robdylan

One change for Sharks


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Currie Cup, Original Content, Sharks on 26 Oct 2017 at 11:23
Tagged with : , , , , , ,

Odwa Ndungane starts for the Sharks at left wing in the only change Robert du Preez has made to the Sharks run-on side for Saturday’s Currie Cup Final.

An unfortunate elbow injury sustained in the semi-final against the Bulls has ruled Sbu Nkosi out this week and du Preez has called on the veteran to take his place and hopefully rack up one more memorable Sharks appearance before he retires.

Ruan Botha leads an unchanged pack the features only two test players – Keegan Daniel and Jean-Luc du Preez – an indication of just how well the team has done despite relative inexperience up front. Curwin Bosch again spearheads an equally young backline and will relish his personal duel with WP’s Robert du Preez.

Rhyno Smith comes on to the bench in the only other change to the match 23.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith



31 Comments

  • Go Sharks!!! Can’t wait for the game!! :mrgreen:

    • Comment 1, posted at 26.10.17 11:26:08 by EugeneVT Reply
    EugeneVTUnder 19 player
    		 

  • Pretty much as expected. Hoping for one big last push. Dont kow when last or if a lot of these guys have played in a final so hope they react well. We have struggled a bit against WP this CC. Got to feel for Nkosi

    • Comment 2, posted at 26.10.17 11:26:17 by SheldonK Reply
    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • Butterflies while reading this…the time is now boys! Cannot wait!

    • Comment 3, posted at 26.10.17 11:36:33 by DuToit04 Reply
    DuToit04Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Some nice impact we have from the bench.

    • Comment 4, posted at 26.10.17 11:50:24 by coolfusion Reply
    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Awesome stuff. Stoked for Ndungane. Really hope he gets the actual send off he deserves. If the Sharks play to their full potential on Saturday, they can’t be beaten by WP.

    • Comment 5, posted at 26.10.17 11:51:37 by boertjie101 Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Gooseflesh boys!! The guys must leave nothing on the field.

    here is some motivation to get you pumped!
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnmJQYU3va8

    • Comment 6, posted at 26.10.17 11:57:41 by Keagan_Sharks Reply
    Keagan_SharksUnder 19 player
    		 

  • Cant wait for the game! These guys have grown so much over the season and brought some really good vibes and excitement surrounding the Sharks again. Well done on the final and now bring the Cup home. After missing out or barely scraping into the semi’s recently since the Good Doctor’s tenure, this is just superb.

    • Comment 7, posted at 26.10.17 12:01:40 by Kabouter Reply
    KabouterCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Exactly the team I posted at the start of the week, even the subs, I am a tad worried

    • Comment 8, posted at 26.10.17 12:32:09 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 8) : It is going to be a close game. I hope the Sharks will concentrate for a full 80 minutes, and not play in patches.

    • Comment 9, posted at 26.10.17 12:42:17 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Boet I am worried about their pace, remember their defense is also good and their scrum matches ours. But yeah it will be tight.

    • Comment 10, posted at 26.10.17 13:43:15 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 10) : Their defence is the best in the comp, it is worrisome. Schickerling is out for them is he not? That may give our pack a slight advantage.

    • Comment 11, posted at 26.10.17 14:11:10 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 10) : If they start Janno Vermaak the pace will be high too. Will have to make sure we watch du Preez closely and pressure him.

    • Comment 12, posted at 26.10.17 14:16:43 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Real pity about Nkosi. Odwa will always give 100% and has a work rate that can put the youngsters to shame. However he will struggle to keep up with the WP speedsters.

    • Comment 13, posted at 26.10.17 14:23:12 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 11) : You mean best on tackle completion, dominant tackles, etc? The Sharks still have the best defence i.t.o. tries conceded, 32 so far including the semis vs. WP on 41.

    • Comment 14, posted at 26.10.17 14:26:53 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Its a good WP side selected. Should be a good game…rain is predicted apparently so not sure who will adapt the best to that.

    • Comment 15, posted at 26.10.17 14:59:52 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 15) : Where did you see the rain predicted? Windguru reckons less than 1mm until early afternoon, then clearing up

    • Comment 16, posted at 26.10.17 16:17:06 by Karl Reply

    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @DuToit04 (Comment 3) : Yah im feeling nervous as well

    no worries though, we will give it our all, thats all I ask of the team, win or lose.

    • Comment 17, posted at 26.10.17 16:34:58 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks should take it. By 7 or so points.

    One thing’s for certain, there’s going to be a du Preez on the winning side.

    • Comment 18, posted at 26.10.17 16:48:10 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 18) : I’d prefer three as opposed to one

    • Comment 19, posted at 26.10.17 17:01:16 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good to see somewhat of a fuss being made of CC. We should promote this kind of thing. We desperately need strong CC again if we hope to be contenders in SR and International derbies.

    • Comment 20, posted at 26.10.17 17:31:18 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 18) : Can I call you captain obvious or have you graduated to major already? ;)

    • Comment 21, posted at 26.10.17 17:32:24 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 14) : I’ll repeat what I said on our last clash with WP. Our forwards made meters almost at will. It was only when running from deep that we got caught by handling and trapped in our half making it easier for their counter. Excellent tactical kicking and using the forwards will be a more secure play.

    • Comment 22, posted at 26.10.17 17:34:27 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 13) : He may yet surprise with the rare mathematical oddity that US coaches call the 110% ( according to their education system)

    • Comment 23, posted at 26.10.17 17:36:39 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I’d suggest we have the better pack, they have the edge in the backline. We have home advantage and Bosch’s boot. Sharks to take it by 5!

    • Comment 24, posted at 26.10.17 17:45:50 by Villie Reply
    Competition Winner
    VillieCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Villie (Comment 24) : Neutralize du Preez and we look better on the back. He has been doing an excellent job dictating play.

    • Comment 25, posted at 26.10.17 17:47:15 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 16) : @SheldonK (Comment 15) : Poisy is the mam with the local and weather knowledge!!! Would love to hear his prediction of the weather!!!

    • Comment 26, posted at 26.10.17 19:11:49 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 25) : And with the boot as well. Can’t wait until he is a Shark.

    • Comment 27, posted at 26.10.17 19:28:46 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearTeam captain
    		 

  • I watch Lambie in the 2012 final vs WP today and hell people dream if they think Bosch is anywhere near the brilliance of Lambie is dreaming, I am a Bosch fan but watching Lambie just reminds one of what he meant to this team.

    • Comment 28, posted at 26.10.17 20:15:54 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 28) : Bosch is really good in his own way, but lambie was amazing, also lambie was how old in 2012 ? how old is bosch now. I dont expect bosch to reach such heights just yet. if we get rob jr he will be the closest thing we have to a complete fh.

    bosch is dynamic but shill growing and not great on defense.

    Inny is good but still finding his way

    Ben is big and tough but inexperienced and struggles with passing and place kicking etc

    april is good but some what inconsistent

    • Comment 29, posted at 26.10.17 20:30:27 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 29) : 20 years old, I think Bosch is now the same.

    • Comment 30, posted at 26.10.17 20:36:12 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 28) : watched the 2013 game. Not super performance from the kicking tee but the rest was awesome! Points wise Bosch is better but Pat adds a bit more in general play!

    • Comment 31, posted at 26.10.17 21:11:43 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.