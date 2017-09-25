The business end

The Sharks now have two Currie Cup games left and with 43 points are safely ensconced at the top of the log.

The only team that can still catch them is the Cheetahs, who have a game in hand and can thus theoretically finish on 45 points – the Bloemfontein side did themselves a power of good at the weekend with a somewhat unexpected win over the Pumas, but are rather unlikely to bank maximum points from a fixture list that includes away games against Griquas and the Lions. Add that to the continued stretch for resources caused by Pro14 participation and the Sharks must surely be all-but-assured of top spot.

The focus on Durban – as it has been all season, arguably – must then be on the Sharks’ own game and ensuring they are in the best possible shape once those knock-out games come around. Saturday’s clinical performance in wet weather will have certainly boosted the team and they’ll feel they have both the pack and the backline general to play the right sort of rugby for those conditions – which are certainly not unusual in Durban at this time of the year.

Friday night’s game against the Lions is going to be a tough one, as Swys de Bruin’s team appears to be clicking at just the right time. While the sharks certainly don’t NEED a win, they’ll want one in order to completely sew up top spot, as well as to obtain a further psychological advantage against a team that they are likely to play again a week or two later.

Selection will be a tricky affair – it’s a short training week and they will have to deal with the loss of Chiliboy Raleplle, Dan du Preez, Louis Schreuder and Sbu Nkosi to the Boks, while Jeremy Ward will probably also miss out due to a shoulder complaint.

There’s no shortage of good options up front – with the Sharks perhaps now able to have a look at Gideon Koegelenberg as squad replacement for du Preez, but the backline permutations will present more of a challenge. Cam Wright looked rusty against the Bulls and will need to sharpen up a bit, but scrumhalf is not the most troublesome position; Lukhano Am should be back to shore up midfield – perhaps in partnership with the improving Marius Louw – but it’s at wing that the loss of Nkosi seriously limits the options.

Kobus van Wyk could return to partner Odwa Ndungane, but losing such a potent strike force in Nkosi and being no more than a single injury away from a bit of a crisis at wing is certainly not what Rob du Preez would have wanted at this stage. The Sharks coach is lucky in that he does have a fair few versatile players available, including Rhyno Smith and Tristan Blewett, while another hungry youngster in Ilunga Mukendi is also in the mix.

Looking at the situation, though, you can understand why the Sharks are believed to have signed both Makizolo Mapimpi and Leolin Zas ahead of next year’s Super Rugby tournament.