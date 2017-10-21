Sharks hang on against impressive Bulls

The Currie Cup Final will take place in Durban next weekend after the Sharks recorded a 37-27 win over the Blue Bulls in today’s semi-final.
The game could not have started better for the hosts, with Lukhanyo Am scoring a simple try in just the third minute. The nervous Bulls committed a silly handling error in their 22 and Curwin Bosch found Am in acres of space form the resulting Sharks scrum. Bosch nailed the conversion and then found Kobus van Wyk with a lovely pass not long after to see the winger score a second for the Sharks. With under 10 minutes on the clock and a 14-0 lead, the Sharks were sitting pretty.
The Bulls never lay down or gave up and got themselves back into contention via a Pierre Schoeman try, after Jean-Luc du Preez knocked on a regulation kick-off. Marnitz Boshoff added the extras and a penalty and suddenly the Bulls were right back in it at 14-10. To the Sharks’ credit, they stuck to their guns and profited again, when Bulls’ flanker Tim Agaba was sin-binned for a professional foul. A try to Louis Schreuder followed, as the Bulls again played silly buggers in their own 22. Ruan Botha – a deserved man of the match – scored the Sharks’ fourth just before the break, charging down a telegraphed Ivan van Zyl clearance , regathering and loping through to score under the posts. At 28-13 up, the Sharks will have felt it was theirs to lose going into the second half.
Van Zyl made good for his blunder early in the second period, scoring a cracking try after Jean-Luc had again botched a kick-off. Bosch kept the Sharks slightly ahead via a penalty (31-20) but when captain Burger Odendaal scored a third for the Bulls, it was suddenly a very close contest. To the Sharks’ credit, though, they played the big points better and Bosch closed out the game via another penalty and a cheeky drop to see his side end 10 points to the good.
Sharks (37): Tries Am, van Wyk, Schreuder, Botha. Conversions Bosch (4). Penalties Bosch (2). Drop-goal Bosch.
Bulls (27): Tries Schoeman, I van Zyl, Odendaal. Conversions Boshoff (3). Penlaties Boshoff (2).
Now give us the good news that it’s all hands on deck next week….
@coolfusion (Comment 1) : worried about Nkosi, of course
@robdylan (Comment 2) : did not look good…hope he is okay, poor guy will be gutted to miss the final,not to mention EOYT
Immelman bugged the heck out of me, pinging the Sharks consistently but giving the Bulls a mulligan for infractions. April had poor game, Nkosi not his usual self.
great showing from replacement front row
well done aker with all those runs and completing all his lineout throws
@SeanJeff (Comment 4) : we have had worse this season, but Immelmann was hoping for a bulls win
Can we please get a different fullback for the final. Someone like Smith or Ben 10.
@sudhir (Comment 7) : Maybe bring Ben10 back at 10 and Bosch at 15, Ben 10 is good defensively and he steals a lot of ball, Bosch can still do the kicking.
Nkosi dislocated elbow.
@sharks_lover (Comment 8) : you guys are drunk.
In a Currie Cup final?
Come on – pass it around
@robdylan (Comment 10) :
@robdylan (Comment 9) : ouch…how long is he out for?
Swys de Bruin not afraid to sub his entire front row after 30 min
@robdylan (Comment 10) : Ja. Replacement with a player who hasn’t played in how many games? Bar injury I doubt any coach would take that gamble.
@sharks_lover (Comment 8) : Big gamble that.
Is Rhyno Smith injured?
@coolfusion (Comment 15) : Surely not a bigger gamble than having April there the way he’s going.
@coolfusion (Comment 15) : I know but you cannot have another game from April like that, no defense at the back is huge risk, If Smith is better i would feel better with him playing.
I also think with Nkosi out maybe Robert should Risk am on the wing and revert back to Louw and Blewett combo at 12 and 13. As much as i have always rated Odwa i fear his lack of pace too could hurt us.
Bummed for Nkosi, dislocated elbow surely means time-out on the side. But with any player, injuries are part of the game, and you learn more about yourself when you have to make a comeback! He has done tremendously well this season for us, gutted for him.
I would take a 1 point win in a Semi-Final, so super chuffed with the result, and really like what Mitch is doing with the Bulls, we need a strong Bulls and Province, with an already strong Lions squad for Super Rugby.
Some momentary lapses, some iffy moments, but that is knockout rugby, and we WON!