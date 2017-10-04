Thomas to get Bok taster

Big congrats to ace Sharks prop Thomas “The Tank” du Toit, who has been called into the Springbok squad ahead of this weekend’s game against the All Blacks as additional front row cover.

It’s not yet clear why Thomas has been summoned – the assumption is that it’s an emergency measure while the Boks continue their hitherto unsuccessful efforts to dig Ruan Dreyer out of the Toyota Stadium turf. Sharks fans expecting the big man to come immediately into the reckoning for a test berth should probably tempter their expectations; that said, it’s a great development all the same that Thomas is now very much “in the mix” from a national point of view and must surely be no more than an injury or two away from seeing test action.

Thomas – you’re a legend, mate and we all know you belong in green and gold. May this be just another step along the road to a long and successful test career!