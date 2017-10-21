robdylan

Sharks hang on against impressive Bulls


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Bulls, Original Content, Sharks on 21 Oct 2017 at 16:17
The Currie Cup Final will take place in Durban next weekend after the Sharks recorded a 37-27 win over the Blue Bulls in today’s semi-final.

The game could not have started better for the hosts, with Lukhanyo Am scoring a simple try in just the third minute. The nervous Bulls committed a silly handling error in their 22 and Curwin Bosch found Am in acres of space form the resulting Sharks scrum. Bosch nailed the conversion and then found Kobus van Wyk with a lovely pass not long after to see the winger score a second for the Sharks. With under 10 minutes on the clock and a 14-0 lead, the Sharks were sitting pretty.

The Bulls never lay down or gave up and got themselves back into contention via a Pierre Schoeman try, after Jean-Luc du Preez knocked on a regulation kick-off. Marnitz Boshoff added the extras and a penalty and suddenly the Bulls were right back in it at 14-10. To the Sharks’ credit, they stuck to their guns and profited again, when Bulls’ flanker Tim Agaba was sin-binned for a professional foul. A try to Louis Schreuder followed, as the Bulls again played silly buggers in their own 22. Ruan Botha – a deserved man of the match – scored the Sharks’ fourth just before the break, charging down a telegraphed Ivan van Zyl clearance , regathering and loping through to score under the posts. At 28-13 up, the Sharks will have felt it was theirs to lose going into the second half.

Van Zyl made good for his blunder early in the second period, scoring a cracking try after Jean-Luc had again botched a kick-off. Bosch kept the Sharks slightly ahead via a penalty (31-20) but when captain Burger Odendaal scored a third for the Bulls, it was suddenly a very close contest. To the Sharks’ credit, though, they played the big points better and Bosch closed out the game via another penalty and a cheeky drop to see his side end 10 points to the good.

Sharks (37): Tries Am, van Wyk, Schreuder, Botha. Conversions Bosch (4). Penalties Bosch (2). Drop-goal Bosch.
Bulls (27): Tries Schoeman, I van Zyl, Odendaal. Conversions Boshoff (3). Penlaties Boshoff (2).



  • Now give us the good news that it’s all hands on deck next week….

    • Comment 1, posted at 21.10.17 16:22:41 by coolfusion Reply
  • @coolfusion (Comment 1) : worried about Nkosi, of course

    • Comment 2, posted at 21.10.17 16:28:06 by robdylan Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 2) : did not look good…hope he is okay, poor guy will be gutted to miss the final,not to mention EOYT

    • Comment 3, posted at 21.10.17 16:29:05 by HeinF Reply

  • Immelman bugged the heck out of me, pinging the Sharks consistently but giving the Bulls a mulligan for infractions. April had poor game, Nkosi not his usual self.

    • Comment 4, posted at 21.10.17 16:30:56 by SeanJeff Reply

  • great showing from replacement front row

    well done aker with all those runs and completing all his lineout throws

    • Comment 5, posted at 21.10.17 16:32:13 by revolverocelot Reply

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 4) : we have had worse this season, but Immelmann was hoping for a bulls win

    • Comment 6, posted at 21.10.17 16:46:38 by jdolivier Reply

  • Can we please get a different fullback for the final. Someone like Smith or Ben 10.

    • Comment 7, posted at 21.10.17 16:54:22 by sudhir Reply

  • @sudhir (Comment 7) : Maybe bring Ben10 back at 10 and Bosch at 15, Ben 10 is good defensively and he steals a lot of ball, Bosch can still do the kicking.

    • Comment 8, posted at 21.10.17 17:16:35 by sharks_lover Reply
  • Nkosi dislocated elbow.

    • Comment 9, posted at 21.10.17 17:20:07 by robdylan Reply
  • @sharks_lover (Comment 8) : you guys are drunk.

    In a Currie Cup final?

    Come on – pass it around

    • Comment 10, posted at 21.10.17 17:20:28 by robdylan Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 10) : :mrgreen:

    • Comment 11, posted at 21.10.17 17:27:21 by sharks_lover Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 9) : ouch…how long is he out for?

    • Comment 12, posted at 21.10.17 17:35:14 by HeinF Reply

  • Swys de Bruin not afraid to sub his entire front row after 30 min

    • Comment 13, posted at 21.10.17 17:46:12 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 10) : Ja. Replacement with a player who hasn’t played in how many games? Bar injury I doubt any coach would take that gamble.

    • Comment 14, posted at 21.10.17 17:55:54 by coolfusion Reply

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 8) : Big gamble that.

    • Comment 15, posted at 21.10.17 17:56:32 by coolfusion Reply

  • Is Rhyno Smith injured?

    • Comment 16, posted at 21.10.17 17:57:45 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • @coolfusion (Comment 15) : Surely not a bigger gamble than having April there the way he’s going.

    • Comment 17, posted at 21.10.17 17:59:39 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • @coolfusion (Comment 15) : I know but you cannot have another game from April like that, no defense at the back is huge risk, If Smith is better i would feel better with him playing.

    I also think with Nkosi out maybe Robert should Risk am on the wing and revert back to Louw and Blewett combo at 12 and 13. As much as i have always rated Odwa i fear his lack of pace too could hurt us.

    • Comment 18, posted at 21.10.17 18:01:15 by sharks_lover Reply
  • Bummed for Nkosi, dislocated elbow surely means time-out on the side. But with any player, injuries are part of the game, and you learn more about yourself when you have to make a comeback! He has done tremendously well this season for us, gutted for him.

    I would take a 1 point win in a Semi-Final, so super chuffed with the result, and really like what Mitch is doing with the Bulls, we need a strong Bulls and Province, with an already strong Lions squad for Super Rugby.

    Some momentary lapses, some iffy moments, but that is knockout rugby, and we WON!

    • Comment 19, posted at 21.10.17 18:20:50 by Richard Reply

