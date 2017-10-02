It’s easy to get so lost in the details – the day to day goings on, team releases, match reports, injury assessments and he-said-she-said – that you forget to look at the big picture. Given that the Sharks have a well-deserved bye week coming up, let’s just take a minute or two to reflect on the Currie Cup campaign so far.
With a game still to play (and two weeks of the regular season to go) the Sharks have already amassed enough log points to ensure they cannot be overtaken at the top of the log. Those with fond memories of the Plumtree days will recall that towards the end of the last decade, the Sharks would regularly and routinely go through Currie Cup seasons all-but unbeaten and that top spot on the log was pretty much our sole preserve. It’s not been like that for some time, though, and apart from not finishing in top spot since 2012, the Sharks haven’t even made the Currie Cup knock outs at all since 2014.
I’ve perhaps been a little guilty of a kind of superstitious feeling that I shouldn’t say too much – or get too excited – about what the Sharks have achieved to date in the 2017 Currie Cup just in case I inadvertently jinx them and cause them to slip up and not win the title. Apart from being highly irrational, I reckon that’s also more than a little unfair on the team. After all, given what these men have achieved so far they really do deserve plenty of praise and thanks from their fans.
Ten wins on the trot, including two great wins over our recent hoodoo team the Lions, is a simply phenomenal result in anyone’s books and after a Super Rugby season marred by performances in which the team, frankly, couldn’t seem to give a damn about either the jersey or the fans, it’s simply great to now be able to take so much pride in the way the Sharks are playing. The passion and belief is there and for the first time in a long, long while I can genuinely say I feel every man in that squad cares as much about the jersey as I do.
So, hearty congratulations all round from me to the Sharks. Boys, you’ve done fantastically, whatever happens over the next month. Regardless of any one-off slips that may or may not occur, this has been a great campaign and one on which we can and must build as we go into Super Rugby next year. I’m proud to be a Sharks fan in 2017 and I think you all should be too.Tweet
I fully agree Rob. It’s been a long since this pride in the Sharks has returned our swagger. Things are looking increasingly rosy I the shark tank.
Great season regardless of what happens from here. We have been the best team in the currie cup by a mile and I am proud to be a sharks fan
Completely agree! No team has looked like they stood a chance against us. This last game against the Lions was especially special, since it wouldn’t have affected our log position, you might have thought that the boys would see this as a game they can relax and possibly lose. The Lions on the other hand had everything to play for, to try and get into the semis. But from the outset the boys played hard and with purpose, to smash the Lions. I’m so proud!
Going to be intersting to see how the semi finals shape up. Definitely a big positive finishing top of the table.
Hear hear!! 100% agree
Can’t see the Sharks lose another match in the CC.
Put their name on the cup, cancel the rest of the season and let’s all go to the beach/pub.
“The Sharks haven’t even made the Currie Cup knock outs at all since 2014″ ->
@vanmartin (Comment 7) : Sounds bad, but its really only 2 (tumultuous) seasons.
I’m a really happy fan. Not just because of the results, but also because of the style of rugby we play and the dignity and culture that guys like RdP and Teichmann have brought to the union.
It’s clear to see that the youngsters and new signings are enjoying their rugby and one can see guys like Bosch and Nkosi improving as players (not often that one sees a junior star come to the Sharks and noticeably get better, sadly).
I’m glad that Teich is not in the media every few weeks and that we seem able to manage the needs and personalities of big names, ambitious juniors and old, faithful servants like Odwa and Daniel alike.
@Big Fish (Comment 9) : Yep, as a Rapport journalist noted during an interview with Teich, “there is asense of calm” about Sharks at the moment.
Funny how many a holes creeping out the woodwork remarking that the sharks are only winning a watered down CC. Correct me if I’m wrong but when the lions won they were the next greatest thing in SA rugby. When sharks reach finals in SR it’s ho hum you didn’t win. When Lions di the exact same it’s beyond wonderful. Everything they do gets over glamorized and hyped beyond belief. I guess need a constant pat on the head. At least their fans do. ..most of them.
What I’ve enjoyed to see about this Sharks team is the lack of big ego’s and a captain that has an ability to talk to the referee. For such a big man Botha comes across incredibly humble to everyone he talks to be it the ref, commentators or even the little kids who run out onto the field at the start.
This Sharks team also looks like they have a plan A and a plan B. We look to assess the situation and decide what is the best way to play. Run at all costs is fun to watch but it’s not necessarily the best option. We have attacked using our forwards when the situation calls for it, we’ve used tactical kicking in the rain, we’ve spread it wide and run the length of the field, it looks like the guys have found a lot of ways to win games and that is important when it comes to SR. We have noticeably improved our attack since SR whilst not forgetting our defense and that to me is the biggest asset this team has, so often we see teams move to an attacking mindset and completely fall apart on defence.
Congrats to the guys so far, they’ve shown the pride we wanted to see, now push on and show us a ruthless edge that will make us champions again.
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : Takes a lot to keep some people happy…you can only play what is in front of you and the sharks is doing this brilliantly. For example, this weekend I was a bit worried about our centres against the (SR) 12 and 13 of the lions, and look how it went! Any team can have an off day, so there is a chance that we may not win the CC, but we were definitely the best team in the CC by far. This is why I enjoy watching rugby again every weekend, not necessarily winning the trophy (although that would be nice!)
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : just to add fuel to the fire I was really pissed off when English commentator swooned on how the bad weather is going to hamper the attacking try scoring Lions team who coincidentally only scored 39 tries making them and the Pumas equal lowest try scoring teams!!! So please tell me again who the f&%#k was hampered by the conditions!?!?!?
@JD (Comment 14) :
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : No, I got that. I was shocked we didn’t make knock-outs for two consecutive seasons. I never realised that before reading it now.
To echo the general sentiment though, I’m highly appreciative of where we currently find ourselves. And with quality to spare all over our squad things are looking good going forward.
Nice article and yes, the Team needs congratulations for a very well played CC. Will returning Springboks play in the semi’s and final?
@sharkingmad (Comment 17) : As I understand it those without bok contracts will so we should get back Chilly and Du Preez/s but not beast.
@Byron Wright (Comment 18) : yes – also Schreduer, Nkosi.
@robdylan (Comment 19) : good news for us! I wonder how many lions will be coming back?
@JD (Comment 14) :
@Byron Wright (Comment 20) : Andries Coetzee, Franco Mostert, Ruan Dreyer,and Ross Cronje. Think Jantjies and Marx have bok contracts
@KingCheetah (Comment 22) : Ruan Dreyer against Thomas du Toit. Jeez I’d pay money to see that .
@robdylan (Comment 23) : Wouldnt be much to see, Deyer will just fall over numerous times with the ref alternating scrum penalties.
@KingCheetah (Comment 22) : How many of those would then go to Japan instead of CC?
@Karl (Comment 25) : Think all the gusy that opted for Jap contracts are akready playing there. So I doubt any.
So going into the WP game, and already having secured top spot, if u were RdP what team do u choose? Do u go for 2nd/3 rd string line up to give some youngsters a little more exposure and game time or so u go with more tried and tested combinations?
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 27) : I reckon he need to pick the strongest team possible – otherwise we will go into the semis a bit undercooked (some players off for two weeks). Also if Am and Van Wyk returns they will need game time before the semis.
Yup…yup, yup, yup…it’s been good! We’ve also scored 7 bonus points. Only 3 wins without bonus points (and 2 of those were in atrocious conditions). Certainly improvement all around…
@KingCheetah (Comment 26) : Doubt that… Mostert plays for the Black Rams
@Karl (Comment 31) : Ok, forgot about that.