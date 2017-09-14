Big ask for under 21s

It’s now the third week of their campaign and the easy ride for the Sharks under 21 side comes to an end. Having banked decent bonus-point wins against the Kings and Leopard in their first two games, this week it’s the mighty (and table-topping) Bulls that lie in wait for Paul Anthony’s side.

Anthony has been forced into changes as well. Ben Janse van Rensburg has an ankle problem, meaning a switch from fullback to flyhalf for Courtney Winnaar, who grabbed a brace of tries last week. That is one of three changes to the starting backline, with Taigh Schoor starting in the number 13 jersey for Tristan Blewett and Faf de Villiers rotating in at scrumhalf ahead of Grant Williams. Blewett will be on the bench for the Sharks Currie Cup side in Kimberley tomorrow, while Williams drops to the bench for the Loftus clash. Cliven Loubser starts at fullback for the first time.

The forward pack – led by Mike Meyer – is largely unchanged, with big Andrew Evans coming in at lock for Ryan Carlson in the only switch.

Sharks u21: 15 Cliven Loubser, 14 Mfundo Ndlovu, 13 Taigh Schoor, 12 Wayno Visagie, 11 Ilunga Mukendi, 10 Courtney Winnaar, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Kwanda Dimaza, 7 Bandisa Ndlvou, 6 Michael Meyer (capt), 5 Andrew Evans, 4 Rikus Zwart, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Franco Botha, 1 Jordan Els

Subs: 16 Ntuthuko Mthembu, 17 Ngoni Chidoma, 18 Ryan Carlson, 19 Andre Coetzee, 20 Neil Otto, 21 Faf de Villiers, 22 Khail Koetzenberg