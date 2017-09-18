Welcome back Koegies!

The Sharks have this morning confirmed the signing of former age-group lock Gideon Koegelenberg on a 2-year deal.
2.02m tall Koegies was a big signing for the Sharks at junior level back in 2011 and even played a few games for the under 19 team while still in his matric year at Hugenote in the Southern Cape. Unfortunately, as is so often the case with early bloomers, Gideon suffered a succession of injuries that curtailed his participation in rugby for much of his junior contract term – a sole appearance for the Sharks XV in 2013 being the only real exception.
The Sharks cut ties with the young man not long afterwards and it’s been a long road back to Durban, including stints with the Lions and Zebre in Italy. Still only 22 years of age, he returns a far more experienced player and will look to add much-needed depth to a Sharks second row thinned out dramatically by the loss of Etienne Oosthuizen to France and Stephan Lewies (albeit temporarily) to Japan.
The Sharks have not revealed whether Koegelenberg is available for immediate Currie Cup selection, but my assumption is that he could probably play in the competition if needed/
Welcome home Gideon. Let’s make this work.Tweet
Welcome and good luck…
Some good news. Hope he can start playing this season already. Welcome back!
Is it combined the signing as in there is another one to announce or did you mean confirm?
@Dunx (Comment 3) : no boet, I just can’t type for shit.
Confirmed the signing.
Small correction – Hugenote is in Wellington, in the Boland. Juan de Jonghs old school.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : kewl bud. thanks for clearing up for me. I almost got excited that there was another nice signing in there
I remember when he was still at school in the Boland but running out for the Sharks in Durban on weekends – crazy things happen in modern rugby.
Lets see if he can stay injury free…from what i do remember he is quite a useful player
I’m happy, SR depth chart: Botha, lewies, Hyron, Gideon, paul, droste .. if needed vosloo, his good at flank as well though
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 5) : ag fok – the Cape is a confusing place.
@robdylan (Comment 10) : Yep, I dont know all of the schools down here but many of my inlaws went to Hugenote.
@robdylan (Comment 10) : Not that bad a place, you must just come and visit! Hugenote always struggle, most of the best athletes from the primary schools in Wellington usually go to either Boys High or Paarl Gim
@HeinF (Comment 12) : I think all the Boland High schools and a good few from Cape Towns Northern Suburbs suffer from the magnet that is the Paarl / Stellenbosch schools area.
Welcom back Koegies!!!
it’s been confirmed that Koegies is available for immediate selection
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 13) : That is true. Talked to learner in SACS the other day, he also said most of his Afrikaans friends from primary school went to either Paul roos, Paarl Gim or Boys High. Why they are so competitive, very wide area to draw players from!
@robdylan (Comment 15) : Very good news, will hopefully see him in action in the next few weeks