they dont give him more time off the bench ? is he picking the team, I bet if you let him he would play 80min plus every game.
on the coenie point, guy has done wonder after a inconsistent first season with us into a cult hero
@revolverocelot (Comment 12) : True, let’s give Trevor a chance to play before we decide how bad he is. He had a couple of very good SR games this year and let’s be honest, very few of us expected Coenie to perform this great before the last couple of matches, Before he also only played couple of minutes of the bench for the boks.
Pity, this…Coenie was really playing well!
@revolverocelot (Comment 12) : My point is a simple one when was the last time he played more than 15 minutes, not only for the Boys but for his province.
Suddenly he ;s no 1 choice and he gets his first extended run in over a year in a test against the AB ‘s in new Zealander very different prospect to 15 min off the bench against a beaten French scrum.
@revolverocelot (Comment 12) : I think its more a case of praising coenie than bashing trevor. I rate Trevor quite highly.
Coenie scrumming at tighthead with a broken arm thats pretty heroic stuff and deserves to be celebrated. Its right up there with carlos spencer who played flyhalf with two broken hands (if I remember the story correctly)
So that his year then. He can get his Christmas vacation going early. I did enjoy him this year so much moxie moving to sharks was a good move for him.