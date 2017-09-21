Back to 15 we go

We need to get our heads around the newly-old 15-team Super Rugby format for next year, with the fixtures announced this morning.
As a refresher, 15-team Super Rugby comprises three pools with five teams in each, which looks as follows:
South Africa: Sharks, Bulls, Lions, Stormers, Jaguares
Australia: Reds, Brumbies, Waratahs, Rebels, Sunwolves
New Zealand: Crusaders, Chiefs, Highlanders, Hurricanes, Blues
The format is home and away against each of the other four teams in your own conference (eight games) plus a single game against four of the five teams in each other conference (eight more games) for a total of 16 games in total, split evenly between home and away. Quarter-finals are as before – the three conference winners go through, followed by five wildcards in descending log order.
The Sharks have struck it half lucky next year, in that they won’t play the Crusaders. The counter to that is missing out on a game against the Reds, although if this year is anything to go by, there will be lots of other weakness in the Aussie conference to exploit. The season kicks off in February with an away game against the Lions, followed by two of those ugly slippery Durban fixtures against Australian teams. A tour to the Antipodes follows, featuring a relatively benign schedule against the Brumbies, Rebels, Blues and Hurricanes.
After that, it’s mostly local derbies, with home games against the Chiefs and Highlanders thrown in.
Sharks Super Rugby fixtures 2018:
17 Feb – Lions (away)
BYE
3 Mar – Waratahs (home)
10 Mar – Sunwolves (home)
17 Mar – Brumbies (away)
23 Mar – Rebels (away)
31 Mar – Blues (away)
6 Apr – Hurricanes (away)
14 Apr – Bulls (home)
21 Apr – Stormers (home)
BYE
5 May – Highlanders (home)
12 May – Bulls (away)
19 May – Chiefs (home)
25 May – Jaguares (away)
30 Jun – Lions (home)
7 Jul – Stormers (away)
14 Jul – Jaguares (home)
And still some teams will benefit from the conference system while others don’t.
Will the top two teams of each conference advance to the playoffs with two wild cards added?
I am glad we have a week break after trip to Aus/NZ, but the 20 May week will ve tough with 3 games in less than 2 weeks, with a trip to Arg in the middle and then a Wednesday game??? How did that happren?
Now if they played every team in the competition once on a rotating home and away basis they would end up playing 2 games less before the playoffs. The playoffs could then be played between the top 4. This is probably a too complicated concept though.
Still a joke that the Aussies have 5 teams representing.
Do they try think of the most complicated format? There are 15 teams. Just play every team once either home or away. Top 4 teams play the semis then finals. Or my preference- the team at the top of the log after round robin wins. Its really not that difficult…well guess it is
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 4) : @SheldonK (Comment 6) : Snap.
So we get home games against Warrathas,Sunwolves,Highlanders,Chiefs and Jaguares, other wise its all Currie Cup games.
Stupid system of playing each local team twice, thats the Currie Cup no matter how you dress it up.
How many more times a year can you milk these local games.
More importantly, when are they announcing the refs?
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 5) : Aussie have 4. The Sunwolves are from Japan, which is a different country
Sunwolves don’t belong. Hopefully after WC we can dump them as well.
@robdylan (Comment 10) :
@McLovin (Comment 11) : Hopefully after WC we can dump SR entirely
After headlines slie these, “Fraud charges laid against WP Rugby” and “WP Rugby denies committing fraud” maybe they should dump the Stormers and bring in the 5th Aussie franchise.
How could things at WPRU have got to this situation, almost unbelievable.
At least the Sunwolves are now in a conference that makes more geographic sense.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 14) : Does any drama in SA rugby really come as a surprise?
@Dunx (Comment 13) : Where do you think the cash comes from?
@McLovin (Comment 16) : Not really, but these are plumbing the depths considering the influence and intelectual rugby property that this union has hisrorically had.
And it riles the @#%$ out of me that the unios presidents family (and him by default) are all Crusaders / All Black supporters.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 18) : To be honest, words fail me at this time. Probably a good thing regarding this subject.
@T-Shark (Comment 3) : Well observed, 30th May is a Wednesday. Since when do we play mid-week games or has that mad week from this years currie cup made it’s way to SR?
@The hound (Comment 8) : We really should just merge SR and Currie Cup, much like NZ and OZ have merged the Bledisloe Cup into Rugby Championship.
Not sure how all the logistics would work but it’s a way to stop playing all the SA teams 4 – 5 times a year
@Hulk (Comment 21) : Perhaps we need to look at the CC differently as NZ and OZ dont play their provincial competitions in their franchises but rather in their smaller unions. So perhaps something like that could work….make the CC a 12 team comp, play everyone once then semi & final
@T-Shark (Comment 3) : @Hulk (Comment 20) : There must be some mistake there, the 2 games after that Wednesday game are on Thursdays (June 7 and 14) – that just cant be right.
@SheldonK (Comment 22) : No money for that. SA aiming for 8 pro teams. Four in Super and four in NH.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 23) : sorry – my mistake. I missed the June break and had the months wrong towards the end. Fixed now
@robdylan (Comment 25) : Thanks, so we are back to playing all weekend games.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 26) : yeah
@McLovin (Comment 24) : That will cripple SA rugby- def not enough funding and fan financial support for 8 teams…nevermind players for 8 teams
@SheldonK (Comment 28) : TV/Sponsorship money. Not just from SA. Current system is bankrupting SARU/SANZAR. Why do you think they’ve cut teams from Super Rugby and moved into a NH comp?
@SheldonK (Comment 28) : Yet you want 12 teams?
@McLovin (Comment 29) : @McLovin (Comment 30) : Yes 12 local teams playing locally.We dont have the player base to comepete internationally with 8 teams…we would barely be able to field 4 consistently competitive sides. How long will interest from NH remain if Cheetahs and Kings keep getting their asses handed to them. Just look at the waning interest when teams play the Italians. They would need serious TV money as they will be playing at stadiums in Sa with a crowd of max 5000 if they lucky.
@SheldonK (Comment 31) : How many people are going to watch this 12 team comp? Where’s the money coming from to pay all the salaries?
@SheldonK (Comment 31) : Currie Cup is already piss poor quality, yet you want to add more teams and expect a better product?
@McLovin (Comment 32) : @McLovin (Comment 33) : We currently have that Suppersport Challenge, CC Prem and CC 1st Div…thats 3 comps- im saying merge them into 1. Play the games at the local clubs not these big stadiums- as ive said and you did too, there isnt the fan financial support to fill these big stadiums. Trust me players will want more money playing in a big comp like PRO14 than they will palying in a local comp.
@SheldonK (Comment 34) : No offence but you’re dreaming old boy.
@McLovin (Comment 35) : It is a pipe dream yes. But think SARU is dreaming if they think they have the resources for 8 franchises playing internationally.