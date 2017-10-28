2017 Currie Cup Final: The Sharks v Western Province

It’s game day. Come on Sharks – we know you can do this for us.
Kick-off at Kings Park is at 16h00.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kiobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith.
Western Province: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.
Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Alistair Vermaak, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Dan Kriel.
Heart’s going pitter patter already. I really hope the lads are calm and go with the plan…and of course that province are swayed by the occasion and make a ton of mistakes.
PROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINCE!!!!!!!!!!!!
If Bosch can prove today that he has BMT he can’t be denied a spot in the Bok EOYT squad. Good luck Sharks
Rober snr to jnr. My boy, always give your best…. But remember the Sharks team nead momentum for Superrugby next year, and you would want to be in favour of that momentum
@boertjie101 (Comment 3) : He has a serious tackle technique issue. At international level you cannot hide him away
The team have put together a stunning season but as you have said Rob, and others online, finals are 50/50 affairs; small margins, and province are a bunch of burglars. Is the crowd going to put the team over the top? Flip, I hope so. Its a young team so they don’t know what they can’t do. For them, a win is possible; no egos that I can make out. Can’t wait for the 80 minutes to be over…so glad I’m not under the pressure the team is – I might yack.
We are 100% behind you, our SHARKS TEAM ….. Come on, boys …! YOU CAN DO IT ….!!
Goooooo Shaaaarrrrkkkksss!!!!
Ssshhhaaarrrkkkkksssss!!!!!!! Let’s do this, come on boys
Made it to the game and in my seat 14 minutes before kickoff! Go SHAAAAAARKS!!
@pastorshark (Comment 10) : Enjoy! Go motivate the team!
Gooooooo Shaaaaaaarks
WP demolishes the Sharks scrum. But then Odwa scores after great break by Marius Louw
Odwaaaaaaaaa!!!
May he score a couple more today
How glorious was that?!
Better scrum needed Sharks
Wheres the sharks supporters??
Bit concerning that the WP scrum can over power the Sharks scrum. Hope it was a case of early nerves.
Oh no…
And WP scores to level
@SharksRTB (Comment 18) : Dunno, but I am here to support my Sharks buds.
Why is JLdP still receiving the kickoffs? He dropped two last week and already one today.
WP scrumming Sharks to bits. Not a good sign
So my binoculars tell me Wilco Louw is scrumming in big time. We need to sort that out or we’ll be in trouble…
Going to be a loooong day!
@pastorshark (Comment 25) : Good luck for the game Bud
Bosch is clearly being targeted by the off the ball stuff
What a run from April!
Good stuff…
Dan gets another regardless of Stransky’s bleating
So that’s why April is in the team!!
@KingCheetah (Comment 27) : Thank you!
JL off with an ankle injury
Ag Bosch! Broken field and he runs straight into the nearest defender!
15-10 to the Sharks
Come on Curwin!!!
That’s better…18-10 after 28 mins…
Bosch gets it right the s3cond time. 18-10
Thanks Bongi!
Bosch kicks a monster drop from half way. 21-10
WHAT a drop kick…
Please concentrate when we have just scored…
Who needs Fransie?
Exit guys exit!!! Concentrate on the fucking kickoffs
Dan taking over the knock on duties from his boet.
Scrum looking a bit more solid now.
Sharks allowing WP to make too much ground. Carr is held up. April prevents a sure try there
Some really kak defense of late. Bosch missed Nel twice in a row.
Stupid rush from Van Wyk allows WP the overlap and Leyds scores
Damn it, Province score just before halftime…21-15…
No man!!!
21-15 at half time
@Bokhoring (Comment 50) : He had no choice…there was a 4 to 1 overlap on his side…he had to go for the guy…
@Bokhoring (Comment 50) : The rush was fine but he should have made the tackle.
WP dominates possession. Sharks needs to keep the ball for longer periods.
So the captain asks for a look at a suspect forward pass leading to a try and the ref tells him to shut up (literally) and not to speak to him again
Sharks haven’t been behind for a single second so far. All going according to script. Got this one in the bag.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 57) : Always classy, this Mr P.
@McLovin (Comment 58) : Oh dear, this is going to go pear shaped in a moment!
@pastorshark (Comment 54) : Guess I was a bit harsh on the dude
Next 20 is usually when the Sharks go to sleep. Concentrate boys
Last pass of that last try looked forward by a bit
Great defence by the Sharks
Scrum looking a lot more stable after a poor start
Jeez but April is seriously ineffective as a tackler!
@Bokhoring (Comment 65) : And I talk too soon
Bosch will need to learn to tacle
21-20
Now we need Ruan…. and we need to be hungry
@Bokhoring (Comment 68) : Never going to happen. He and April might as well not exist when WP have the ball.
Kak kicking from the Sharks now
And WP now scores at will.
Bosch and April now playing the revolving door game
And we go to sleep
All province now…
Ai ai
27-21. Repeat of 2012 coming up
April and Bosch – CC 2017 going bye bye …..
Sharks cannot win this game kust kicking and tackling
and take Tank off, geezus but Odwa and the other 2 will stay on and ruin hella more chances, ugh
Well, Stransky sounds happier
Sharks backline will look much better with Robert at 10
Now we will tackle until 75th min. Then wakeup in the last 5
Now Peypol is in full swing, pulling penalties out from nowhere, game over
30-21
We have been so switched off since halftime…
Now April and Bosch decides to run it
Ag fuck Bosch! Pass!!!!!
@pastorshark (Comment 87) : You just can keep defending and kicking your ball away
Well, Curwin has had a mare…
@Bokhoring (Comment 90) : Especially with just 13 defenders!
Can’ afford kak passes like that Mike
Ai ja jaai boys… looks like we just cant do the big games
Take off our scrummie who does shit now too, coach with panic mode setting in.
Is that 9 or 12 points left off the board by Bosch now?
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 96) : 12
Bosch has lost if for the Sharks…BMT went AWOL in the second half
Absolute dog shit now
WHy the bloody fuck does he constantly warn WP hands off but we fart toward the ball at a ruck and it’s instantly blown, ffs how does no one seen this
Sorry Sharks. Stupid game plan is not going to work against a good team like WP.
Congrats Province .. !
When did they learn to scrum?
No, we’re stuffed…poor second half for the Sharks…well played, Province…
WP very cleverly using their strong scrum to milk the penalties.
well it’ll be WP’s 3rd CC with Peypol in charge ……. funny ne
Nope, it’s already game over in these guys’ heads
Ahh well! Next year then
Oh my word, Peyper! Really?
WP is bossing us in the scrums and at the gain line. Now Dan gets a yellow – its tickets for the Sharks
See, 2 seconds to get out and he calls to slow, any fucking reason for a penalty this cnut
Rob jr is going to have another one over his dad
Kings Park means nothing. Not worthy of being called a fortress
We have been truly, truly poor in the second half…
Now those who said the loss at home in the last pool game was no problem can see why it was a huge problem!
Hahaha! Nou slaan ons self net met ‘n plank
From bad to pathetic!
If bosch cant even tackle these capies how will he be able to play international rugby
Only the 2nd penalty we get in the 2nd half. Wp discipline is good
We’re obviously still in a building phase
Hahaha! Now were just fucking useless
Anyone that wants Bosch to play for the Boks at this stage of his career must be nuts. He is a great kicker and pretty fast but I dont think he has managed to put down anyone in a tackle.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 120) : only thing we are building om is runner up status in the history books
Claassens’ passing has been atrocious since he’s come on.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 124) : Is Cam fit to play?
Look guys, we were very poor in the second half. Province was just much better…
Good season that I’ve really enjoyed…just not good enough…
The sharks obviously think that reaching the final is everything. They dont really care if they win or not
@Bokhoring (Comment 125) : Not sure
PROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIICE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Currie Cup back were it belongs.
Fok julle sharks! Nog ‘n goeie seisoen wat julle weg doos! Met tuisgrond voordeel.
Ps; dankie vir fokol
@McLovin (Comment 130) : Congrats!
Congrats WP. You were simply man for man the better team who played clever and balanced rugby.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 132) : Thanks old boy. Absolutely stoked.
0-18 in the second half…Province was worthy…
@McLovin (Comment 134) : With good reason! Enjoy it bru!
@McLovin (Comment 129) : Well done. You guys deserved it…
Brutal.
Well done WP.
If you want to play a kick and tackle game plan then you need a good set piece and players who can actually tackle.
@pastorshark (Comment 137) : Muchas Gracias. Genuinely wasn’t expecting this.
Hope they made some extra pies for Thelo.
@McLovin (Comment 140) : This should bode well for the Stormers in super rugby next year. Add your Boks and that will be a strong team. Good set piece, strong defence, smart attacking play and good tactical play as well.
@Bokhoring (Comment 142) : Hope so. It’s the amateurs behind the scenes that worry me. But that’s a worry for another day.
@Bokhoring (Comment 139) : The chaser for the kicks was April. Says everything.
@McLovin (Comment 143) : Fleckie in charge does not inspire a lot of confidence. Maybe WP should rather look at Dobson.
I’m off gents and ladies. Blood alcohol level dangerously low. Need to medicate.
Have a good evening. Travel safely if you are.
@Bokhoring (Comment 145) : Will have to come back to you on that another day. Cheerio.
@McLovin (Comment 146) : Enjoy.
Congrats to WP. Hard luck boys. We were never going to win with April not tackling. At least Bosch tried to tackle but those missed kicks cost us. Anyway well done to the boys for the good campaign this season. Black and White forever! Ps: Cam and Shreuder must be first choice scrummies. Claasen was kak again.
@pastorshark (Comment 135) : 23 unanswered points in all.
@Bokhoring (Comment 142) : May work out for us as well, pain of a final defeat when we were well and truly out played in most if not all aspect in the second half. get the guys focused and angry. winning rugby is one played with the mind and the body. life goes on, im already looking forward to SR and in the mean time watching the kings and cheetahs find their was in pro14 is fun.
I wounder if Mapimpi will join us first thing next month like rhule and petersen are wp/stormers
or will we allow him to play pro14 until sharks pre season starts, sound like a plan to get the guy injured.
@revolverocelot (Comment 151) : Currie Cup success does not necessarily lead to Super Rugby success but I do think very few teams will be able to live with that scrum. Add Etzebeth, PSDT, Ginger and Kolisi to that pack and few teams will live with them on the gain line. Back line is pretty skillfull and decent by SA standards but not up to Kiwi levels. However I still think WP has built a good base for next year. Just not sure if the acumen of a Fleck – if they managed to keep Eddie Jones could have been interesting
@revolverocelot (Comment 151) : Sharks need to improve their all round game. A kick and defend game plan is not going to win you trophies if your forwards are matched by the other teams. Odwa’s try was a thing of beauty but then we seemed to be happy to simply defend for the rest of the game. The worry for me is our last three games we have been dominated in the possession stats.