One change for Sharks

Odwa Ndungane starts for the Sharks at left wing in the only change Robert du Preez has made to the Sharks run-on side for Saturday’s Currie Cup Final.
An unfortunate elbow injury sustained in the semi-final against the Bulls has ruled Sbu Nkosi out this week and du Preez has called on the veteran to take his place and hopefully rack up one more memorable Sharks appearance before he retires.
Ruan Botha leads an unchanged pack the features only two test players – Keegan Daniel and Jean-Luc du Preez – an indication of just how well the team has done despite relative inexperience up front. Curwin Bosch again spearheads an equally young backline and will relish his personal duel with WP’s Robert du Preez.
Rhyno Smith comes on to the bench in the only other change to the match 23.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith
Go Sharks!!! Can’t wait for the game!!
Pretty much as expected. Hoping for one big last push. Dont kow when last or if a lot of these guys have played in a final so hope they react well. We have struggled a bit against WP this CC. Got to feel for Nkosi
Butterflies while reading this…the time is now boys! Cannot wait!
Some nice impact we have from the bench.
Awesome stuff. Stoked for Ndungane. Really hope he gets the actual send off he deserves. If the Sharks play to their full potential on Saturday, they can’t be beaten by WP.
Gooseflesh boys!! The guys must leave nothing on the field.
here is some motivation to get you pumped!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnmJQYU3va8
Cant wait for the game! These guys have grown so much over the season and brought some really good vibes and excitement surrounding the Sharks again. Well done on the final and now bring the Cup home. After missing out or barely scraping into the semi’s recently since the Good Doctor’s tenure, this is just superb.
Exactly the team I posted at the start of the week, even the subs, I am a tad worried
@sharks_lover (Comment 8) : It is going to be a close game. I hope the Sharks will concentrate for a full 80 minutes, and not play in patches.
Boet I am worried about their pace, remember their defense is also good and their scrum matches ours. But yeah it will be tight.
@sharks_lover (Comment 10) : Their defence is the best in the comp, it is worrisome. Schickerling is out for them is he not? That may give our pack a slight advantage.
@sharks_lover (Comment 10) : If they start Janno Vermaak the pace will be high too. Will have to make sure we watch du Preez closely and pressure him.
Real pity about Nkosi. Odwa will always give 100% and has a work rate that can put the youngsters to shame. However he will struggle to keep up with the WP speedsters.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 11) : You mean best on tackle completion, dominant tackles, etc? The Sharks still have the best defence i.t.o. tries conceded, 32 so far including the semis vs. WP on 41.
Its a good WP side selected. Should be a good game…rain is predicted apparently so not sure who will adapt the best to that.
@SheldonK (Comment 15) : Where did you see the rain predicted? Windguru reckons less than 1mm until early afternoon, then clearing up
@DuToit04 (Comment 3) : Yah im feeling nervous as well
no worries though, we will give it our all, thats all I ask of the team, win or lose.
Sharks should take it. By 7 or so points.
One thing’s for certain, there’s going to be a du Preez on the winning side.
@McLovin (Comment 18) : I’d prefer three as opposed to one
Good to see somewhat of a fuss being made of CC. We should promote this kind of thing. We desperately need strong CC again if we hope to be contenders in SR and International derbies.
@McLovin (Comment 18) : Can I call you captain obvious or have you graduated to major already?
@Bokhoring (Comment 14) : I’ll repeat what I said on our last clash with WP. Our forwards made meters almost at will. It was only when running from deep that we got caught by handling and trapped in our half making it easier for their counter. Excellent tactical kicking and using the forwards will be a more secure play.
@Bokhoring (Comment 13) : He may yet surprise with the rare mathematical oddity that US coaches call the 110% ( according to their education system)
I’d suggest we have the better pack, they have the edge in the backline. We have home advantage and Bosch’s boot. Sharks to take it by 5!
@Villie (Comment 24) : Neutralize du Preez and we look better on the back. He has been doing an excellent job dictating play.
@Karl (Comment 16) : @SheldonK (Comment 15) : Poisy is the mam with the local and weather knowledge!!! Would love to hear his prediction of the weather!!!
@coolfusion (Comment 25) : And with the boot as well. Can’t wait until he is a Shark.
I watch Lambie in the 2012 final vs WP today and hell people dream if they think Bosch is anywhere near the brilliance of Lambie is dreaming, I am a Bosch fan but watching Lambie just reminds one of what he meant to this team.
@sharks_lover (Comment 28) : Bosch is really good in his own way, but lambie was amazing, also lambie was how old in 2012 ? how old is bosch now. I dont expect bosch to reach such heights just yet. if we get rob jr he will be the closest thing we have to a complete fh.
bosch is dynamic but shill growing and not great on defense.
Inny is good but still finding his way
Ben is big and tough but inexperienced and struggles with passing and place kicking etc
april is good but some what inconsistent
@revolverocelot (Comment 29) : 20 years old, I think Bosch is now the same.
@sharks_lover (Comment 28) : watched the 2013 game. Not super performance from the kicking tee but the rest was awesome! Points wise Bosch is better but Pat adds a bit more in general play!