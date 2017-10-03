Former Sharks coaches on the move

Hearty congratulations are in order to two former Sharks coaches who have been appointed to international coaching roles.
Gary Gold, who was until recently the Sharks Director of Rugby (and de facto head coach) has been confirmed as the new head coach for the US Eagles national team, after a stint as director of rugby at the Worcester Warriors in the UK. Gold, strangely enough, moves into the role that was recently held by none other than John Mitchell, who is now coaching the Bulls in the Currie Cup and Super Rugby.
Another former Sharks coach, John Plumtree, has been confirmed as Japan’s new defence coach. After leaving Durban under a cloud some years back, Plumtree took his first steps into international coaching as Joe Schmidt’s assistant with the Irish national team, before moving back to his native New Zealand to act as Hurricanes assistant coach.
He’ll now move north to Japan to work alongside another Kiwi, new Japanese head coach Jamie Jospeh,
Good luck to both men with their new roles.Tweet
And to think Gold left the Sharks for a great opportunity in Cape Town.
Plum is apparently only going to be helping the Japanese out for the year end games, he remains a Hurricanes coach.
Some interesting movs indeed.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 2) : I hope that is the case as I thought that seems like a backward move from the Hurricanes for him. Think Plum would be a good international coach and hope to see him control a tier 1 nation at some point in the future.
@Hulk (Comment 4) : Good for us as he definitely improved the hurricanes when he went there.
No wonder Gold is jumping the Worcester ship, as they likely to be relegated after this season.
Sharks couldn’t get rid of Gold fast enough, and now claim him with glee as a former coach getting an international appointment. The irony! Sharks should never have let Plum go, it started the slide to mediocrity in Sharks play and general skills. Think the Sharks could have been amazing with Plum as coach, under the leadership of Teich.
@KingCheetah (Comment 7) : Don’t know if I see any glee in congratulating a guy on landing an international job… I guess when you have Naka and co to look back on, you tend to get a bit bored
@KingCheetah (Comment 7) : but now we have RdP Snr under Teich’s leadership. Now after all the storms and turmoil the ship is again sailing well and true!!! Anyway don’t look back rather look forwards and just acknowledge the people that was in your life no matter if it was for better or for worse!!!
@JD (Comment 9) : That much is true I guess.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 2) : ah – I must have missed that bit. Thanks
@Karl (Comment 8) : Given the limited resource at his disposal, Naka did a good job. Naka had more success than quite a few Sharks coaches, and a very successful career as a player.
Cheetahs budget for player recruitment is probably a third of that of the Sharks, and he still managed to keep them competitive.
I would rather have had Naka than Gold any day of the week, including Sundays.
@KingCheetah (Comment 7) :
Don’t be small-minded. Rob is simply wishing the guy well. No need to go full Kardashian on this.
@KingCheetah (Comment 12) :
Such a heart-rending tale of woe.
@KingCheetah (Comment 12) : Limited resources with the talent conveyor belt that is Grey College? If you guys had half decent talent management staff/scouting staff and your back office guys did some work to get sponsors you would have been able to keep some stars fresh out of high school and actually be competitive. I guess the nice thing about being a cheetahs fan is you can always play the victim when things don’t go your way, and when they eventually do, you can be smug about it…
@KingCheetah (Comment 12) : Why limited resources – get more from your sponsor who Im sure is the biggest name sponsor of any franchise in South Africa and one of the biggest world brands.
Ag no man. RIP Tom Petty.
@Karl (Comment 14) :
“I guess the nice thing about being a cheetahs fan is you can always play the victim when things don’t go your way, and when they eventually do, you can be smug about it…”
So much truth
@KingCheetah (Comment 10) : personally just glad they’re winning again!!!
Good luck, men! I wish you well…
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 16) :
Thomas Du Toit called up into Bok squad for this weekends clash with the All Blacks, he joins the team on Wednesday morning.
http://www.sarugbymag.co.za/blog/details/bok-call-up-for-du-toit
@Karl (Comment 14) : do u c that Montpellier have signed some sort of deal where they r giving scholarships to Grey scholars to go to France for a couple of years?
@sharks_lover (Comment 21) : He deserves that!
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 23) : I heard something like that. Even if that’s the case though, FS rugby should put clauses in place for each youngster they produce giving them a kickback if they turn into first class players. They have more than enough talent churning out every year, but they still moan about the budget
@sharks_lover (Comment 21) : Dan also called back. I wish this series was over already.
@Big Fish (Comment 13) : Apologies Rob
@coolfusion (Comment 26) : And Rhule again shown the door, which he should not have been invited into in the first place. AC going the full monty with his human yo-yo-ing skills!
@Karl (Comment 14) : Having the conveyer belt, and not being able to feed off it is two different matters entirely. You are clearly clueless about the factors that go into keeping players, so pointless engaging with you. Fact is the Cheetahs do very well with scouting talent. Players that don’t even get recognised by other unions get a chance at the Cheetahs, and become Springboks. Willie le Roux, Lood de Jager, Cornal Hendricks, and Cassiem, just mention a few recent ones. Facts are Bloem simply doesn’t have the population density to consistently fill the stadium, so already losing revenue there.
I guess the nice thing about being a Sharks supporter is you can always be arrogant at the start of every season, and then blame the coach and every match official..
@Big Fish (Comment 17) : Play nicely now
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 23) : You haven’t read that article very well. The deal is that Grey College can offer scholarships to promising young players. In return Grey College offers French as an additional language and Montpellier employ a full time French Tutor for 5 years. Nothing stipulated that students go to France for a few [email protected]Karl (Comment 25) : Maybe do some research on the matter, before running off at the mouth. If Cheetahs rugby is that mismanaged, how come we are just about the only big union, that hasn’t been rumoured to be in financial strife. Avail yourself of the facts, and if you have a slight grasp of basic economics, and business acumen, you will understand the challenges the Cheetahs face.Its all about numbers man.
@KingCheetah (Comment 30) :
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 23) : Here is the details of the Montpellier deal with Grey College, for thise interested.
Cape Town – French Top 14 club Montpellier have launched a unique scholarship programme at renowned Bloemfontein school Grey College.
A donor, who is a confirmed international businessman who wishes to remain anonymous, initiated the Badawi Legacy Scholarship Programme, and through his association with Montpellier has involved the French club in the project.
Grey College announced on their official website that the scholarship programme, to be launched soon, will make contributions in three areas at the school over the next five years, including the introduction of French as a voluntary subject from 2018 onwards.
The programme has committed to make contributions to Grey College in three areas over the next five years:
- It will fund the appointment, by Grey College, of a French Language teacher for a period of five years.
- It is expected to provide funding support to at least 50 scholarship holders which translates into partial funding support of over 200 student years. Scholarships will be awarded to students on an unconditional basis and without recourse or any other obligation during, or post- study at Grey College.
- The donor of the programme has secured a commitment from Montpellier Rugby Club in France to make available, to Grey College, resources including a commitment to sharing coaching methods and exchange programmes for rugby coaches.
The scholarship programme to attend Grey College will be awarded on a means-tested basis to scholars who lack similar or readily available alternatives. Scholarship holders will demonstrate potential in leadership and/or academia, and particularly the sport of rugby.
@Karl (Comment 14) : Just another example of innovative ideas by Cheetahs to improve Cheetahs rugby. It kind of makes a mickery of your assertions. There is also deals with Toyota Verblitz to exchange players and coaching ideas.
So Cheetahs do make every effort to counter their lack of funding compared to the bigger unions.
I read somewhere that if the Cheetahs contracted a player like Brüssiw, the nett result is that financially they could then contract up to six players less in the greater squad. That is rather hectic.