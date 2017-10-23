Currie Cup Final tickets #FillTheTank

Thanks to my awesome, amazing and just generally fantastic buddy Novashni at the Sharks, I have no fewer than five pairs of tickets for Saturday’s Currie Cup Final to give away to deserving Sharks supporters.

YOU HEARD ME RIGHT! THAT’S TICKETS TO THE DAMN CURRIE CUP FINAL! FOR FREE!

So, how do you win some? Well, I’m not going to make it too easy (but then again, not too difficult either). If you would like to win a pair of tickets, I’ll need a motivation as to why you deserve them. It’s as simple as that.

Be creative. Tell me what you love about the Sharks – the best memory you have of being a Sharks supporter, the craziest moment. How about the furthest lengths you’ve been to to watch a Sharks match? The most inappropriate situation in which you’ve found yourself sneakily checking your phone for a Sharks score update? How many jerseys do you own? Got any Sharks tattoos? Named any kids (or pets) after a Sharks player?

Where were you when the Sharks first won the Currie Cup? Or last won the Currie Cup? Share as much as you like – but be convincing. I’ll announce the winners on Wednesday afternoon and the sole discretion is mine (but you guys know that anyway).

Post your answers as comments here, or send them via email to [email protected].

Thanks again to Novashni and GLORY TO THE SHARKS!