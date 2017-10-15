Province hand Sharks food for thought ahead of semi-final

The Sharks appeared to have matter under control, with a handy 13-3 lead against Western Province by half time in Saturday’s final Currie Cup pool match in Durban. Some lacklustre play in the second period allowed their desperate visitors in for four tries, however, and they surrendered their proud undefeated home record in going down 20-31.

It was an odd game throughout, with the Sharks certainly showing rustiness on attack after their week off. Thoughts of the upcoming knock-outs and the need to stay fit for those games were clearly front of mind and it’s probably also fair to say that the fanfare around veteran Odwa Ndungane’s send-off probably took some focus away (as did the interrupted training week given Monday’s flash floods). The home side appeared to have things well under control, pushing strongly into Province territory early on and scoring a cracking try through Marius Louw from a lineout inside the first five minutes. Curwin Bosch did the rest of the damage in the half with a penalty and a drop goal, whilst Robert du Preez could manage only a solitary penalty for his team as their attacking intentions continually came to naught against strong Sharks defence.

Province, though, were masters of the rush defence themselves on the day, rucking aggressively and beyond the point of contact and generally always being in the faces of the Sharks’ halfbacks, whether legally or otherwise. The Sharks backs – rusty as they were, committed a plethora of handling errors as a result and with referee Jaco Peyper having one of his “funny days” with the whistle, the penalties all went the way of the visitors as well. Du Preez played a real purple half of rugby, using his educated boot to pin the Sharks back in their half and also profiting from good team attacking play to score two tries himself within just a few minutes of one another. Scrumhalf Dewald Duvenage and lock JD Schickerling added further scores and before the Sharks could draw breath, they’d conceded 28 unanswered points and were certain to lose the match.

A late consolation try to Kobus van Wyk was absolute ages in coming and again underlined a worrying tendency for the Sharks to make poor decisions in the opposition red zone. It was finally a good skip pass by Garth April that allowed the winger to go in, but the Sharks certainly made a meal of that score and found themselves 11 points adrift as the final hooter went immediately afterwards.

The Sharks face the resurgent Bulls in Saturday’s first Currie Cup semi-final and coach Rob du Preez will have a bit of head scratching to do in the week as he tries to turn around from this error-strewn and rather uncommitted performance. Not much of a dress rehearsal and a pretty poor send-off for Ndungane, assuming this was indeed to be his last game.

Sharks (20): Tries Louw, Van Wyk. Conversions Bosch (2). Penalty Bosch. Drop-goal Bosch.

Western Province (31): Tries R du Preez (2), Duvenage, Schickerling. Conversions du Preez (4). Penalty du Preez.