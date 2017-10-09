robdylan

Enkosi, Ta Odwa!


The Sharks have announced that Saturday’s Currie Cup game against Western Province will serve as a tribute to faithful servant Odwa Ndungane, likely to start for the 249th (and last) time in a Sharks jersey.

35-year-old Odwa Nzuzo Ndungane was born in Mthata in 1981 and attended Hudson Park High School in East London, where he played first team rugby as a centre alongside twin brother Akona. Odwa’s journey as a professional rugby player started in the colours of Border as an under 19 in 1999 and he remained with the Bulldogs until 2003, with the highlight being SA under 21 selection in 2002. In 2004, he spent a year with the Bulls in Pretoria before finding his rugby home in Durban at the start of 2005.

Over the course of 18 seasons, Ndungane has been unwavering in his commitment to the Sharks and has proved a stalwart and reliable performer over the years, achieving a rare double of centurion status across both Currie Cup and Super Rugby. He has also represented South Africa nine times in test matches.

Ndungane will play his 105th Currie Cup game for the Sharks on Saturday, which when added to 135 Super Rugby appearances and nine games for the Sharks XV across various competitions means an incredible feat of 249 career appearances for the side. On behalf of a generation of Sharks fans who have grown up with old faithful “Odders” and his trademark dreadlocks in the number 14 jersey, I can only extend warmest congratulations on a stellar career and extent heartfelt appreciation for the many special, brave and loyal acts that this man has performed in Sharks colours.

Thank you Odwa – we will miss you.



  • Thank you Odwa! Sharks Rugby and even SA Rugby can do with servants like yourself. Respect Odders! Good luck with your journey ahead and thanks for all the memories.

  • After all you have been through from the start to now I congratulate you for all you have done for us. All the best

  • Odwaaaaa!!
    Hear, hear…I can wholeheartedly echo Rob’s comments. Thanks Odwa and everything of the best…

  • Best moment? Try in the corner to win against the Crusaders in…what was it? A decade ago?

  • @pastorshark (Comment 4) : Anyone have a clip of that try or know where it can be found?

  • Why not just make it an even 250 and give him a spot in the finalsas well. When we win he will have ended on a cup victory.

  • Ndungane in the corner against the Crusaders was the caue of one hell of a hangover. That and i remember being on the way to the stadium with about 40min to kickoff and Odwa flew past in his car full of his family on the way to the stadium. A lot of youngstrs can learn a lot from Odwa not only about being a professional rugby player but also about being a bladdy good guy.

  • @pastorshark (Comment 5) : You could message the guy who runs the youtube channel Real Rugby, he has a crazy amount of archive footage. (He might even put together an Odwa tribute, if you ask him nicely).

  • What a legend! Any idea what his future plans are Rob?

  • @vanmartin (Comment 9) : starting a construction company

  • Well done Odwa and you will be missed!!!

  • @The Great Couch Shark (Comment 8) : Ah thanks, I think I’ll do that…

