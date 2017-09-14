Starts for Jean-Luc and Dreyer

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has made three changes to his starting team to face New Zealand this weekend with Jean-Luc du Preez earning a start in place of the injured Jaco Kriel. Ruan Dreyer comes in for the injured Coenie Oosthuizen in the front row.

In a non-injury enforced change Franco Mostert comes back into the starting lineup after resting last week, replacing Pieter-Steph du Toit. du Toit drops to the bench not as lock cover but rather covering the loose forwards with Lood de Jager also on the bench. the only other loose forward left in the team – Dan du Preez, misses out on slection as a result.

15. Andries Coetzee (Emirates Lions), 6 caps, 0 points

14. Raymond Rhule (Toyota Cheetahs), 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)

13. Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls), 22 caps, 30 points (6 tries)

12. Jan Serfontein (Vodacom Bulls), 32 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

11. Courtnall Skosan (Emirates Lions), 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)

10. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions), 17 caps, 179 points (2 try, 32 conversions, 35 penalties)

9. Ross Cronje (Emirates Lions), 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)

8. Uzair Cassiem (Toyota Cheetahs) 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)

7. Jean-Luc du Preez (Cell C Sharks), 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)

6. Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers), 22 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

5. Franco Mostert (Emirates Lions), 12 caps, 0 points

4. Eben Etzebeth (captain, DHL Stormers), 60 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

3. Ruan Dreyer (Emirates Lions), 1 cap, 0 points

2. Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions), 8 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

1. Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks), 93 caps, 10 points (2 tries)



Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers), 10 caps, 0 points

17. Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), 16 caps, 0 points

18. Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls), 31 caps, 5 points (1 try)

19. Lood de Jager (Vodacom Bulls), 30 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

20. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers), 26 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

21. Francois Hougaard (Worcester Warriors, England) 45 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

22. Handré Pollard (Vodacom Bulls), 20 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)

23. Damian de Allende (DHL Stormers), 24 caps, 15 points (3 tries)