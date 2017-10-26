One change for Sharks

Odwa Ndungane starts for the Sharks at left wing in the only change Robert du Preez has made to the Sharks run-on side for Saturday’s Currie Cup Final.

An unfortunate elbow injury sustained in the semi-final against the Bulls has ruled Sbu Nkosi out this week and du Preez has called on the veteran to take his place and hopefully rack up one more memorable Sharks appearance before he retires.

Ruan Botha leads an unchanged pack the features only two test players – Keegan Daniel and Jean-Luc du Preez – an indication of just how well the team has done despite relative inexperience up front. Curwin Bosch again spearheads an equally young backline and will relish his personal duel with WP’s Robert du Preez.

Rhyno Smith comes on to the bench in the only other change to the match 23.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith