When days are dark, fans are few

The Southern Kings returned to their fortress, NMB Stadium, after a disappointing first two rounds against Scarlets, the Pro 12 defending champions, and Connacht which saw them suffer two heavy defeats, 57 – 10 and 32 – 10 respectively.

Upon their return home, all eyes were on how the Northern Hemisphere teams would do playing their prestigious Guinness Pro 14 on Southern Hemisphere fields.

Despite an impressive first half against last year’s semi-finalist, Leinster, which saw the Kings trail by four points at half-time, 3 – 7, it was however the crowd, or the lack there of, that drew all the attention.

The Northern Hemisphere media expressed their disappointment in the dismal crowd that showed up on Saturday to watch the Kings play their first match, questioning the Kings’ fan base. This, however, was the same for when the Kings faced some of the best the South has to offer in Super Rugby.

Season after season the Kings need to prove they worthy of support. It was only after an away win against the Sunwolves earlier his year that motivated 9 938 to support the Kings upon their return to NMB Stadium to face the Stormers.

A few good performances against Australian opposition across the Indian Ocean and a record 44 – 3 win against the Rebels at home sparked 15 258 supporters to come and watch the Kings beat the Sharks. The following week 16 455 came out to support the Kings against the Brumbies.

Saturday’s crowd of 3 011 was an embarrassment for the Kings and South Africa and while the team needs their own to support them it seems like, once again, they need to prove to their fans they worthy of their support.

The Kings play Italian club Zebre on Saturday evening and possibly the only opportunity for them to pick up an early win and save some face with their “supporters” as another grueling season awaits.