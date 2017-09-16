Rugby Champs 2017: New Zealand vs Springboks

Its one of the biggest matches on the International calender, and it’s here. The All Blacks host the Springboks in one of the most anticipated games of the campaign. Will the Springboks pitch and make a game of this match? I’d make sure to watch this live.

Game four of the campaign and it’s make or break for the Springboks. A win (or draw) in this match and the Springboks stand a decent chance of winning the Championship this year. With two home games to come, albeit against strong competition, is sure to keep things interesting over the final stretch.

But let’s be honest – nobody in their right mind really gives the Springboks a chance in this fixture. The bookies have given the Boks a massive 17 point headstart. For a match against two of the top International teams, that is huge! The general feeling is that the Boks are in for a hiding.

In my opinion – this match is sure to be closer than a 17 point margin. The All Blacks haven’t been the same team this year as during their unbeaten run over the last two seasons. They have had to come from behind to secure wins against both Australia and Argentina (both at home). And while this could be seen as an attribute of a great team, winning from any position, we can agree that this NZ team is beatable.

That said, the Boks would have to be a much better team than we saw last week to make that happen. No silly errors, no indecisiveness, no unforced errors as you say in tennis. Missed kicks simply cannot be an option. We need magic and we need it from more than one or two individuals. In matches like these, intensity, leadership and GEES can get the Boks over the line. I’m expecting a massive match from this Bok team, so make sure to watch this match!

New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Square, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Kane Hames.

Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 Thomas Perenara, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.



South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Lodewyk de Jager, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.

Date: Saturday, 16 September 2017

Venue: North Harbour Stadium, Albany

Kick-off: 19.35 (09.35 SA time; 07.35 GMT)

Expected weather: A chance of some rain with a high of 16°C and a low of 11°C

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Assistant referees: Angus Gardner (Australia), Matthew Carley (England)

TMO: George Ayoub (Australia)