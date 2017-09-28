Leyds and Louw start for Boks

Dillyn Leyds will start his first Springbok test against Australia in Bloemfontein on Saturday after replacing Raymond Rhule in the starting fifteen.

Leyds is one of four changes to the Springbok team that got humiliated in New Zealand two weeks ago. He will earn his fourth Springbok cap in joining Andries Coetzee and Courtnall Skosan in the back three.

The other change to the starting fifteen is the anticipated return of Bath based Francois Louw, who replaces Jean-Luc du Preez in the 7 jersey. Ross Cronje is over his illness and replaces Francois Hougaard at scrumhalf.

The final change is on the bench where Sharks hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle gets a spot over Bongi Mbonambi.

The Springbok team to face Australia in Bloemfontein:

15. Andries Coetzee (fullback), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 0 points

14. Dillyn Leyds (wing), DHL Stormers – 3 caps, 0 points

13. Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 23 caps, 30 points (6 tries)

12. Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 33 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

11. Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)

10. Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions / NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – 18 caps, 179 points (2 tries, 32 conversions, 35 penalties)

9. Ross Cronje (scrumhalf) Emirates Lions – 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)

8. Uzair Cassiem (flank), Toyota Cheetahs – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)

7. Francois Louw (flank), Bath (England) – 52 caps, 40 points (8 tries)

6. Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 23 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

5. Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions / Ricoh Black Rams (Japan) – 13 caps, 0 points

4. Eben Etzebeth (lock, captain), DHL Stormers – 61 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

3. Ruan Dreyer (prop), Emirates Lions – 2 caps, 0 points

2. Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 9 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

1. Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 94 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Replacements

16. Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)

17. Steven Kitshoff (prop), DHL Stormers – 17 caps, 0 points

18. Trevor Nyakane (prop), Vodacom Bulls – 32 caps, 5 points (1 try)

19. Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 27 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

20. Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Cell C Sharks – 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)

21. Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 10 caps, 5 points (1 try)

22. Handré Pollard (flyhalf) Vodacom Bulls – 21 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)

23. Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 25 caps, 15 points (3 tries)