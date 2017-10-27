The stage is set for a cracker

The funny thing about finals is that they are pretty much ALWAYS 50-50 games. It’s a rather unpalatable truth, particularly if your team is the one with the home ground advantage and the favourites tag, but the additional pressure on players, coaches and match officials alike tends to really upset the odds every time a game of this magnitude is played.

I’m just thinking back to the last two finals between the Sharks and Western Province, played in 2012 and 2013. In 2012, the Sharks boasted a team chock full of Boks and were playing at home after a superb domestic season. There was simply no way they could lose to a young WP team that boasted virtually no established names. In 2013, those tables were turned and it was the Sharks who – after a year of massive upheaval – headed to Cape Town with a new and rather untried team against a settled and formidable Province outfit, with only a scant chance of tasting success. On both of those occasions, the wrong team won – and these are hardly isolated cases. Think of the Highlanders’ Super Rugby win in 2015, the Cheetahs Currie Cup trophy theft in 2005 or, dare we say it, the Bulls’ Super Rugby triumph in 2007? Finals rugby does no favours to the home side and tends to treat a favourites tag with scant respect.

If you speak to coaches faced with a rebuilding job, they’ll typically talk about building a team capable of contesting finals. The challenge is always to improve your team and your squad to the point where they are regularly participating in these showpiece games, knowing that as they build that experience and put themselves in the “right place” to have a shot at a trophy, those trophy wins will come. Coaches know better that anyone that there are no guarantees in a final and that the bounce of the ball or a 50-50 call from a match official are just as likely to decide the outcome as a moment of magic from either one of your own players – or one of the opposition.

This year could not be more so. Looking at the two teams picked to contest tomorrow’s Currie Cup Final, there are entertaining match-ups all over the park but a definite absence of clear superiority on one side or the other. The packs are both strong and boast a solid set piece – both sides have experience 9s and dynamic young 10s. There’s pace and power in either backline, but also a formidable defensive capability and record on either side. Picking a winner – even on paper – is a tough job and when you add the unpredictable nature of a final into the mix, the reality is that this one, truly, is anyone’s for the taking.

So my advice Sharks fans, is that we should applaud our team for the fantastic work they’ve done in getting to and hosting this final. Take comfort from the massive strides taken and look forward to the future as we build on the foundation work of this campaign. Enjoy the final as it’s sure to be a massive spectacle, but don’t expect that the Sharks have some predestined right to walk away with the trophy. I’m certainly hoping to be a gracious winner come tomorrow evening, but if the ball doesn’t bounce that way, I’m going to try even harder to be gracious in defeat.

After all, at least we know that the winning flyhalf will play in Durban next year!

Good luck Sharks and thanks for a great campaign.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kiobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith.

Western Province: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Alistair Vermaak, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Dan Kriel.