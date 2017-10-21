Sharks hang on against impressive Bulls

The Currie Cup Final will take place in Durban next weekend after the Sharks recorded a 37-27 win over the Blue Bulls in today’s semi-final.

The game could not have started better for the hosts, with Lukhanyo Am scoring a simple try in just the third minute. The nervous Bulls committed a silly handling error in their 22 and Curwin Bosch found Am in acres of space form the resulting Sharks scrum. Bosch nailed the conversion and then found Kobus van Wyk with a lovely pass not long after to see the winger score a second for the Sharks. With under 10 minutes on the clock and a 14-0 lead, the Sharks were sitting pretty.

The Bulls never lay down or gave up and got themselves back into contention via a Pierre Schoeman try, after Jean-Luc du Preez knocked on a regulation kick-off. Marnitz Boshoff added the extras and a penalty and suddenly the Bulls were right back in it at 14-10. To the Sharks’ credit, they stuck to their guns and profited again, when Bulls’ flanker Tim Agaba was sin-binned for a professional foul. A try to Louis Schreuder followed, as the Bulls again played silly buggers in their own 22. Ruan Botha – a deserved man of the match – scored the Sharks’ fourth just before the break, charging down a telegraphed Ivan van Zyl clearance , regathering and loping through to score under the posts. At 28-13 up, the Sharks will have felt it was theirs to lose going into the second half.

Van Zyl made good for his blunder early in the second period, scoring a cracking try after Jean-Luc had again botched a kick-off. Bosch kept the Sharks slightly ahead via a penalty (31-20) but when captain Burger Odendaal scored a third for the Bulls, it was suddenly a very close contest. To the Sharks’ credit, though, they played the big points better and Bosch closed out the game via another penalty and a cheeky drop to see his side end 10 points to the good.

Sharks (37): Tries Am, van Wyk, Schreuder, Botha. Conversions Bosch (4). Penalties Bosch (2). Drop-goal Bosch.

Bulls (27): Tries Schoeman, I van Zyl, Odendaal. Conversions Boshoff (3). Penlaties Boshoff (2).