Trio of uncapped Sharks in Bok squad

The Springbok squad to tour Europe in a few weeks’ time has been announced. The team will be led by Eben Etzebeth in the absense of Warren Whiteley. Uncapped Sharks trio Lukhanyo Am, Dan du Preez and Louis Schreuder will once again tag along to potentially earn a first cap. The other uncapped player is Warrick Gelant, who has had an immense season for the Bulls.

There are plenty of recalls to the squad from when the team that finished the Rugby Championship against New Zealand: Coenie Oostuizen is back after injury, as is Uzair Cassiem. Francois Venter and Oupa Mohoje also return to the squad after previously missing out.

The team is without Jan Serfontein, who asked not to be considered for the tour as he wants to settle in at French club Montpellier, who he has joined recently.

Coetzee also announced that Siya Kolisi will return to Cape Town after the Test against France in Paris on 18 November as his wife, Rachel, is due to give birth the following week. He will not be available for the Test against Italy on 25 November in Padova, but will re-join the group for the final tour match in Cardiff against Wales.

Players who are contracted to overseas clubs – Franco Mostert, Francois Louw and Elton Jantjies – will not be considered for selection for the 2 December encounter against Wales, as this Test falls outside the international window.

Other players not considered for selection for the four-week tour because of injury or other reasons include amongst other: Warren Whiteley (No 8), Jaco Kriel (flank), Frans Malherbe (prop), Sbu Nkosi (wing), Ruan Combrinck (wing) and Jan Serfontein (centre).

The Springboks’ tour fixtures are:

11 November vs Ireland in Dublin

18 November vs France in Paris

25 November vs Italy in Padova

2 December vs Wales in Cardiff



The Springbok tour squad for the 2017 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour to Europe:



Forwards (in alphabetical order)

Uzair Cassiem (flank, 26 years, Toyota Free State Cheetahs), 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Lood de Jager (lock, 25 years, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 32 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Ruan Dreyer (prop, 26 years, Xerox Golden Lions), 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Dan du Preez (No 8, 22 years, Cell C Sharks), 0 caps, 0 points

**Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward, 22 years, Cell C Sharks), 10 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock/flank, 25 years, DHL Western Province), 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Eben Etzebeth (lock, 26 years, DHL Western Province), 63 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Steven Kitshoff (prop 25 years, DHL Western Province), 19 caps, 0 points

Siya Kolisi (flank, 26 years, DHL Western Province), 25 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Francois Louw (loose forward, 32 years, Bath, England), 54 caps, 40 points (8 tries)

Wilco Louw (prop, 23 years, DHL Western Province), 1 cap, 0 points

Malcolm Marx (hooker, 23 years, Xerox Golden Lions), 11 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Bongi Mbonambi (hooker, 27 years, DHL Western Province), 11 caps, 0 points

Oupa Mohojé (flank, 27 years, Toyota Free State Cheetahs), 17 caps, 0 points

Franco Mostert (lock, 26 years, Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams, Japan), 15 caps, 0 points

Tendai Mtawarira (prop, 32 years, Cell C Sharks), 95 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Trevor Nyakane (prop, 28 years, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 34 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Coenie Oosthuizen (prop, 28 years, Cell C Sharks), 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker, 31 years, Cell C Sharks), 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)



Backs

Lukhanyo Am (centre, 23 years, Cell C Sharks), 0 caps, o points

Curwin Bosch (flyhalf, 20 years, Cell C Sharks), 1 cap, 0 points

Andries Coetzee (fullback, 26 years, Xerox Golden Lions), 9 caps, 0 points

Ross Cronjé (scrumhalf, 27 years, Xerox Golden Lions), 6 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Damian de Allende (centre, 27 years, DHL Western Province), 27 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Warrick Gelant (fullback, 22 years, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 0 caps, 0 points

Elton Jantjies (flyhalf, 27 years, Emirates Lions/ NTT Shining Arcs, Japan), 20 caps, 198 points (2 tries, 37 conversions, 38 penalties)

Jesse Kriel (centre, 23 years, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 25 caps, 30 points (6 tries)

Dillyn Leyds (wing, 25 years, DHL Western Province), 5 caps, 0 points

Rudy Paige (scrumhalf, 28 years, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 11 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Handré Pollard (flyhalf, 23 years, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 22 caps, 190 points (2 tries, 30 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)

Raymond Rhule (wing, 24 years, Toyota Free State Cheetahs), 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Louis Schreuder (scrumhalf, 27 years, Cell C Sharks), 0 caps, 0 points

Courtnall Skosan (wing, 26 years, Xerox Golden Lions), 9 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Francois Venter (centre, 26 years, Toyota Free State Cheetahs), 3 caps, 0 points



*Age as at 1 November 2017

**Inclusion subject to outcome of MRI scan and orthopaedic opinion.