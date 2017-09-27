First start for Blewett

Rob du Preez has made just two changes to his starting XV for Friday evening’s crunch Currie Cup clash against the Lions at Kings Park.
Bok call ups during the week threatened to disrupt continuity, but as it turns out, the only player unavailable as a result is Chiliboy Ralepelle. Chili played a blinder against the Bulls in his first bit of real action in months and one can only hope that Allister Coetzee might opt to use him against Australia on Saturday. For the Sharks, Franco Marais starts and Akker van der Merwe comes onto the bench after a week’s break.
Dan du Preez starts once more at number 8, with the rest of the pack completely unchanged.
The other change sees young Tristan Blewett start for the first time at outside centre. Blewett has impressed off the bench in the previous two games and will now come in for the unlucky Jeremy Ward, who broke his collarbone against the Bulls. The resulting combination of Blewett and Marius Louw in midfield is a young and exciting one, but one that will have their hands full on defence against a potent Lions centre pairing.
Inny Radebe is fit again this week and comes on to the bench to take Blewett’s spot from last week.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Tristan Blewett, 12 Marius Louw, 11 S’busiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Classens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Inny-Christian Radebe, 22 Rhyno Smith.
Great looking team and I like the consistency. Looking forward to what should be a good game on Friday.
@Dunx (Comment 1) : injury didn’t sound too serious…. we have a bye next week and I’m pretty sure he’ll be back for the game after that
It would be good to have Am and Van Wyk available to play before the semi’s – to give them time to get match fit
Good to see we are able to maintain some continuity. Our centre pair will definitely be tested on defense.
I thought Inny’s injury was more serious, glad he is back. Not a bad looking bench at all. As mentioned in the article, will see how good our centres are against arguably the best combination in the competition.
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : Ask that Bulls player who went back 50 meters on his arse if Louw can tackle,I reckon Janse van Vuuren should be the nervous one.
@The hound (Comment 7) : jeez but he only smacked him proper. It was Marnitz Boshoff. I reckon his kids have bruises from that.
@The hound (Comment 7) : The other side of the coin is the Griquas centre that sliced through Louw like a knife through butter. For youngsters defense is about concentration…they all have the ability to tackle its just whether they are concentrating for the full 80min.
@The hound (Comment 7) : @robdylan (Comment 8) : i need to watch the game
@robdylan (Comment 8) :
@SheldonK (Comment 9) : true
@The hound (Comment 7) : @robdylan (Comment 8) : Now that was a proper tackle
@vanmartin (Comment 13) : will admit I was worried the shit refs and commentators would decide it was a spear….
@robdylan (Comment 8) : I agree we are giving louw way too little credit remember the pool he is fighting in has a pretty good standard to measure up against. What a luxury we have. Even then boks aren’t a spoilt as we are currently at center. Even if AC is blind as a bat…
guys, i must admit, for the first time in a few years I feel pretty happy with how things are going at the sharks. Theres a sense of calmness with players and coaching staff alike. You could certainly see the difference between the two sides on Friday night. The Bulls seemed nervous and the Sharks seemed eager. Everyone knows their role in the side and they are playing for each other. Yes, they slip up often enough, but still, this is a 1000 times better than the last few years… Feels like weve got a plan going?
For example, weve got a few senior guys stepping up and that allows for the youngsters (Louw and Blewett) to relax and play their game… IMO thats why Nkosi is such a great player at the moment…
I`m not saying we will win the Super Rugby title or even the Currie Cup this year, but its great to actually look forward to the games again and not hope that we sign a ton of new players to turn this ship around…
@robdylan (Comment 14) : Had the same concern
@VanWilder (Comment 16) : It’s encouraging when you can point to just about every player in the squad contributing in some way. I see folks have even let up on Odders and Claasens.
@vanmartin (Comment 18) : A guy like Odwa needs to be kept in the family even at a mentorship and maybe coaching level eventually. We sell our culture and family too cheap.
@coolfusion (Comment 19) : Same goes for Lambie Monty Butch honiball and so many others.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : Rob think you forgot about Screuder as he’s also still with the Bokke or did you just compare it to last weeks team?
I still don’t understand why Rhyno doesn’t get the start at 15?
Good side. I am keen to see this centre combination in CC action…
@pastorshark (Comment 23) : ja going to be interesting to see how they do against the Lions pair.
@coolfusion (Comment 19) : He is too busy with partnerships building roads. I doubt when he retires he will have the time to just sit around at KP