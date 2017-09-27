First start for Blewett

Rob du Preez has made just two changes to his starting XV for Friday evening’s crunch Currie Cup clash against the Lions at Kings Park.

Bok call ups during the week threatened to disrupt continuity, but as it turns out, the only player unavailable as a result is Chiliboy Ralepelle. Chili played a blinder against the Bulls in his first bit of real action in months and one can only hope that Allister Coetzee might opt to use him against Australia on Saturday. For the Sharks, Franco Marais starts and Akker van der Merwe comes onto the bench after a week’s break.

Dan du Preez starts once more at number 8, with the rest of the pack completely unchanged.

The other change sees young Tristan Blewett start for the first time at outside centre. Blewett has impressed off the bench in the previous two games and will now come in for the unlucky Jeremy Ward, who broke his collarbone against the Bulls. The resulting combination of Blewett and Marius Louw in midfield is a young and exciting one, but one that will have their hands full on defence against a potent Lions centre pairing.

Inny Radebe is fit again this week and comes on to the bench to take Blewett’s spot from last week.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Tristan Blewett, 12 Marius Louw, 11 S’busiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Classens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Inny-Christian Radebe, 22 Rhyno Smith.