Du Preez move a done deal

Rob du Preez senior has confirmed a piece of news that has by now been so widely hinted-at that there is nothing left in the bag but a vague lingering smell of cat pee. Rob Junior – flyhalf architect of Western Province’s Currie Cup Final triumph – will return to Durban and play for the Sharks next season.

As bittersweet news goes, this one is pretty much tugging all the “feeling strings” and as a disappointed Sharks fan, perhaps just a little bit of schadenfreude comes into play as the only thing we really have to gloat about is that at least we’ve nicked their flyhalf, after they nicked our bloody trophy! Scant consolation after all, but with an eye to the future, this is a move that makes a lot of sense in the medium term and one that we should be pretty happy about.

When Pat Lambie left, the Sharks were plunged into a flyhalf crises that didn’t seem as bad as it is due to some highly encouraging performances from 20-year-old Curwin Bosch in the Currie Cup. That Bosch is a rare talent and a match-winner is not up for debate, but the latter stages of the tournament, when games started to get ugly, also showed us that he’s a bit like an Italian sports car that is all but useless when what’s called for on the day is a Toyota Hi-lux. Curwin is young and fresh and boasts a silky set of skills but as we saw on Saturday, has a tendency to disappear in the rough stuff.

Rob du Preez Junior is certainly a very different player in that regard and is just the man you’d want in the the flyhalf channel against an aggressive opposition backline refusing to allow even an inch of space.

To perform well in Super Rugby, a coach needs a toolbox with one of everything – the hammer as well as the chisel – and du Preez senior will feel that his older son is just what he needs to provide steel and competition in a squad chock-full of young flyhalves. Ben Janse van Rensburg is perhaps the closest thing in that group to a physical flyhalf but his brief appearances in Super Rugby this year have shown that he, like Bosch, has a way to go. Robbie is ready now and is probably the in-form local flyhalf – as such, this is a coup for the Sharks.

The challenge, of course, now that the entire du Preez family is to be re-united in black and white is to ensure that the Sharks brotherhood truly does encompass everyone – and not just those who share DNA with the coach. Du Preez Senior’s challenge will be managing the inevitable tussle between Junior and Bosch for the flyhalf jersey; a task set to be made all the more difficult by a family connection that cannot be ignored.