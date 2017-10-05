Pack shuffled for All Blacks

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has made numerous changes to the Springbok pack that will face New Zealand in Cape Town on Saturday.

Starting in front row – Beast Mtawarira gets a well deserved break while Steven Kitshoff gets an equally deserving start. Marx and Dreyer continue in what is an inexperienced front row. Lood de Jager returns to the starting team replacing Franco Mostert while another lock Pieter-Steph du Toit starts on the side of the scrum in 7 jersey.

The final change sees Francois Louw shifting to the back of the pack to wear the 8 jersey. The backline is unchanged from last weekend with Dillyn Leyds continuing on the wing.

Change on the bench sees Wilco Louw in line for his first Springbok cap.

The Springbok team to play the All Blacks in Cape Town:

15. Andries Coetzee, Emirates Lions – 8 caps, 0 points

14. Dillyn Leyds, DHL Stormers – 4 caps, 0 points

13. Jesse Kriel, Vodacom Bulls – 24 caps, 30 points (6 tries)

12. Jan Serfontein, Vodacom Bulls – 34 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

11. Courtnall Skosan, Emirates Lions – 8 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

10. Elton Jantjies, Emirates Lions / NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – 19 caps, 191 points (2 tries, 35 conversions, 37 penalties)

9. Ross Cronje, Emirates Lions – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)

8. Francois Louw, Bath, England – 53 caps, 40 points (8 tries)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, DHL Stormers – 28 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

6. Siya Kolisi, DHL Stormers – 24 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

5. Lood de Jager, Vodacom Bulls – 31 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

4. Eben Etzebeth (captain), DHL Stormers – 62 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

3. Ruan Dreyer, Emirates Lions – 3 caps, 5 points (1 try)

2. Malcolm Marx, Emirates Lions – 10 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

1. Steven Kitshoff, DHL Stormers – 18 caps, 0 points

Replacements:

16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)

17. Trevor Nyakane, Vodacom Bulls – 33 caps, 5 points (1 try)

18. Wilco Louw, DHL Stormers – uncapped

19. Franco Mostert, Emirates Lions / Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 14 caps, 0 points

20. Jean-Luc du Preez, Cell C Sharks – 9 caps, 5 points (1 try)

21. Rudy Paige, Vodacom Bulls – 11 caps, 5 points (1 try)

22. Handré Pollard, Vodacom Bulls – 21 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)

23. Damian de Allende, DHL Stormers – 25 caps, 15 points (3 tries)