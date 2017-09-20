Nkosi, Schreuder get the Bok call

The Sharks duo of Sbusiso Nkosi and Louis Schreuder has been called up to the Springbok squad for the last two games of the Rugby Championship. Francois Louw also got the call as expected.

Louw adds a massive amount of experience with his 52 caps, considering the team that lost last weekend had a combined total of 500 caps through the match squad.

The inclusion of Schreuder has seen Francois Hougaard fall out of the squad completely, while Raymond Rhule and Courtnall Skosan both still feature, along with Dillyn Leyds, a total of 4 wings in the squad.

The rest of the squad remains unchanged bar the known injuries being left to rehabilitate.



The Springbok squad for the Tests in Bloemfontein and Cape Town:



Forwards (17 players):

Uzair Cassiem (flank), Toyota Cheetahs – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Lood de Jager (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 31 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Ruan Dreyer (prop), Emirates Lions – 2 caps, 0 points

Dan du Preez (No 8), Cell C Sharks – 0 caps, 0 points

Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Cell C Sharks – 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 27 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Eben Etzebeth (lock, captain), DHL Stormers – 61 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Steven Kitshoff (prop), DHL Stormers – 17 caps, 0 points

Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 23 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Francois Louw (flank), Bath, England – 52 caps, 40 points (8 tries)

Wilco Louw (prop) DHL Stormers – 0 caps, 0 points

Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 9 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), DHL Stormers – 11 caps; 0 points

Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 13 caps, 0 points

Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 94 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Trevor Nyakane (prop), Vodacom Bulls – 32 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)



Backs (13 players):

Andries Coetzee (fullback), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 0 points

Ross Cronje (scrumhalf) Emirates Lions – 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 25 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – 18 caps, 179 points (2 tries, 32 conversions, 35 penalties)

Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 23 caps, 30 points (6 tries)

Dillyn Leyds (wing) DHL Stormers – 3 caps, 0 points

Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 10 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Handré Pollard (flyhalf) Vodacom Bulls – 21 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)

Raymond Rhule (wing), Toyota Cheetahs – 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Louis Schreuder (scrumhalf) Cell C Sharks – uncapped

Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 33 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)

S’busiso Nkosi (wing), Cell C Sharks – uncapped