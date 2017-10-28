Second-half blitz nets WP the Currie Cup

After taking a handy 21-10 lead midway through the first half, the Sharks ultimately succumbed to a superior WP display to lose Saturday’s Currie Cup final 21-33 in Durban. John Dobson’s team scored 18 unanswered points in the second half to completely eclipse their hosts.
It could not have been a better start for the Sharks, with veteran Odwa Ndungane scoring in the left corner and Curwin Bosch converting for a 7-0 lead inside the third minute. A botched kick-off receipt put WP back on attack and it was Huw Jones who sliced through for a reply score under the sticks after a powerful WP scrum on the Sharks line. 7-7 became 10-7 as Bosch nailed a penalty and the home team’s lead was extended further through a Dan du Preez try after an outrageous Garth April break had moved them back into Province territory.
The first chinks in the young flyhalf’s armour emerged as he missed the conversion; another penalty shortly afterwards was missed, with Rob du Preez pulling his team back to 15-10. Bosch succeeded with a penalty and a cheeky drop goal to put the Sharks on 21, but the momentum started to turn soon afterwards, with Dillyn Leyds scoring in the corner on the stroke of half time to reduce the gap to 21-15.
The second half was a one-sided affair, with Province’s better execution at the set piece and well-executed rush defence robbing the Sharks of time, space and ball. A wheeled scrum saw Nizaam Carr break around the blindside, wrong-footing Jacques Vermeulen to send Cobus Wiese over, 21-20 was soon 21-27, with Jones scoring a second not long after.
Du Preez’s masterful game control them came to the fore as Province, no longer chasing, showed composure and simply kept the Sharks pinned back. Two further penalties meant the Sharks had to run everything for the last 20 minutes and they simply ran out of ideas and composure, allowing the visitors an ultimately very comfortable win.
Sharks (21): Tries Ndungane, D du Preez. Conversion Bosch. Penalties Bosch (2). Drop-goal Bosch.
Western Province (33): Tries Jones (2), Leyds, Wiese. Conversions R du Preez (2). Penalties R du Preez (3)
@SeanJeff (Comment 1) : no… Sharks
Bosch
Oops, didn’t mean to click post. Bosch can’t tackle. Gave them 2 tries
Flaws in the coaching. Hope Dick Muir is really joining us. Cheers guys.
@jakkalas (Comment 4) : And missed probably 8 other tackles.. Huge issue. Dont know how he can even be considered for Boks. 2 years later and no improvement in his defense
Not sure if it is a good idea for Rob Jr to join the Sharks. Great player that will add huge value but the idea of a coach coaching three of his sons is going to cause problems.
@Bokhoring (Comment 7) : No, it should’t be a problem. Rob Jnr by far a better option on form. Bosch has moments of brilliance, but just isn’t physically ready to front up at senior level. Unfortunately a skilled big FH is almost always going to be a better option, than a smaller, frailer skilled FH.
At the moment Rob is a more mature and stronger FH.
Hope he can play his natural game at the Sharks. His brothers handling not as pure as that of his WP loose trio.
@KingCheetah (Comment 8) : No question he is a better all round flyhalf. Would pick him ahead of Curwin myself at the moment. At some point the coaching sons thing is going to cause problems
@ebenp (Comment 6) : Sports supporter favourite pass time, throwing player especially young players under the bus.
we win and you play well: your the greatest there ever was and there ever will be.
We lose and you get exposed: your kak, you were always kak, and you will always be kak.
there was more too it. why do we in sa insist on laying out game plans that expose the weaknesses in young players ?
When do you just acknowledge that the opposition showed up with a spot on game plan or had a better second half (which seems more important).
how time has flied, feels like yesterday I was watching the sharks vs red game on a friday morning.
disaster of a season, Nope, considering the resources, it was ok.
do we need better coaching, kinda seems that way, would love a NZ or ozzy or anything other than sa backline/attack coach just to freshen things up. if you look at the team (when everyone is fit) we can put out next year in SR, I think we will be a force, and we will definitely be playing with a chip on our shoulder.
@revolverocelot (Comment 10) : “why do we in sa insist on laying out game plans that expose the weaknesses in young players ?”
Because SA rugby is just plain thick.
I’m proud of the boys for being in the final and hosting it and sadly really expected them to step up to the occasion…and we tend to forget how young this team is…Bosch can only get better, they will remember this as how not to play a final and think this was a great learning curve.. This squad just need to stay together… The expectation of big things is still there though…Black and White, Nothing Else Matters, The Sharks Forever!
I would not throw Bosch under the bus. He is really talented but the coaches will have to work out a plan to fix his tackling technique. Otherwise his talent is going to be wasted.
@Bokhoring (Comment 13) : He’s in the wrong country to be managed properly. The SA rugby path is strewn with the wasted potential of talented youngsters.
@KingCheetah (Comment 8) : agreed bosch has talent but his body and tackle technique is not yet there for the very top level, and are we suprised, the kid is 20. Rob jnrs form has been off and on over the last two years, thanks to injuries, but boy am I glad we got him now.
hopefully we are working with inny and ben on their issues as well. both good young fhs. poor inny had to play fullback when he isnt a fullback
@revolverocelot (Comment 15) : Proper tackle technique is taught at primary school level though. It should be something he should be able to do. The problem is he’s scared, which is why he attempts tackles the way he does. Unfortunately that is not something you learn with time and experience, but he needs to be forced to either get some courage and do it properly, or he does not get selected to play. It’s harsh, but I don’t think there’s another way. He has to get the courage himself, that can’t be taught.
@jakkalas (Comment 16) : is he big enough yet to execute like that at cc/sr/test level ?
NZ seem to protect damian so that he tackles very little or his never face with a huge miss match of size
So tomorrow we officially become Kings/cheetahs world until SR starts lol.
Cheer up guys, I got it the worst, I reside in the western cape. everyone knows im a dye hard shark, I have the sr or cc schedule next too my desk or as the desk top back ground on my lap top.
At least when you lose it forces you look at all your weaknesses.
start of SR, RJ should start at fh, and with him there I would go attacking by placing am at inside centre and ward outside of am, Andre the giant on the bench with bosch.
mvovo at fullback
mapimpi and nkosi on the wing
LS starts at 9
dan at 8
with ginger and jldp on the flank
ruan and lewies at lock
tanks starts with beast on the bench or the other way around
franco starts counie starts
worried about TH back up, Ross is inconsistent johnny could yet prove himself
lots of depth for the bench. schoeman, aker, chilli, johnny mayer, droste, andrews (still need to bulk up) kogel (something, the lock), vosloo, vermualen, terra, cam, mike, ryno, april, inny kobus, deysel, louw etc etc
Whats the latest on zas are we getting him or will he become a cheetah/king
so our second team in the vodacom cup aka super sport rugby challenge etc should be competitive
looking at it in the light of day when the pain has subsided, we did extremely well to get as far as we did with that team.
We really didn’t deserve more.On the day the entire backline from 10 to 15 were weak.,no need to single Bosch out for special attention.Bigest disappointment for me was Kobus van Wyk he had his worst game in Sharks colors,
But it really got to me in the second half when RDP junior started putting up big bombs and tiny Bosch and April were the sole defense line.
We paid the price for picking players incapable of defending their own defensive channels, once again Bosch was on the wing in defense.
Province on the other hand loaded their team with sevens players and between Nel and Senatle and later Kok it was
men against boys.
We weren’t helped by the arsehole Peyper who once again set out to be the star of the show
Nel should have been carded for his very late no hands tackle on Bosch.
Peyper constantly was on the Sharks case.
Any way as as has been said above please come back Andre,Lewies,Coenie, and our ginger friend, we really need all of you.
But hey we got to see another losing final and if you think the team were second rate the stadium management were pure fucking amateurs.
Arrive with an hour to spare and there is no parking in the Archery club where I have had a parking season ticket for years.
The thieves at the stadium management opened up the presold reserved parking on a first come first pay basis and stuff the season ticket holders
That to me is a disgrace, not losing the game that unfortunately is just rugby.
@The hound (Comment 19) : lots of reinforcements on the way.
Wow thats not cool about the parking, I trust you wrote an email to a relevant authority, you’ve been a season ticket holder more than a decade you deserve better treatment.
@revolverocelot (Comment 20) : Wasn’t the only one at least I was early enough find other parking heard of others who had to go home.
Its a disgrace and leaves a bad taste in your mouth, just an utter disregard to people who supported you at the beginning of the year by investing in the season, sacrificed for a quick buck on the day, its in an article on the front page of the Tribune.
Its actually fraud, those bays are reserved and even if you don’t turn up they can’t be used because they are pre sold.
Really think its time to bulldoze that pile of bora invested shit and move into the 21st century across the road.
@The hound (Comment 21) : As someone who was at the stadium what is your view of April’s positioning on defence? From the camera angles on TV it looked like he was hiding away from the contact situation.
@The hound (Comment 19) : If I had to choose a combined team from the two based on their form on the day, I cannot think of a single Shark (perhaps Ruan Botha) that would make that team. We were outplayed in almost every facet of the game by a team that was just so much better. After 30 minutes it was pretty much WP doing all the play and we just hung in by our teeth.
@Bokhoring (Comment 23) : I thought Schreuder was good just how good was obvious when Claassens came on.
Thought Jean Luc and Dan were enormous even tho they were being targeted,Ruan did not have his best game, but then who did
Think he was doing what he was told to do all season him ,Bosch and Radebe,stay out the way on defense.I have been saying that for a long time, its much more apparent when you at the game and can watch the whole field, than at home watching what the T.V cameras allow you to .