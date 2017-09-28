Leyds and Louw start for Boks

Dillyn Leyds will start his first Springbok test against Australia in Bloemfontein on Saturday after replacing Raymond Rhule in the starting fifteen.
Leyds is one of four changes to the Springbok team that got humiliated in New Zealand two weeks ago. He will earn his fourth Springbok cap in joining Andries Coetzee and Courtnall Skosan in the back three.
The other change to the starting fifteen is the anticipated return of Bath based Francois Louw, who replaces Jean-Luc du Preez in the 7 jersey. Ross Cronje is over his illness and replaces Francois Hougaard at scrumhalf.
The final change is on the bench where Sharks hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle gets a spot over Bongi Mbonambi.
The Springbok team to face Australia in Bloemfontein:
15. Andries Coetzee (fullback), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 0 points
14. Dillyn Leyds (wing), DHL Stormers – 3 caps, 0 points
13. Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 23 caps, 30 points (6 tries)
12. Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 33 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
11. Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)
10. Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions / NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – 18 caps, 179 points (2 tries, 32 conversions, 35 penalties)
9. Ross Cronje (scrumhalf) Emirates Lions – 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)
8. Uzair Cassiem (flank), Toyota Cheetahs – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)
7. Francois Louw (flank), Bath (England) – 52 caps, 40 points (8 tries)
6. Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 23 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
5. Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions / Ricoh Black Rams (Japan) – 13 caps, 0 points
4. Eben Etzebeth (lock, captain), DHL Stormers – 61 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
3. Ruan Dreyer (prop), Emirates Lions – 2 caps, 0 points
2. Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 9 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
1. Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 94 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Replacements
16. Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)
17. Steven Kitshoff (prop), DHL Stormers – 17 caps, 0 points
18. Trevor Nyakane (prop), Vodacom Bulls – 32 caps, 5 points (1 try)
19. Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 27 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
20. Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Cell C Sharks – 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)
21. Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 10 caps, 5 points (1 try)
22. Handré Pollard (flyhalf) Vodacom Bulls – 21 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)
23. Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 25 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Another victory for the Boks.
Going to struggle out wide on defence without Rhule.
Not really impressed with the side. Glad Chilly boy is on the bench though…Not sure how Paige is still in the team. Can’t even make the Bulls side…and plenty better no 9,s around….
Chilliboy the second best hooker, what a joke
@McLovin (Comment 2) : Nothing new, we have been struggling out wide with defense ever since our tallest wing,Victor Marfield, retired for the second time from international rugby.
Wonder how JL will respond to the inclusion of Louw. Marcel Coetzee was also left out of the team because he wasn’t a fetcher and he trained and became a great Fletcher, not looking all the other great qualities he brought to the team. Great players become even better, hope he focuses on this aspect of his game, sharks can use another loosie that wants to compete for the ball on the ground.
@HeinF (Comment 5) :
@HeinF (Comment 6) : The real question is why in rugby’s name not rather drop Cassiem ? This guy AC is a joke. He’s probably trying his best to piss us off with his selections.
I again think the loose trio is off- no big tackler there and no ball player at 8. Should have brought louw in for Cassiem and played him at 8. Still have a small back 3 and Wallabies picked big guys.Tough on Mbonambi who hasnt really played enough to be dropped and likewis Chilli to be included but doesnt make too much of a difference. Rudy paige there is still the standard joke
So LS is playing so well for Sharks and AC calls him up to carry bags!! Why isn’t he in the bench?
By the time Alister Coetzee is done floundering he will given everyone including a couple of flagmen and cheerleaders a cap. And still be no closer to an answer.
@HeinF (Comment 5) : Well him and our flyhalf schalk burger.
@HeinF (Comment 6) : You mean Marcell knows how to make arrows?
@coolfusion (Comment 12) : I think Marcell may have “missed the point” of his training you may even say he was “wide of the mark”. On the upside he now has a valuable skill if ever he wanted to go back in time.
@coolfusion (Comment 12) : Good one…
Ho Hum, at least we can look forward to an interesting press conference full of untruths.
Really not sure what to think about the team!!! Only plus is Chilli on the bench!!!
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 15) : I don’t know. Even at that he is sub standard. I enjoyed PDivvie’ s press conferences a lot more. AC is more of a Droopy Dog and PDivvie a Scooby-Doo.
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : hahaha very funny!!!
@coolfusion (Comment 12) : Took me a while to get the joke, being afrikaans and all us afrikaans okes struggle with the auto correct on our phones!