Congrats to our Final ticket winners (Updated)


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content on 25 Oct 2017 at 18:45

I’d like to congratulate the following people for each winning a pair of tickets to the Currie Cup Final.

I’ll be i touch during the course of the day tomorrow to confirm the details. A big thanks to everyone for your entries and well done to everyone – you are all amazing supporters!

Winners:
JD
Poisy
Tigershark Karl Ockerse
Jakkalas
Karl Habermann

Edit: We’ve changed one of the winers as Tigersharks is unfortunately not able to attend.



  • Thanks Rob and the Sharks for the tickets! Congrats to the other winners and see you all at the game!!!
    GO SHARKS!!!

    Comment 1, posted at 25.10.17 19:16:16 by JD Reply
    
    
    		 

  • Nice one guys. Take some great pics for those less fortunate and upload. If possible.

    Comment 2, posted at 25.10.17 19:34:22 by coolfusion Reply

    
    		 

  • Someone try to get one or two with Odwa who wil be scoring 1 or 2 amazing tries to go out in a blaze of glory.

    Comment 3, posted at 25.10.17 19:45:36 by coolfusion Reply

    
    		 

  • Thanks Rob. I will bring another couple of mates along to the game.

    Comment 4, posted at 25.10.17 19:47:33 by jakkalas Reply

    
    		 

  • Congratulations guys. Hope you make more special memories!

    Comment 5, posted at 25.10.17 20:26:50 by Karl Reply

    
    		 

  • i presume all the tickets will be together, hope so as it will then be a nice way for you all to meet each other. Enjoy it and well done.

    Comment 6, posted at 25.10.17 20:57:30 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    
    
    		 

  • Well done guys! Enjoy it! If I do manage to make it we must meet up!!

    Comment 7, posted at 25.10.17 21:33:08 by pastorshark Reply
    
    
    		 

  • Rob, how about organising those complimentary season tickets for the hound for his Naas stunt? :lol: :mrgreen:

    Comment 8, posted at 25.10.17 21:34:46 by pastorshark Reply
    
    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 7) : yes would like it a lot! Hope you can make it!

    Comment 9, posted at 25.10.17 23:06:46 by JD Reply
    
    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 8) : not necessary mate I have had my season tickets same seats for 12 yeas rather organize for a more deserving person

    Comment 10, posted at 25.10.17 23:11:55 by The hound Reply
    
    
    		 

  • Congrats to all the winners! Have a great one! Take it easy on the post match celebrations, travel sage! Black and White, nothing else matters…The Sharks Forever!!!!

    Comment 11, posted at 26.10.17 00:41:46 by DuToit04 Reply

    
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 10) : by now the seats must have your bum imprints! Must say glad you decided to renew your tickets especially as the Sharks rewarded your loyalty with a home final!

    Comment 12, posted at 26.10.17 07:57:49 by JD Reply
    
    
    		 

  • @DuToit04 (Comment 11) : thanks and we will for sure try to travel “sage” but as I’m not the driver I can’t promise celebrations will be in moderation!!! :twisted:

    Comment 13, posted at 26.10.17 08:00:59 by JD Reply
    
    
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 13) : Lol ja the safe will be sage with the golden cream sodas flowing! ;-)

    Comment 14, posted at 26.10.17 08:34:09 by DuToit04 Reply

    
    		 

  • congrats guys, enjoy the game, safe and laminate your ticket after the game for your grand kids to see one day. I’ll be at home in cape town shouting at the tv as per usual. Go Sharks.

    On a serious note, this is going to be a tough game IMHO, but I think we have the overall quality to win it. for me WP seem to have the form at present, so I suspect a very close game.

    Comment 15, posted at 26.10.17 08:34:48 by revolverocelot Reply

    
    		 

  • Congrats to the winners! And good on you Rob for organising this!

    Comment 16, posted at 26.10.17 09:28:57 by vanmartin Reply
    
    
    		 

  • Flip man, thanks so much Rob! Extra brownie points for me for taking the missus along instead of my good friend (WP supporter)

    Comment 17, posted at 26.10.17 16:14:43 by Karl Reply

    
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 13) : Just make sure you actually see and remember the game.

    Comment 18, posted at 26.10.17 17:43:09 by coolfusion Reply

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 18) : hahaha will only party after the game and will for sure party in moderation!

    Comment 19, posted at 26.10.17 18:00:29 by JD Reply
    
    
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 19) : After the game and when we have won I say moderation be damned….

    Comment 20, posted at 26.10.17 18:07:03 by coolfusion Reply

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 20) : would love to but have to drive back to Middle Earth on Sunday so moderation will have to do for me!!!

    Comment 21, posted at 26.10.17 19:04:50 by JD Reply
    
    
    		 

