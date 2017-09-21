Vermeulen returns for Bulls clash

The Sharks have been able to strengthen their pack for this weekend’s Currie cup clash against the Blue Bulls in Durban, welcoming back Jacques Vermeulen from injury. Springbok squad members Chiliboy Ralepelle and Daniel du Preez will also both come into the stating lineup.

Bulls coach John Mitchell has caused some controversy by opting not to start his released Springbok players this week, but Rob du Preez clearly feels differently. Daniel starts at number 8, with Vermeulen coming in at blindside flank to complete a powerful loose trio that contains Keegan Daniel on the other side. Tera Mtembu moves to the bench, as does Jean Droste, with Tyler Paul switching back to the second row.

Thomas du Toit rotates back into the number 1 jersey, alongside Ralepelle and Ross Geldenhuys. Juan Schoeman and Franco Marais thus complete a 4-man forward contingent on the bench, with Wian Vosloo, Akker van der Merwe and Hyron Andrews all missing out this week.

Louis Schreduer has been released this week to attend a family wedding, ahead of his link-up with the Springboks, so Mike Claassens start at 9 in the only change to the starting backline from last week. He partners flyhalf Curwin Bosch. Luk Am needs another week for his ankle, meaning Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward will continue in midfield. S’bu Nkosi starts at left wing before also joining the Boks next week, with Odwa Ndungane and Garth April completing the back 3.

Rhyno Smith (for injured Inny Radbe) and Cam Wright make the bench, along with Tristan Blewett who impressed on debut against Griquas.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Rhyno Smith