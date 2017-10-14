Currie Cup 2017: Sharks v Western Province #Odwa249

The Sharks take on Western Province in a Currie Cup game that only has any real meaning for the visitors, in terms of log points.
That said, Rob du Preez’s mean will want to build momentum ahead of the play-offs and maintain a winning run that now stretches to the last 11 games. They’ll also be paying tribute to a very special team member, Odwa Ndungane, who retires at the end of the campaign.
Kick-off in Durban is at 3pm.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Louis Schreuder, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Kobus van Wyk.
Western Province: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Ruhan Nel, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.
Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Jan de Klerk, 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Werner Kok, 22 EW Viljoen.
Go Sharks!!!
Well, seems like there is no rain forecast – thankfully – so conditions may be okay. Ideally, the team should be motivated to put in a performance for Odwa (and the fans of course). Hoping for team cohesion and focus, not slipping up against the opposition. Just want the team to do us proud.
Jean-Luc is out – Tera onto the bench
Goooo Sharks! Great White time! Feast on sime delectable Cape snoek
Hope jaco is better on the pitch than on “peyper ” today
Pieter Muller Flashbacks anyone . . . ?
Just keep the ball as far away from April as possible
Good first 5 minutes and then just rubbish.
What a drop kick from Bosch!
Wow that kick was barely over. Took a few slivers off the ball.
Damien willemse has lost all credibility of sportsmanship with that adamant chat to the red saying it was short
Can’t believe Province is handing us our arses in the scrums
Pyper will need to patrol the stormers off the ball niggle. Somebody is going to get the moer in shortly
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 12) : Check how the stormers loose head is scrummaging in
Let’s hope these guys are just cruising and keeping their best for the knock-outs, because this doesn’t look very convincing.
Sharks looking a bit rusty after the break. Kobus is full of energy which is good to see
Sharks should use kickers to get close and use the pick and drive. They make meters on every play. They are working too hard.
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : And watch the turnover
Rob junior is pissing off his dad big time today. Glad we’re getting him.
Rob must be happy with his son flaying the Sharks but not so happy with the poor defence in the midfield
Du Preez 6 Bosch 1
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 21) : Bosch is looking very iffy today. Good kicking though
@Bokhoring (Comment 22) : The kicking’s why I gave him the 1
Dan is getting very involved but the Sharks turnover the ball again.
We make so many easy meters on first channel. Why aren’t we using it?
I think we should kick all the ball to Province
And now a really kak kick from Bosch allows WP to build to score another try
Bosch must make sure of touch. So much unnecessary pressure
How is the cleaning at ruck time legal by province. Flying in off their feet every single time
Don’t look much like CC Champs today
It really is games like this that gets me thinking the bloody fix is prearranged ……. oh WP need a home semi, no worries, here you go. Shambles of a game plan making it so.
And now WP is spanking. Clear this Sharks team apart from one or two players are not interested in playing today
Sharks are the only team that has not improved their game as the CC progressed. Serious additions to the coaching staff are required. I really hope Dick Muir is joining us. This one dimensional rugby is actually bullshit. Why remove Marius, he was our best player on the field. Dan Du Preez has been pathetic.
And now becoming a hiding. Great character and respect shown to Odwa in his special game.
Well he’s been the most atrocious today. Good thing it’s the last game.
Guys are running into each other. Looking very clueless indeed.
Blewett should have passed
Guys consider this a practice run. Getting guys back into the swing. A win would be nice but not vital.
WP defending like they defending a 3 point lead
Holy crap this is clueless! I must stop watching the Mitre 10 because the difference in skill and brains is depressing.
@coolfusion (Comment 38) : Champion teams don’t lose at home the week before the knock-outs.
And van Wyk finally scores after a good offload from April
Tera – passenger for seasons now, when’s his send off
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 41) : Unless the gain in regathering the team is worth more than the win.
At least the Sharks will not take their opposition lightly next week
Match fixing gents. Match fixing
Rob du Preez certainly played himself into the first team for SR 2018.
@coolfusion (Comment 44) : Winning momentum is worse?
Guys obviously did not want to get injured right before the semis but I don’t think Rob will be happy with this even as a practice run
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 48) : You can’t keep winning momentum if you go all out and not ease guys back in. Lose this week or next? I say get the guys back in for when it counts.
@Bokhoring (Comment 49) : Fair. But we need to ease the rusty guys in. This is a better time to lose than knockouts.
And there we go, the Sharks of old
This looked like a match that the sharks did not feel like playing
@GreatSharksays (Comment 47) : for us or wp though ?
interesting game, good wake up call.
would have preferred a win but hey lets get our heads right for a semi against likely a motivated Bulls team
Tank struggled against louw
match 23s for semi and final
JLDP back next week correct ?
my heart skipped a beat when nkosi went off
happy to have Kobus back too
who covers wing from the bench next week, I prefer bewett to odwa, the again they will likely have odwa for the experience
Ugh, I’d love to think ag they just resting/keeping things ready for semi’s but nope, I don’t believe that’s the case at all …… but keep persisting with no hopes and leave good players out the squad RdP, it’s working out great every time you do
@byron (Comment 53) : hate to say it but ben10 and inny would’ve been better today than Bosch, he just doesn’t do well when our backs are against the wall or not raining
@coolfusion (Comment 50) : Besides Am, who was there, who needed to be eased back in? This was an almost a full-strength side and they played like palookas.
@SeanJeff (Comment 52) : I read a great piece on Rugbypass by the Kiwi commentator Scotty about how hard it is to be a Northland supporter. I felt like messaging him my empathy because us Sharks supporters know the feeling.
One good thing from a loss – SA teams can’t seem to handle winning. At some point they become complacent and then get found out. Much better to get a wake-up call in a nothing to play for game than a semi. I am sure these guys will be much more motivated next week
@Bokhoring (Comment 59) : Shouldn’t they have been motivated to win today? If not, they’re a disgrace to the jersey.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 60) : Give them a break. They played poorly, but it was a nothing game as far as need to win, whereas WP had to win this game. Nobody can stay super-motivated every game.
I would rather loose this game than next week.
@Bokhoring (Comment 61) : Let’s hope that’s all it was – one poor game. All I’m saying is that proper pedigree sides don’t piss away games like this, especially at home.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 55) : Huh? Who did he leave out that you wanted picked?
I hope Tank and Nkosi are ok…
@pastorshark (Comment 63) : Mapimpi
Nah I’m not too phased, the guys seemed very relaxed…IMHO I think coach had a game plan to not show too much of his hand for the playoffs. Watch next week, its going to be a top notch performance from our team!
Sharks vs Bulls and WP vs Lions…then Sharks vs Lions and Sharks to take revenge for the super rugby quarter final mishap and be crowned Currie Cup Champions 2017
@DuToit04 (Comment 67) : Bulls will put up a fight, I hope to see Ben on the bench as fh back up, his passing needs work, but hopefully his been sharpening that up while his been with the u21s. As much as I also like Inny (at flyhalf not so much FB) ben has edged him in terms of impact at this point (things go back and forth). To the best of my knowledge its match 23s from now on. I hope JLDP is back starting next week, tough to decide who drops out completely between keegs, tera (comes in for un due criticism), vermualen.
the hooker decision should be interesting as well
cant wait for next week
Wow! Sharks just couldnt seem to but a try tonight! I was very surprisef to see the loss. Well at least you guys get to fight snothe round.
Cheetahs were roundly beaten by a better Lions team. Clear difference in styles between Pro 14, playing narrower, and building phases. Lions suck in defenders, then go very wide, quickly.
15Garth April
14 Kobus van Wyk
13 Lukhanyo Am
12 Marius Louw
11 Sibusiso Nkosi
10 Curwin Bosch
9 Michael Claassens
8 Daniel du Preez
7 Jacques Vermeulen
6 JLDP
5 Ruan Botha (captain)
4 Tyler Paul
3 Ross Geldenhuys
2 Franco Marais
1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements:
16 Chiliboy Ralepelle/akker
17 Juan Schoeman
18 John H Meyer
19 Jean Droste
20Tera Mtembu/Keegan Daniel
21 Louis Schreuder/Cam
22 benji
23 Tristan Blewett
hmm, good but not great, prop back up abit iffy, Droste developed greatly this year but still green. blewett wing and centre back up reflection of injury issues at centre (ward and deysel out openned the door for louw, andre the gaint in japan)
@KingCheetah (Comment 69) : Nice tactical insight, thanks
@revolverocelot (Comment 71) : Hope this was just a blip! The Sharks forwards should be able to dominate the Bulls pack. Good luck for the semis
@KingCheetah (Comment 72) : I’m gutted for the Cheetahs…sorry man…good luck for the rest of the pro14…
@revolverocelot (Comment 70) : Is that your Currie Cup side? Then you need to drop a prop…surely it can’t be 23 for the knockouts if it’s been 22 all tournament?! Mind you, it is SARU, so anything is possible!!
@pastorshark (Comment 75) : Hi pastor, I believe it is match 23s for semis and finals
I welcome any suggestions on the team, is tank now a out and out LH ? I hope they are icing his ankle as we speak, its been giving him issues for weeks now.
Who hear is in contact with Andre the giant in japan, hows he doing ? enjoying life over there ? whats it like playing fh ?
@KingCheetah (Comment 73) : hope so too, likely with everything on the line they will be more clinical next week. We are going to have to be focused as these days even the bulls props can step around a defender.
If I can get tickets I will attend next weeks semi at Newlands as I reside in cape town. If anyone can assist in this regard let me know lol.
@pastorshark (Comment 73) : Thanks Pastor, they were certainly not on top of their game, and the Lions were full value for their win.,
@pastorshark (Comment 63) : We definitely missed akkers moungrel
Super rugby selection vindicated in that the four Superrugby teams made the semis.
On the state of weekends play any of four could win,Lions ,Stormers ,Bulls all played best games of season.
Hope to hell Sharks haven’t peaked.
First time under Botha’s captaincy he couldn’t command a resurgence.
Any way so much for all the doom merchants at the start of the cup ,who predicted the demise of the Currie Cup, next two weekends should produce three very exciting and well matched contests, and the winner of this years cupful have to be the best team two weekends in a row to win it.
Why all the doom and gloom talk guys? From the start yesterday the sharks looked relaxed and to be in a fun mood. We had 2 or 3 short range penalty which we kicked to the corner. Indicated that the boys were not interested in securing the win with penalties. They also held back a bit in the physical exchanges especially in the 2nd half. So I am not worried about the performance as they played better than the game against the rebels and Kings even if it was just a 60% effort. Province should be worried because they will lose next week if they like they did yesterday.
@sudhir (Comment 81) : Yup you are so right the other thing is these bloody tribute games,how many times does the team giving the tribute end up on the losing side
.Sharks could just have had a stroke of genius making the 249 the tribute in a nothing matters game, rather than honor the 250 in a semi final.
@sudhir (Comment 81) : That’s what I said. This was a practice run getting am van wyk and to some extent curwin and dan back into the swing. I’m sure Rob told them to have fun and not feel too pressured. I would rather have all the guys ready for semi’s than winning momentum and possibly lose guys in high pressured high injury risk for some game that has no bearing on the outcomes.
@sudhir (Comment 81) : We forget the lions even put a B side in against us in games like this. Give the coach some room if he wants to be strategic….
Cheer up guys it’s a different thing if you give it your all and come up short to the relaxed game saw yesterday.
@KingCheetah (Comment 77) : A lot to be said for continuity and having ample playing time together. Pro was certainly a disruption.
@The hound (Comment 80) : I must agree. My logic is this. NZ are masters at playing NZ style. We won’t beat them at that. There is no better platform for SA teams to learn and practice SA style (whatever that evolves into) than CC. I will always be a supporter of that.
@The hound (Comment 79) : Unfortunately our game has remained the same throughout the CC whilst our team’s performance is improving every weekend. Lions and Bulls were for example at sea during the season but now look like champs. Hope we can concentrate and improve our accuracy within our limited game plan.