Sharks march on

The Sharks took another big step towards a home Currie Cup semifinal this afternoon as they handed Griquas a 22-40 defeat in Kimberley, outscoring their hosts by six tries to three in the process.

It was far from a polished performance, but in reality the Sharks were never in any real danger of losing the game and the final scoreline arguably flattered the men in peacock blue, who scored a pair of long range tries against the run of play in the second half to add a veneer of respectability to a rather pedestrian showing.

For the Sharks, though, this week was all about moving up a gear as they head towards a run of tough home games against the Bulls, Lions and Western Province and while a number of injuries and other disruptions may have made that task seem a little more difficult, Rob du Preez will have taken something else from this game in the that a number of fringe players put up their hands and showcased the depth in the province.

There were cringeworthy moments aplenty in a game in which the strong wind conspired to make life very difficult for both sides. Curwin Bosch and Marius Louw got themselves into a real mix-up defensively early on, with Griquas centre Kyle Steyn profiting and scoring an embarrassingly easy try in just the second minute. The Sharks righted that situation pretty quickly, though and it was Louw himself who went over for their opening score just four minutes later, after a lineout drive had sucked in the defence. The Sharks continued to plug away in the half and despite not ever quite establishing true dominance in any area, scored twice more through Jeremy Ward and Ross Geldenhuys, taking a deserved 19-7 lead into the break.

George Whitehead struck a penalty for the hosts shortly after half time to narrow the gap to nine, before Louw struck again, scoring the bonus point try in barnstorming fashion as he ran over two Griqua defenders from five metres out. With the bonus point in the bag, the Sharks loosened up a bit and while the resulting play was exciting to watch, the error rate certainly climbed as the side took more risks on attack.

The best moment of the game came about 20 minutes form time, when debutant Tristan Blewett snaffled a loose pass form Griquas, broke strongly downfield and then fed Louis Schreuder, who found Keegan Daniel on his inside for a fantastic score. 33-10 was certainly a comfortable scoreline, but it was Griquas who then undid much of that good work with tries to Enver Brandt and Wilmar Arnold, both scores originating off turnover ball deep in their own half after sloppy attacking play from the Sharks.

Ward scored the sixth try for the Sharks on the stroke of full time to stretch the gap once more and draw a line under a solid performance to extend the incredible Currie Cup winning streak to 8 games.

Griquas (22): Tries Steyn, Brandt, Arnoldi. Conversions Whitehead (2). Penalty Whitehead.

Sharks (40): Tries Louw (2), Ward (2), Geldenhuys, Daniel. Conversions Bosch (5)