Starts for Jean-Luc and Dreyer

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has made three changes to his starting team to face New Zealand this weekend with Jean-Luc du Preez earning a start in place of the injured Jaco Kriel. Ruan Dreyer comes in for the injured Coenie Oosthuizen in the front row.
In a non-injury enforced change Franco Mostert comes back into the starting lineup after resting last week, replacing Pieter-Steph du Toit. du Toit drops to the bench not as lock cover but rather covering the loose forwards with Lood de Jager also on the bench. the only other loose forward left in the team – Dan du Preez, misses out on slection as a result.
15. Andries Coetzee (Emirates Lions), 6 caps, 0 points
14. Raymond Rhule (Toyota Cheetahs), 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)
13. Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls), 22 caps, 30 points (6 tries)
12. Jan Serfontein (Vodacom Bulls), 32 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
11. Courtnall Skosan (Emirates Lions), 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)
10. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions), 17 caps, 179 points (2 try, 32 conversions, 35 penalties)
9. Ross Cronje (Emirates Lions), 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)
8. Uzair Cassiem (Toyota Cheetahs) 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)
7. Jean-Luc du Preez (Cell C Sharks), 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)
6. Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers), 22 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
5. Franco Mostert (Emirates Lions), 12 caps, 0 points
4. Eben Etzebeth (captain, DHL Stormers), 60 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
3. Ruan Dreyer (Emirates Lions), 1 cap, 0 points
2. Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions), 8 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
1. Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks), 93 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Replacements:
16. Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers), 10 caps, 0 points
17. Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), 16 caps, 0 points
18. Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls), 31 caps, 5 points (1 try)
19. Lood de Jager (Vodacom Bulls), 30 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
20. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers), 26 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
21. Francois Hougaard (Worcester Warriors, England) 45 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
22. Handré Pollard (Vodacom Bulls), 20 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)
23. Damian de Allende (DHL Stormers), 24 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Because we all remember how well it worked last time PS du Toit played flank…what did Einstein say about repeating and expecting different results?
Why why why would you play 4 locks??? Look who they have on the bench…a quick mobile lock and loose forward…and we wonder why the All Blacks hammer us in the last quarter of games. Hope Dan DuPreez has enjoyed his holiday to Argentina and Australasia.
Basically it says Coetzee/Venter are shit scared of the AB line out,,
Why do you start 1 Cap prop when you have a 31 cap prop on the bench and he’s been there all year.????
Apart from Kisthoff that is a seriously shit bench,dont think I’d start any of them for the Sharks.
@The hound (Comment 3) : Actually have to agree with you. A fit team with no injuries, I would not pick any of them. I definitely would play Thomas ahead of Kitshoff, but I know that is up for debate though.
Glad Mr Mtawarira is there.
He has more test wins at the Albany ground than any of the All Black squad.
Doesn’t matter who you pick where in the forwards if your wings are going to be nothing more than a speed bump for the AB wings. Or whoever else runs at them.
@HeinF (Comment 4) : Kitschoff is seriously good no ways Beast should start ahead of him ,he changed the whole game when he cameos last week.
Beast is entering the twilight of his career and should now be playing the last15 min off the bench role, especially when you have a dynamo like the gingeri in the team.
@The hound (Comment 8) : Yes, he is very good. Why I mentioned I would start Thomas ahead of him, not Beast. But Beast is still a very good prop for the sharks to have on the bench or to rotate, where he might play a lot more next year if Thomas can stay injury-free.
Worst. backline.ever.
Honestly is that what Springbok rugby has come to?
.Seriously if this team beats the Blacks,Hansen should resign,
or you know that a guy called Marlin has been in the AB’s change room handing out Pakestani leather jackets.
It’s so obvious what Barret will do: drop little box kicks onto his wings who’ll mow Skosan and Rhule’s faces into the turf while Coetzee shrugs his shoulders.
What a crappy team…..just realised that we have NO try scorers in the team…none! Just have a look at the strike rates of the backline….Serfontein 4 tries in 32 caps….Kriel 6 tries in 22 (mildly better)…Rhule 1 try in 6…Skosan 1 try in 6 (for wings nogal)….de Allende 3 tries in 24! How are these palookas keeping out the likes of Combrinck, Rohan jv Rensburg, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi, Van Wyk and Am?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 15) : Aha Salmonoid the three eyed raven,
@The hound (Comment 16) :
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 17) : We need a 3 eye emoji for those of us blessed with prescience
@HeinF (Comment 1) : Insanity prevails (although it has been misattributed to Einstein probably said by AC the insecure.).
Not going to labour the PSdT point but Dan deserves to be on the bench even if it’s just to move DdA off! And why persist with Mbonambi who has serious problems with his GPS in finding his jumpers. Serfontein has lost his mojo or his emoji – whatever. Rhule doesn’t do it at all and why ,oh, why Skosan. Continuity is one thing but performance and merit should be factored in. Just saying. I remember years ago when the Cronje twins were battling to find a place behind McLeod and the like in the Sharks team and now. How the wobbly wheel turns. How does he warrant a place ahead of Schreuder or Claasens or even Wright. Go figure.
@BarendL (Comment 14) : well just a while ago i posted on the rugby forum that i would pick Am above Jesse kriel in the starting 15 and that i feel that Am is a way better player than DDA and well i got some really bad responses to that XD i guess its only Bulls and Stormers fans on there
[email protected]The hound (Comment 18) : Soothsayers unite……. would probably end up being the most used emoji ever.
@markm (Comment 20) : I saw that and the mens large started at 3XL.Nothing for me Im afraid.
@John (Comment 21) : You must have been on DDA’s family site – I dont know any Stormers that would even argue with your choice.