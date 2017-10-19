JL, Kobus start against Bulls

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for the semi final clash against the Blue Bulls this weekend, opting to make a few changes from the dead rubber against Western Province last weekend.

The tight five is left unchanged, Ruan Botha leading the team from the second row. In the loosies, Jean-Luc du Preez joins brother Daniel and the other Daniel (Keegan), with Jacques Vermeulen having to settle for a bench spot.

Mike Claassens drops to the bench in favour of Louis Schreuder getting the start inside Curwin Bosch. Odwa Ndungane, after the fan fare last weekend, will have to settle for getting his 250th cap from the bench as Kobus van Wyk gets the start.

Onto the bench, Chiliboy misses out completely with Akker van der Merwe coming on as cover. The extended bench (23 man squad for the semi final while the rest of the competition saw only 22 man squads) allows for a full front row on the wood and both Juan Schoeman and John-Hubert Meyer is likely to see action.

15. Garth April

14. Kobus van Wyk

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Marius Louw

11. S’busiso Nkosi

10. Curwin Bosch

9. Louis Schreuder

8. Daniel du Preez

7. Jean-Luc du Preez

6. Keegan Daniel

5. Ruan Botha (c)

4. Tyler Paul

3. Ross Geldenhuys

2. Franco Marais

1. Thomas du Toit



Replacements

16. Akker van der Merwe

17. Juan Schoeman

18. John-Hubert Meyer

19. Jean Droste

20. Jacques Vermeulen

21. Michael Claassens

22. Tristan Blewett

23. Odwa Ndungane