Botha gets Bok call

Sharks lock Ruan Botha has been called into the Springbok touring side to travel to Europe this weekend.

He replaces Sharks team mate Jean-Luc du Preez in the touring squad after du Preez’s ankle injury was confirmed.

According to coach Allister Coetzee, there is plenty loose forward options in the team and he rather wanted an extra lock to travel with the team. This takes the total to four Sharks that could potentially earn their first cap in the Green and Gold.

Botha is likely to achieve exactly that as Franco Mostert will not be available for the Wales test match at the end of the tour, as it falls outside the International window.