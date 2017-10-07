robdylan

Rugby Championship 2017: South Africa v New Zealand


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Springboks, The Rugby Championship on 7 Oct 2017 at 16:34
Tagged with : ,

Kick-off at Nuweland is at 17h05. GO BOKKEEEEE!!!!!

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lodewyk de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.

New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Kane Hames.
Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Matt Todd, 21 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 David Havili.



76 Comments

  • No commenting? :o

    • Comment 1, posted at 07.10.17 17:12:33 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Fair enough start by the Boks…

    • Comment 2, posted at 07.10.17 17:12:56 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Huge scrum by the Boks…Kolisi lucky not to be pinged for major side entry…

    • Comment 3, posted at 07.10.17 17:13:36 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • All Blacks with the turnover, brilliant hand, brilliant stepping, a few phases and then a knock on. That was too easy…

    • Comment 4, posted at 07.10.17 17:15:10 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Boks have points!!! Woohoooooo!!! 3-0…

    • Comment 5, posted at 07.10.17 17:19:43 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 3-3, 12 mins…

    • Comment 6, posted at 07.10.17 17:21:07 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • These All Blacks are amazing. The hands, the running lines and stepping…wow…

    • Comment 7, posted at 07.10.17 17:22:50 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Just phase after phase after phase…finally the Boks when a penalty at the breakdown…Boks good on defence, but how,long can they resist that?

    • Comment 8, posted at 07.10.17 17:24:06 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Ioane skins Skosaan like geriatric cat!!! My word that was Kak…luckily he lost the ball over the line, but that alone says to me Skosaan is out of his depth…

    • Comment 9, posted at 07.10.17 17:27:11 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • All Blacks kick the penalty to the corner…good defence wins another penalty for the Boks…

    • Comment 10, posted at 07.10.17 17:29:49 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 3-3 after the first quarter…

    • Comment 11, posted at 07.10.17 17:30:34 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Great play by the Boks, Cronje clean through but can’t get a final pass away…turnover and the a BREATH-TAKING counter attack by the All Blacks. Finally breaks down with a handling error. Wow!

    • Comment 12, posted at 07.10.17 17:33:50 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Ag FFS Cronjé!!! Certain try butchered!

    • Comment 13, posted at 07.10.17 17:34:31 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Jantjies misses a kick from dead in front to take the lead…ag nee, man!

    • Comment 14, posted at 07.10.17 17:37:17 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 13) : Ja nee…

    • Comment 15, posted at 07.10.17 17:37:34 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Boks with a scrum in a perfect field position…and Dreyer gets penalised…sigh!

    • Comment 16, posted at 07.10.17 17:39:57 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 15) : I suppose 3 – 3 is a fair reflection thus far. Ioane also should have scored.

    • Comment 17, posted at 07.10.17 17:40:32 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Malcolm Marx has repeatedly won us some vital penalties at the breakdown…

    • Comment 18, posted at 07.10.17 17:40:43 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Marx has saved our arses three times already.

    • Comment 19, posted at 07.10.17 17:41:38 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 17) : Fair enough…these are just astoundingly good on the counter…

    • Comment 20, posted at 07.10.17 17:41:44 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 19) : That’s what I meant to say! :mrgreen:

    • Comment 21, posted at 07.10.17 17:42:28 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Jantjies kick charged down, TMO to check for any reason not to award an All Black try…

    • Comment 22, posted at 07.10.17 17:44:26 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Too much pointless kicking going on.

    • Comment 23, posted at 07.10.17 17:45:56 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Try time…

    • Comment 24, posted at 07.10.17 17:47:07 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • How can you not knock that on?

    • Comment 25, posted at 07.10.17 17:47:37 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Elton, you actual wally! Bloody hell…

    • Comment 26, posted at 07.10.17 17:47:41 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 24) : Definitely looked like a fair grounding

    • Comment 27, posted at 07.10.17 17:48:08 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • 3-8 after 32 mins…

    • Comment 28, posted at 07.10.17 17:48:27 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • What happened to the knock on 2seconds before the charge down

    • Comment 29, posted at 07.10.17 17:48:31 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 25) : It was a tough one to call, but given the question “any reason not to award the try” it has to be a good call…

    • Comment 30, posted at 07.10.17 17:49:27 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 29) : I missed that…was advantage being played?

    • Comment 31, posted at 07.10.17 17:50:45 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Elton is having a bit of a mare!

    • Comment 32, posted at 07.10.17 17:51:13 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 30) : they missed barrets knockon before it got to the tryline ..

    • Comment 33, posted at 07.10.17 17:51:38 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 30) : call was try or no try

    • Comment 34, posted at 07.10.17 17:52:45 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Absolute boring rubbish dished up. Zero to offer but bash it up or kick it.

    • Comment 35, posted at 07.10.17 17:52:47 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Jantjies absolutely CRUNCHED by Coles…

    • Comment 36, posted at 07.10.17 17:55:02 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 34) : No it wasn’t…

    • Comment 37, posted at 07.10.17 17:55:34 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 33) : He didn’t knock it forward, Kriel knocked it back and then Barrett kicked it and then Kriel knocked it back again…

    • Comment 38, posted at 07.10.17 17:56:24 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • That should be yelliw … neckroll

    • Comment 39, posted at 07.10.17 18:02:23 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Jantjies has missed 4 tackles and a charge down, then of course missed penalty, more than a bit of a mare

    • Comment 40, posted at 07.10.17 18:03:05 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Awesome rugga all of a sudden after the clock :grin:

    • Comment 41, posted at 07.10.17 18:06:51 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 31) : nope hence the question

    • Comment 42, posted at 07.10.17 18:08:51 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • The Kiwis have felt Beauden Barrett’s absence.

    • Comment 43, posted at 07.10.17 18:11:23 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Great kick Jantjies!

    • Comment 44, posted at 07.10.17 18:23:19 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Eventually!!!!

    • Comment 45, posted at 07.10.17 18:26:22 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Why is dryer in the squad if he cannot scrum

    • Comment 46, posted at 07.10.17 18:31:07 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 46) : Not only that – the most scrum penalties against a prop in Super Rugby. Same logic, which selects the worst defender in Super Rugby to play on the wing against the best wing in world rugby.

    • Comment 47, posted at 07.10.17 18:33:37 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • How very pathetically allister coetzee, I meant average from the boks

    • Comment 48, posted at 07.10.17 18:42:31 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Second Cronjé error, which cost us a try. This time a 14 point turnaround.

    • Comment 49, posted at 07.10.17 18:43:26 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Marx gets his 5 – fer The stats guys can’t count.

    • Comment 50, posted at 07.10.17 18:45:53 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • JLdPrrrrreeeeeeeezzzzzzz!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Comment 51, posted at 07.10.17 18:48:46 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Some weird calls by the frenchie

    • Comment 52, posted at 07.10.17 18:52:20 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Domeen die elendig left for dead. Great that McKenzie shows the world that small layers belong in the modern game

    • Comment 53, posted at 07.10.17 18:53:34 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Dogshit defense

    • Comment 54, posted at 07.10.17 18:54:13 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • French flair at its best

    • Comment 55, posted at 07.10.17 19:01:48 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • That was idiotic from domeen, red is harsh but what was he thinking

    • Comment 56, posted at 07.10.17 19:02:34 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • guys so much to talk about, but DDA just lost us the game :/, not sure if that was a legit pen even, but still you cant do that at this level

    • Comment 57, posted at 07.10.17 19:03:31 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • That has to be the most ridiculous red card in the history of the game!

    • Comment 58, posted at 07.10.17 19:03:47 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 57) : The missed tackles leading to the McKenzie try already cost us the game

    • Comment 59, posted at 07.10.17 19:05:43 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 58) : Agree.

    • Comment 60, posted at 07.10.17 19:06:19 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • MOTM scores!

    • Comment 61, posted at 07.10.17 19:06:45 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Half the,All Blacks ahead of the kicker…

    • Comment 62, posted at 07.10.17 19:06:46 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 62) : Every kick!

    • Comment 63, posted at 07.10.17 19:07:04 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • 14 man Boks are giving a fair go at the end here…

    • Comment 64, posted at 07.10.17 19:07:33 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • All Blacks turn it over…game over…24-25…close…

    • Comment 65, posted at 07.10.17 19:08:14 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Look, well done, boys…that was much better…

    • Comment 66, posted at 07.10.17 19:09:05 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Both sides will probably decline to buy this useless french bastard a beer

    • Comment 67, posted at 07.10.17 19:09:54 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 57) : took 3 steps after the kick and the jump and ran into him, definitely a penalty

    • Comment 68, posted at 07.10.17 19:10:03 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 68) : For sure. Bloody stupid! But not a red card!

    • Comment 69, posted at 07.10.17 19:12:07 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 69) : with a French red, lucky it was not an immediate execution

    • Comment 70, posted at 07.10.17 19:16:43 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 70) : :lol:

    • Comment 71, posted at 07.10.17 19:20:50 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 68) : yep, players think they can get away with it cause they actually do get away with so often

    • Comment 72, posted at 07.10.17 19:21:23 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 69) :
    Deliberate elbow to the face did not leave the ref with much choice.

    • Comment 73, posted at 07.10.17 23:56:21 by fyndraai Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    fyndraaiTeam captain
    		 

  • @fyndraai (Comment 73) : To the face? Watch a replay.

    • Comment 74, posted at 08.10.17 09:50:28 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 74) :

    Looks to me very much like an elbow to the chin.

    https://giphy.com/gifs/l378co5sqC2JbFzWw

    • Comment 75, posted at 08.10.17 18:17:10 by fyndraai Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    fyndraaiTeam captain
    		 

  • This angle is a bit better.

    https://giphy.com/gifs/l1J9IKBZWqApNfn8Y

    He probably did not aim for the chin, but he did aim with is elbow and it was late and it did connect with Sopoaga’s chin.

    • Comment 76, posted at 08.10.17 19:46:26 by fyndraai Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    fyndraaiTeam captain
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.