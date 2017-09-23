robdylan

Sharks secure home semi


The Sharks struck fast and then made a better fist of the rainy conditions at Kings Park today to record an 18-5 Currie Cup win over the Blue Bulls.

Needing just a regulation win to ensure they can finish no lower than second on the final log, the Sharks made a bright start and profited from an early try, thanks to a clever cross-field kick from Curwin Bosch that found new Bok S’bu Nkosi in space.

The Sharks profited again from a strong set-piece platform in the Bulls 22 minutes later, Keegan Daniel sliding over for the second score. Bosch converted that second try, but the driving rain that only intensified as the half progressed meant further scoring opportunities in the half were few. The Sharks controlled matters well, though, with Bosch pinning the Bulls back via his educated boot and the forwards competing well to keep their visitors under pressure.

Leading 12-0 at the break, there weren’t many hopes of further tries in the second period and it was a messy affair indeed, with the Bulls nabbing the only one. That was a rather freakish score, with a ball being accidentally kicked through a loose scrum in the Sharks 22 and lock forward Ashton Fortuin diving on it for the score. Handre Pollard missed the conversion and despite the Bulls (and commentators’) best attempts, there would be no further opportunities for the men in Blue, with the Sharks once more controlling possession and territory as the game wore down. Bosch added a penalty shortly after the try, before striking with a cheeky drop goal to finally make the game safe with about ten minutes to play.

Sharks (18): Tries Nkosi, Daniel. Conversion Bosch. Penalty Bosch. Drop goal Bosch.
Bulls (5): Try Fortuin



  • We left a few points on the table, by not going for posts, quite surprising given the conditions, but to be honest we looked like we are in a different class to the Bulls. The boys obviously thought things were going their way, we enjoyed set-piece dominance and were unlucky in the scrum penalties I thought. But yes, home semi secured and 4 points in the bag with some pretty horrible weather to boot. I was quite nervous for this game, so gladly take the points.

  • Happy with the result! But disappointed with NONE of the officials picking up off the ball stuff from the bulls…”miskien te tegnies vir die rëen”…that’s the bulle for you hey…

  • @DuToit04 (Comment 2) : I also saw quite a bit of that, specially their props.

  • That was some atrocious weather for a game of rugby!! Well done, boys! Good result…

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 3) : Think that’s one of the main reasons I dislike the bulls so much…they always get away with it!

  • @DuToit04 (Comment 5) : For sure, and quite a few calls went against the Sharks that should have been for them, like the scrums, Bulls drop the bind and reverse at a rate of knot’s then get the penalty.

  • @DuToit04 (Comment 2) : I do think smith infringement was more of a collision not a penalty.

  • Win is a win. I would like to see if the lineup will change for knockouts. Van wyk, Am will they be back in time?

  • Great result under tough conditions!!!

  • @coolfusion (Comment 8) : both back next week, I think

  • @robdylan (Comment 10) : glad to hear!!! Any info on Ward?

