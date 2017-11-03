Makazole Mapimpi joins Sharks

The Sharks have confirmed that former Southern Kings and current Cheetahs winger Makezole Mapimpi will join the team ahead of Super Rugby next year.
The 27-year-old, who scored 10 tries in 13 appearances for the Kings in 2017, was snapped up by the Bloemfontein side earlier in the year, but opted to exercise a release clause in that contract when it became clear that the Cheetahs would join the Kings in Super Rugby relegation. Mapimpi is currently representing the Cheetahs in Pro 14 action, but will apparently join the Sharks for Super Rugby pre-season training in January.
Mapimpi is an example of a player who has battled his way to the top through sheer hard work; he started his career as an amateur with the bankrupt Border Bulldogs in 2014, shining as a rough diamond in a team of club players that took big hidings against professional opposition that year. His staying power was eventually rewarded and his rise through the professional ranks – based on a phenomenal strike rate and elusive attacking skills – has been as meteoric as it has belated.
Some serious talent
Those that say Mapimpi must first show his worth, before being selected for the Sharks XV, are missing a trick. He is a finisher of note. If sentiment says keep van Wyk, then play him at 13. Mapimpi is the top try scorer in the Pro14, and was high on the try scoring sheets in SuperRugby. In Super Rugby he scored 11, to van Wyk’s 7.
@KingCheetah (Comment 2) : great signing, would have liked to have had him for the would of preseason which starts this month I hear, but I guess his on form so lets see him play in pro14 a bit more.
really fast for a guy this big. depth is important.
I get his signing but Zas? We have such a log jam there.
@revolverocelot (Comment 3) : He should be joining before serious pre-season prep starts. I actually have no idea when he is joining officially. Cheetahs are going to miss Mapimpi. He makes things happen. Electric pace off the mark, and good vision.
@coolfusion (Comment 4) : Zas is a bit of a punt. Can play 15, which is a boon.
@KingCheetah (Comment 2) : look I have no stats but on my personal opinion I think van Wyk is a bit better defensively than Mapimpi. Really looking forward to Nkosi, Mapimpi and van Wyk on the wing for the Sharks as all of them is fast and strong with the ability to finish!!! With Mvovo and Bosch at 15 Sharks potentially have a very dangerous back 3!!!
@JD (Comment 7) : If van Wyk can rediscover the form he had before his injury(leading line and tackle breaker in SR at the time) then we have 3 seriously good wings on our books.
Personally think Sharks should have a long hard look at the possibility of offering April, Smith, Ben10 and Blewitt to either Kings or Cheetahs (to play in top14) on a loan deal. Would be much better than letting them sit on the sidelines and watching rugby.
@Quintin (Comment 8) : think he will be there when Super rugby start!
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Yep but we have April smit mvovo bosch a bit congested and wing will also get that way with Nkosi van wyk mapimpi mvovo again. Just think we should spend some money on forwards. But Zas is not confirmed like the other two right?
We are spoilt at the back I must say. Hope we can retain. We should have an agressive rotation policy maybe but then you lose continuity.
@coolfusion (Comment 12) : Actually I’ll shut up now. It’s like complaining about having 3 different types of bacon on your breakfast plate.
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : haha this!
@JD (Comment 9) : Maybe at the Kings. Cheetahs need wings. At flyhalf we are spoilt for choice with any of Zeilinga, Stapelberg, Marais, Swart and Petzer being better than Bosch or April. At FB we have Blommetjies who can be brilliant and diabolical, in the same match. Zeilinga is having a run at 15 tomorrow, so we will see how that pans out. Quite feasible that Marais or Swart can play FB too.