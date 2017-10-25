Congrats to our Final ticket winners (Updated)

I’d like to congratulate the following people for each winning a pair of tickets to the Currie Cup Final.
I’ll be i touch during the course of the day tomorrow to confirm the details. A big thanks to everyone for your entries and well done to everyone – you are all amazing supporters!
Winners:
JD
Poisy
Tigershark Karl Ockerse
Jakkalas
Karl Habermann
Edit: We’ve changed one of the winers as Tigersharks is unfortunately not able to attend.Tweet
Thanks Rob and the Sharks for the tickets! Congrats to the other winners and see you all at the game!!!
GO SHARKS!!!
Nice one guys. Take some great pics for those less fortunate and upload. If possible.
Someone try to get one or two with Odwa who wil be scoring 1 or 2 amazing tries to go out in a blaze of glory.
Thanks Rob. I will bring another couple of mates along to the game.
Congratulations guys. Hope you make more special memories!
i presume all the tickets will be together, hope so as it will then be a nice way for you all to meet each other. Enjoy it and well done.
Well done guys! Enjoy it! If I do manage to make it we must meet up!!
Rob, how about organising those complimentary season tickets for the hound for his Naas stunt?
@pastorshark (Comment 7) : yes would like it a lot! Hope you can make it!
@pastorshark (Comment 8) : not necessary mate I have had my season tickets same seats for 12 yeas rather organize for a more deserving person
Congrats to all the winners! Have a great one! Take it easy on the post match celebrations, travel sage! Black and White, nothing else matters…The Sharks Forever!!!!
@The hound (Comment 10) : by now the seats must have your bum imprints! Must say glad you decided to renew your tickets especially as the Sharks rewarded your loyalty with a home final!
@DuToit04 (Comment 11) : thanks and we will for sure try to travel “sage” but as I’m not the driver I can’t promise celebrations will be in moderation!!!
@JD (Comment 13) : Lol ja the safe will be sage with the golden cream sodas flowing!
congrats guys, enjoy the game, safe and laminate your ticket after the game for your grand kids to see one day. I’ll be at home in cape town shouting at the tv as per usual. Go Sharks.
On a serious note, this is going to be a tough game IMHO, but I think we have the overall quality to win it. for me WP seem to have the form at present, so I suspect a very close game.
Congrats to the winners! And good on you Rob for organising this!
Flip man, thanks so much Rob! Extra brownie points for me for taking the missus along instead of my good friend (WP supporter)
@JD (Comment 13) : Just make sure you actually see and remember the game.
@coolfusion (Comment 18) : hahaha will only party after the game and will for sure party in moderation!
@JD (Comment 19) : After the game and when we have won I say moderation be damned….
@coolfusion (Comment 20) : would love to but have to drive back to Middle Earth on Sunday so moderation will have to do for me!!!