Province hand Sharks food for thought ahead of semi-final

The Sharks appeared to have matter under control, with a handy 13-3 lead against Western Province by half time in Saturday’s final Currie Cup pool match in Durban. Some lacklustre play in the second period allowed their desperate visitors in for four tries, however, and they surrendered their proud undefeated home record in going down 20-31.
It was an odd game throughout, with the Sharks certainly showing rustiness on attack after their week off. Thoughts of the upcoming knock-outs and the need to stay fit for those games were clearly front of mind and it’s probably also fair to say that the fanfare around veteran Odwa Ndungane’s send-off probably took some focus away (as did the interrupted training week given Monday’s flash floods). The home side appeared to have things well under control, pushing strongly into Province territory early on and scoring a cracking try through Marius Louw from a lineout inside the first five minutes. Curwin Bosch did the rest of the damage in the half with a penalty and a drop goal, whilst Robert du Preez could manage only a solitary penalty for his team as their attacking intentions continually came to naught against strong Sharks defence.
Province, though, were masters of the rush defence themselves on the day, rucking aggressively and beyond the point of contact and generally always being in the faces of the Sharks’ halfbacks, whether legally or otherwise. The Sharks backs – rusty as they were, committed a plethora of handling errors as a result and with referee Jaco Peyper having one of his “funny days” with the whistle, the penalties all went the way of the visitors as well. Du Preez played a real purple half of rugby, using his educated boot to pin the Sharks back in their half and also profiting from good team attacking play to score two tries himself within just a few minutes of one another. Scrumhalf Dewald Duvenage and lock JD Schickerling added further scores and before the Sharks could draw breath, they’d conceded 28 unanswered points and were certain to lose the match.
A late consolation try to Kobus van Wyk was absolute ages in coming and again underlined a worrying tendency for the Sharks to make poor decisions in the opposition red zone. It was finally a good skip pass by Garth April that allowed the winger to go in, but the Sharks certainly made a meal of that score and found themselves 11 points adrift as the final hooter went immediately afterwards.
The Sharks face the resurgent Bulls in Saturday’s first Currie Cup semi-final and coach Rob du Preez will have a bit of head scratching to do in the week as he tries to turn around from this error-strewn and rather uncommitted performance. Not much of a dress rehearsal and a pretty poor send-off for Ndungane, assuming this was indeed to be his last game.
Sharks (20): Tries Louw, Van Wyk. Conversions Bosch (2). Penalty Bosch. Drop-goal Bosch.
Western Province (31): Tries R du Preez (2), Duvenage, Schickerling. Conversions du Preez (4). Penalty du Preez.
Wiser heads than me reckon that the kicking strategy was psy-ops, 3D chess played by Coach du Preez to keep some cards to the chest, letting the opposition think that Sharks are going to mainly kick going into the semis. I hope that’s the case, and that the guys are taking this seriously. I understand there wasn’t anything to play for as far as the log was concerned, but its still disappointing to see province get one over on the Sharks at home. Echoes of 2013 though. When big Kobus scored his try at the conclusion of the match, Werner Kok tackled him late, totally unnecessarily. Should we face them in the final, I hope Kok gets tackled very hard and very legally…and that we win of course.
@SeanJeff (Comment 1) : Problem is the kicking needed to be better. Not the goal kicking that was on target. But exit kicks and line kicks provided unnecessary pressure due to inaccuracy. In fact if they had been better the score would have been different. Good tactical kicking would have allowed us to use the forwards on attack a lot more. I saw them making meters every time they wanted to, with almost every player. Should have kicked into 22 and then dismantle province with forwards.
@coolfusion (Comment 2) : A jldp and even a Chris cloete or a Kollisi would be great for our breakdowns.
I was very disappointed with the one dimensional play from the Sharks. Scheduer needs to start. He at least brings pace to the game which allows us to get on the front foot. I’m worried with our inability to create overlaps and space for our finishers. We can’t really introduce new things now but improve our accuracy
@GreatSharksays (Comment 4) : all they must do is get back the “aggression” they showed in the previous games and they should be ok!!!