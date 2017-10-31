Unlucky break for Jean-Luc

It’s been confirmed that Sharks flanker Jean-Luc du Preez suffered an ankle fracture during the first half of Saturday’s Currie Cup Final and will thus be out of action for several months.

Du Preez has withdrawn from the Springbok end of year tour squad and will instead focus on rehab, with a hope of being fit in time for the start of the Sharks 2018 Super Rugby campaign. The Springboks have yet to announce a squad replacement for Jean-Luc, but in an ironic twist, it now becomes far more likely that twin brother Daniel will finally taste Test action on the tour, as the closest like-for-like replacement. There is a paucity of tall, heavy loose forwards in the squad and it’s precisely that sort of bettering ram player that tends to excel on the heavier European fields.

We’d like to extend our commiserations to Jean-Luc and wish him all the best for his recovery.