Rugby Championship 2017: South Africa v New Zealand

Kick-off at Nuweland is at 17h05. GO BOKKEEEEE!!!!!
South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lodewyk de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.
New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Kane Hames.
Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Matt Todd, 21 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 David Havili.
No commenting?
Fair enough start by the Boks…
Huge scrum by the Boks…Kolisi lucky not to be pinged for major side entry…
All Blacks with the turnover, brilliant hand, brilliant stepping, a few phases and then a knock on. That was too easy…
Boks have points!!! Woohoooooo!!! 3-0…
3-3, 12 mins…
These All Blacks are amazing. The hands, the running lines and stepping…wow…
Just phase after phase after phase…finally the Boks when a penalty at the breakdown…Boks good on defence, but how,long can they resist that?
Ioane skins Skosaan like geriatric cat!!! My word that was Kak…luckily he lost the ball over the line, but that alone says to me Skosaan is out of his depth…
All Blacks kick the penalty to the corner…good defence wins another penalty for the Boks…
3-3 after the first quarter…
Great play by the Boks, Cronje clean through but can’t get a final pass away…turnover and the a BREATH-TAKING counter attack by the All Blacks. Finally breaks down with a handling error. Wow!
Ag FFS Cronjé!!! Certain try butchered!
Jantjies misses a kick from dead in front to take the lead…ag nee, man!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 13) : Ja nee…
Boks with a scrum in a perfect field position…and Dreyer gets penalised…sigh!
@pastorshark (Comment 15) : I suppose 3 – 3 is a fair reflection thus far. Ioane also should have scored.
Malcolm Marx has repeatedly won us some vital penalties at the breakdown…
Marx has saved our arses three times already.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 17) : Fair enough…these are just astoundingly good on the counter…
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 19) : That’s what I meant to say!
Jantjies kick charged down, TMO to check for any reason not to award an All Black try…
Too much pointless kicking going on.
Try time…
How can you not knock that on?
Elton, you actual wally! Bloody hell…
@pastorshark (Comment 24) : Definitely looked like a fair grounding
3-8 after 32 mins…
What happened to the knock on 2seconds before the charge down
@byron (Comment 25) : It was a tough one to call, but given the question “any reason not to award the try” it has to be a good call…
@jdolivier (Comment 29) : I missed that…was advantage being played?
Elton is having a bit of a mare!
@pastorshark (Comment 30) : they missed barrets knockon before it got to the tryline ..
@pastorshark (Comment 30) : call was try or no try
Absolute boring rubbish dished up. Zero to offer but bash it up or kick it.
Jantjies absolutely CRUNCHED by Coles…
@byron (Comment 34) : No it wasn’t…
@byron (Comment 33) : He didn’t knock it forward, Kriel knocked it back and then Barrett kicked it and then Kriel knocked it back again…
That should be yelliw … neckroll
Jantjies has missed 4 tackles and a charge down, then of course missed penalty, more than a bit of a mare
Awesome rugga all of a sudden after the clock
@pastorshark (Comment 31) : nope hence the question
The Kiwis have felt Beauden Barrett’s absence.
Great kick Jantjies!
Eventually!!!!
Why is dryer in the squad if he cannot scrum
@byron (Comment 46) : Not only that – the most scrum penalties against a prop in Super Rugby. Same logic, which selects the worst defender in Super Rugby to play on the wing against the best wing in world rugby.
How very pathetically allister coetzee, I meant average from the boks
Second Cronjé error, which cost us a try. This time a 14 point turnaround.
Marx gets his 5 – fer The stats guys can’t count.
JLdPrrrrreeeeeeeezzzzzzz!!!!!!!!!!!
Some weird calls by the frenchie
Domeen die elendig left for dead. Great that McKenzie shows the world that small layers belong in the modern game
Dogshit defense
French flair at its best
That was idiotic from domeen, red is harsh but what was he thinking
guys so much to talk about, but DDA just lost us the game :/, not sure if that was a legit pen even, but still you cant do that at this level
That has to be the most ridiculous red card in the history of the game!
@revolverocelot (Comment 57) : The missed tackles leading to the McKenzie try already cost us the game
@pastorshark (Comment 58) : Agree.
MOTM scores!
Half the,All Blacks ahead of the kicker…
@pastorshark (Comment 62) : Every kick!
14 man Boks are giving a fair go at the end here…
All Blacks turn it over…game over…24-25…close…
Look, well done, boys…that was much better…
Both sides will probably decline to buy this useless french bastard a beer
@revolverocelot (Comment 57) : took 3 steps after the kick and the jump and ran into him, definitely a penalty
@jdolivier (Comment 68) : For sure. Bloody stupid! But not a red card!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 69) : with a French red, lucky it was not an immediate execution
@jdolivier (Comment 70) :
@jdolivier (Comment 68) : yep, players think they can get away with it cause they actually do get away with so often
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 69) :
Deliberate elbow to the face did not leave the ref with much choice.
@fyndraai (Comment 73) : To the face? Watch a replay.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 74) :
Looks to me very much like an elbow to the chin.
https://giphy.com/gifs/l378co5sqC2JbFzWw
This angle is a bit better.
https://giphy.com/gifs/l1J9IKBZWqApNfn8Y
He probably did not aim for the chin, but he did aim with is elbow and it was late and it did connect with Sopoaga’s chin.