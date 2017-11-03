Robert du Preez Junior joins the Sharks

The Sharks have now confirmed (somewhat obliquely) that flyhalf Robert du Preez Junior will join the team in time for next year’s Super Rugby competition.
This move has been an open secret for months, with a return to Durban (where he excelled as a junior) all but certain for the young pivot once his father, Robert Senior, took over as head coach. The oldest du Preez brother left the Sharks to join Maties in his final under 21 year, as the result of a junior flyhalf logjam in Durban that was only made worse by the somewhat ill-fated Jake White decision to lure Tim Swiel to Kings Park.
Whilst Rob Junior has had some injury troubles in the intervening years, he has invariably emerged as a “safe pair of hands” for the Stormers and Western Province in the number 10 channel with his robust defence and strong “in your face” style with ball in hand giving much direction to an attack that has at times tended to become lateral.
The Sharks haven’t revealed any details regarding length of contract, but given current form, it’s safe to assume that du Preez would come in as a strong candidate to start at flyhalf for the Sharks in Super Rugby and would hopefully want to make the move back to Durban a long-term one.
Du Preez, along with Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe, is currently in the UK with the Barbarians squad but will return later in the month to start pre-season training with the Sharks.Tweet
What about the other guys like Mapimpi, Zas and changes to the coaching staff more specifically in the backline and a forward assistant?
Super please with this signing. He’s become a very capable flyhalf and will be an asset to our team next year. It’s been a while since we last had a 10 of his dimensions at the Sharks and am keen to see how he progresses.
With this signing in mind and his style of play what would be our best backline look like in 2018, ensuring we have the best balance as far as attack/defence goes.
Mine would be:
9. Schreuder
10. Rob jnr
11. Nkosi
12. Am
13. Ward
14. Van Wyk (Mpimpi should have to prove his metal in the black and white)
15. Bosch
Yeah this maybe harsh on Andre but the Am/Ward combo at the beginning of the CC gave us so many attacking options and don’t think we’ll lose that much on attack.
Again.
@Hulk (Comment 2) : And the bench? Guys like Louw,Esterhuizen, Mvovo, Mapimpi, Claasens, Wright, Smith, April, Radebe all come into the reckoning. So guess it all depends who is fit and firing come Feb
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 3) : Haha – this time it was “official official”
Rob du Preez and Andre Esterhuizen alongside one another and the Sharks are back to the purest form of “direct rugby” we’ve seen since the Butch-Halstead days. There’s just such pure power there that, as a coach, you simply have to be able to manufacture tries out of that axis? Surely?
@robdylan (Comment 6) : So your preferred starting 7 Rob?
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : tough one, tough one.
I’m going with Schreduer-du Preez-Nkosi-Esterhuizen-Am-Mapimpi-Mvovo for now. Big and storng, but some explosive gamebreaking ability out wide.
@robdylan (Comment 8) : At least we have options
different ways of playing. its important that the big strong guys produce quality passing, and run into space. they may all be big, but most of them have speed. we should be solid on defense.
I also prefer mvovo at fullback right now with bosch on the bench. so long as mvovo is in the type of form he was in last before he left for japan. I wonder if rob will give preference to players that were apart of pre season.
the Sharks Instagram account seems to be teasing mapimpi, but the out of focus pic looks like someone else ?
@robdylan (Comment 8) : see the Sharks “announced” the signing of Mapimpi on Facebook.
I would start mvovo at 15 van wyk nkosi on wings mapimpi the bench. Am and esterhuizen at center with ward louw on bench. Rub dup at flyhalf with Bosch on bench my question is what happens with April Blewitt Smit Ben10 we should try not to lose them. Sharks should have joined another international comp like cheetahs did. Maybe there should even be a combination sharks kings team competing in Europe.
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : As much as I like hearing about mapimpi Zas rob dup. Are we not once again throwing away the guys that helped us build this resurgence in sharks spirit, in favour of mercenaries?
@robdylan (Comment 8) : 100% Rob exactly what i posted before. now that backline on form could be lethal. Bench Wrigt, Bosch, Van Wyk
Also rotation is possible with the extra depth like Ward, Deysel, Louw etc
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : Mate it is a professional era, all those players are mercenaries, And like you saw some of these players cannot lift to the higher level, if we want trophies we need to play the best on form and not the players we pity.
Every player should give his best to be in the starting lineup, if not he will always be a fringe player.
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : problem will be to fit all the players into a 23 match day team! Rotating players will for sure help to keep them happy (or just piss of everyone for being forced to sit out games) but I’m not sure that’s the RdP Snr way of doing things! I’m sure some players will leave if they receive other offers. As for entering another competition I think of would not work as the depth needed will bankrupt the Union.
Best will be to focus on Super rugby and Currie Cup and try to ensure the best players (that also fit into team dynamics and work ethics) stay with the Union!
@robdylan (Comment 8) : Best possible line-up that, like Mvov’s at 15 and the 2 monstrous wings outside.
@JD (Comment 15) : Well, the variety of selections is at least a good problem to have. We can’t keep everyone happy, there’s only 23 spots and the fringe players know that. We should however, provide ample opportunity to play as we all know by now that you need more than 23 good, on form players to win a SR title.