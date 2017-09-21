robdylan

Vermeulen returns for Bulls clash


The Sharks have been able to strengthen their pack for this weekend’s Currie cup clash against the Blue Bulls in Durban, welcoming back Jacques Vermeulen from injury. Springbok squad members Chiliboy Ralepelle and Daniel du Preez will also both come into the stating lineup.

Bulls coach John Mitchell has caused some controversy by opting not to start his released Springbok players this week, but Rob du Preez clearly feels differently. Daniel starts at number 8, with Vermeulen coming in at blindside flank to complete a powerful loose trio that contains Keegan Daniel on the other side. Tera Mtembu moves to the bench, as does Jean Droste, with Tyler Paul switching back to the second row.

Thomas du Toit rotates back into the number 1 jersey, alongside Ralepelle and Ross Geldenhuys. Juan Schoeman and Franco Marais thus complete a 4-man forward contingent on the bench, with Wian Vosloo, Akker van der Merwe and Hyron Andrews all missing out this week.

Louis Schreduer has been released this week to attend a family wedding, ahead of his link-up with the Springboks, so Mike Claassens start at 9 in the only change to the starting backline from last week. He partners flyhalf Curwin Bosch. Luk Am needs another week for his ankle, meaning Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward will continue in midfield. S’bu Nkosi starts at left wing before also joining the Boks next week, with Odwa Ndungane and Garth April completing the back 3.

Rhyno Smith (for injured Inny Radbe) and Cam Wright make the bench, along with Tristan Blewett who impressed on debut against Griquas.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Rhyno Smith



  • Solid team this! Nothing makes me happier than a win against the bulls and province… Go boys!!!!

    Comment 1, posted at 21.09.17 10:16:10 by DuToit04
    DuToit04
    		 

  • Good team. Really hope we can klap the Bulls. Even if only the real beneficiaries in that result would be the Pumas. Want to make an early calp that the playoffs will be contested between the Sharks, WP, Lions and Pumas (in no particular order).

    Comment 2, posted at 21.09.17 10:17:19 by boertjie101
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • feel for Akker, but codos to RDP for adhering to Bok needs.

    Still a strong team but Odders will have to be defensively sound. I like the pack and some really good flair on the bench

    Comment 3, posted at 21.09.17 10:17:58 by Kabouter
    Kabouter
    		 

  • Thats a strong pack so hope to see them aggressive and dominating. The backs still look a bit off to me, guess i just dont like the combos. Its been a while since Chilliboy and Dan played a game so wonder how rusty they are coming from Bok trainings. As for the Bulls – got to admit they not doing SA any favours by not playing the returning Boks.

    Comment 4, posted at 21.09.17 10:18:15 by SheldonK
    SheldonK
    		 

  • 5 easy points. Calves to the slaughter.

    Comment 5, posted at 21.09.17 10:27:33 by McLovin
    McLovin
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 5) : Agreed. Bulls are transitioning to a new defensive system under Mitchell so the Sharks should be targeting that in their preparation for this game.

    Comment 6, posted at 21.09.17 10:48:05 by vanmartin
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartin
    		 

  • Bulls have some speedy outside backs – not sure if Odwa will be up to it. Hope the changes to the starting pack (quality players but all bound to be very rusty) doesn’t upset the rhythm of the team.

    I am little worried about these Bulls – especially with the Mitchell influence

    Comment 7, posted at 21.09.17 10:52:39 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Great to see Cam back on the bench

    Comment 8, posted at 21.09.17 10:58:49 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 2) : Well if it benifits the Pumas then Im all for it.

    Comment 9, posted at 21.09.17 11:05:10 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the Subtle
    		 

  • I wonder if the Kings are looking for a hooker, Akker may be interested.

    Comment 10, posted at 21.09.17 11:17:33 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the Subtle
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 10) : I wonder if Akker isnt perhaps carrying a slight injury.He has battled with his one leg the last few games.

    Comment 11, posted at 21.09.17 11:35:43 by Dunx

    Dunx
    		 

  • @Dunx (Comment 11) : That would be convenient.

    Comment 12, posted at 21.09.17 11:38:42 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the Subtle
    		 

  • Hi guys, what’s the latest update regarding Lwazi Mvovo?

    Comment 13, posted at 21.09.17 13:23:09 by Richard Southey

    		 

  • @Dunx (Comment 11) : Akker has been an amazing addition, a rest would do him good, there is a lot of rugby coming up and Chilli will no doubt join up with the Boks again after this weekend.

    Comment 14, posted at 21.09.17 13:24:19 by Richard Southey

    		 

  • A solid looking team, actually super amped for this game! Feeling nervous, but hopefully, we absolutely pump the Bulls!

    Comment 15, posted at 21.09.17 13:26:20 by Richard Southey

    		 

  • @Richard Southey (Comment 13) : Mvovo is playing in Japan and will be back for Super Rugby…?

    Comment 16, posted at 21.09.17 13:41:54 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorshark
    		 

  • Good luck, men!

    Comment 17, posted at 21.09.17 13:42:54 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorshark
    		 

  • @Dunx (Comment 11) : Why do I get a vision of that one legged bearded guy in the comic strip B.C. when I read your post

    Comment 18, posted at 21.09.17 13:58:58 by The hound
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The hound
    		 

  • Only guy im worried about in the Bulls lineup is Warrick Gelant…he always plays well against us and we slip off tackles on him. Burger Odendaal also tends to have good games against us. I think we have a stronger pack so hopefully that gets us good ball

    Comment 19, posted at 21.09.17 14:17:50 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 18) : well either way the go forward he gets will be missed

    Comment 20, posted at 21.09.17 14:18:38 by Dunx

    Dunx
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 7) : Odwa will be the least of our worries if we can’t protect the ball up front. Turnovers have been a problem of late.

    Comment 21, posted at 21.09.17 14:28:09 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @Richard Southey (Comment 13) : The update is as follows: hi guys just putting on some Kobe steaks for braai day…wish you were here…

    Comment 22, posted at 21.09.17 14:29:30 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Is Pollard not playing?

    Comment 23, posted at 21.09.17 14:36:00 by The hound
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The hound
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 23) : No, Mitchell has not selected either Pollard or Paige.

    Comment 24, posted at 21.09.17 14:47:46 by vanmartin
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartin
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 23) : @vanmartin (Comment 24) : Pollard is on the bench, Paige left out

    Comment 25, posted at 21.09.17 14:51:57 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 24) : He needs to play some rugby far too young to be written off especially as there is such a paucity of even reasonable 10′s in South Africa.
    He is only 23,and should only be starting his international career now
    Barrit is 26 and got his first AB start in 2014,aged 23.

    Comment 26, posted at 21.09.17 15:02:54 by The hound
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The hound
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 24) : yes, he is. Late change.

    Comment 27, posted at 21.09.17 15:03:30 by robdylan
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylan
    		 

  • Pollard was initially not named in the squad but has now come onto the bench since Manie Libbok had to pull out with an appendix flare-up

    Comment 28, posted at 21.09.17 15:22:08 by robdylan
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylan
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 16) : Yeah, thanks, just went silent and not seeing much news on him. Thought maybe he suffered an injury.

    Comment 29, posted at 21.09.17 15:23:04 by Richard Southey

    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 22) : That’s a great update! ;-) Just thought he was injured up there, not much news on Google re: his Japan life. Big Lwazi fan.

    Comment 30, posted at 21.09.17 15:23:55 by Richard Southey

    		 

  • What is it going to take to get Currie Cup to revert to international norms and have 23 players available?

    Comment 31, posted at 21.09.17 15:26:10 by Richard Southey

    		 

  • @Richard Southey (Comment 31) : someone needs to throw money at SA Rugby and ring-fence it for that exact purpose

    Comment 32, posted at 21.09.17 15:48:03 by robdylan
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylan
    		 

