Bok balancing act

After the unexpected excitement of Saturday’s Rugby Championship finale, all eyes are back on the Currie Cup with an absolutely crucial weekend of clashes lined up. Adding further spice is the fact that a number of non-contracted Springbok squad members will be available to their respective provincial coaches, leading to much soul-searching and anguish as those wise men attempt to find the ideal balance between picking a full strength side and disrupting whatever continuity they’ve built to date.

The only teams who really won’t mind too much about this weekend’s results are those at the very top and the very bottom. Griquas have completed their 12 games and are, unfortunately, not going to move above stone last. The Sharks, on the other hand, will badly want a win this weekend against WP to keep their unbeaten run going and build for the semi’s, but the reality is that a loss for them will have zero real impact, at least in terms of the log.

The other two games are going to be almighty tussles, with all of the Bulls, Pumas, Lions and Cheetahs absolutely needing a win in order to progress. There are three spots up for grabs and five teams very much in the running. WP only really need a point in Durban to make sure they are in the mix, but for the others, nothing but a win will do. That only adds pressure to the coaches to get it right in terms of selection, even though there’s really only a mattering of players coming back to each side.

Strangely enough it’s Rob du Preez who arguably has the biggest problem, given that his team are in the best form of the whole lot even without their Bok players. While many of the guys coming back (like Tom du Toit, Dan du Preez, Louis Schreduer and Sbu Nkosi) have been with the team already this season and will slot in quite naturally, it’s the likes of Chiliboy Ralepelle and Jean-Luc du Preez that that will cause the biggest concern. There’s simply no way to leave either Franco Marais or Akker van der Merwe out of a strongest possible lineup, but with a test player (even an unused one) also in the mix, it becaomes very hard to figure out what to do.

At loose forward, the challenge is no less severe. Jacques Vermeulen has bene the beating heart of the team all season long and one feels du Preez would do untold damage where he to pick Jean-Luc to come straight in if it means Vermelulen losing out. Figuring out how to pick four loose forwards out of a group that includes both twins, Vermeulen, Tera Mtembu and Keegan Daniel is going to be a tricky one indeed and sure to cause a sleepless night or two for the Sharks coach.