Sharks snap up Leolin Zas

The Sharks have confirmed the signing of winger Leolin Zas from Western Province.
The 22-year-old has represented South Africa at under 18, under 20 and “A” level and was set for a breakthrough year in 2017, before breaking his leg in two places during a pre-season warmup in February.
Capable as an option at fullback as well, the 90-odd kilogram Zas is a good signing for the team, as he boasts good skills under the high ball as well as the ability to finish. For the Sharks, though, much will depend on how well the player recovers from the serious injury and whether either his pace or his confidence has taken a knock in the process.
Zas will join the Sharks ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby season and more information relating to his fitness will no doubt follow in due course. Welcome to the Sharks, Leolin!Tweet
Interesting this…wonder what he will be like after his injury. He did have a lot of gas and was prepared to get involved. Can operate at wing or fullback if needed.
On a similar story trail i see Tythan Adams, who played 1 game for the Sharks in CC has signed with Griquas for enxt year
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : oh has he? I knew they were looking at him
@robdylan (Comment 2) : Yeh saw Rovers confirmed it at their awards function. Hope he comes right there…lots of talent and a bit surprised the 7s neve rhad a look. Same as would be surprised no team looks to permanently contract Ruan Nel
Pretty decent stock at wing now , who will play and who will watch i would like nkosi and mapimpi starting , have anyone thought about giving kobus v wyk n go @15
@John (Comment 4) : jeez, now there’s a thought. I don’t think Kobus has a boot to speak of, though?
@robdylan (Comment 5) : I’ve never liked small fb’s like April/Aplon/Kolbe. I prefer the fb to have big boot and a monstrous tackle. Man how good a defender was Ludik?
@John (Comment 4) : I personally think van Wyk is more suited closer to the action as he breaks tackles regularly.
happy for Tythan Adams
we are well stocked in the back three positions, will the two recruits and sithole going to the kings and odwa retiring.
lots of quality options.
my view is still to start mvovo at 15 and rob at 10, bosch to make his way back via the bench, its not a demotion when your 20 and you were rushed into the starting position cause once lambie got hurt you were the best option (better than ben, april, inny)
Bosch had is ups and down, physically he still reminds me of johan goosen when he burst on to the scene
@revolverocelot (Comment 8) : Will leaving Bosch out not result in the same thing as Chilliboy now in terms of not picking a Bok? I dont think it will as that doesnt seem to be Bosch nature…but just a thought.
@revolverocelot (Comment 8) : The difference being, Goosen didn’t she away from the physical play, in fact, he could probably have had less injuries if he had more regard for his own health. He was often in the middle of rucks trying to win back the ball. Bosch is scared.. Big problem.
@revolverocelot (Comment 8) : Jip, you guys have great depth in the back three.
Mvovo at FB, Mapimpi, Nkosi, and Was as wing options, How about using van Wyk at 13, I have a suspicion he has played there for WP?
@robdylan (Comment 5) : I know Andre Esterhuizen played most of his school career at 15. Would not be the worst oke at the back. Big boot, should be safe under the high ball and a good attacking option…