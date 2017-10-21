Currie Cup 2017 Semi-final: Sharks v Blue Bulls

A cracker awaits us in Durban today, with the table-topping Sharks hosting the fourth-placed, but red hot, Blue Bulls.

Will Rob du Preez and his team bounce back after a lacklustre display against Western Province last week, when they lost for the first time in 11 outings? It would seem almost unfathomable that the team that has led throughout the round-robin stage could fail to progress to the final, but John Mitchell appears to have finally ignited some sort of creative spark in this young Bulls team and they’re certainly showing the ability to score tries aplenty.

Defence, though, is the other aspect to this contest and while the Sharks have typically been very good at stopping tries, the Bulls boast a less enviable record in this regard. With the visitors having conceded a remarkable 61 tries over the previous 12 rounds (against the Sharks’ paltry 29) and boasting a net points difference of just 15, one would fancy that the opportunities will be there for the Sharks, if their experienced men can guide the team to play the way they’ve done all season.

Kick-off is rather early, at 14h30 SA time. Don’t miss this one.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Odwa Ndungane.

Blue Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Burger Odendaal (captain), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Aston Fortuin/Jannes Kirsten, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre Schoeman.

Replacement: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Jannes Kirsten/Eli Snyman, 19 Jano Venter, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Tony Jantjies, 22 Duncan Matthews, 23 John-Roy Jenkinson.