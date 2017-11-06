robdylan

Sharks snap up Leolin Zas


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 6 Nov 2017 at 12:01
Tagged with : , , , ,

The Sharks have confirmed the signing of winger Leolin Zas from Western Province.

The 22-year-old has represented South Africa at under 18, under 20 and “A” level and was set for a breakthrough year in 2017, before breaking his leg in two places during a pre-season warmup in February.

Capable as an option at fullback as well, the 90-odd kilogram Zas is a good signing for the team, as he boasts good skills under the high ball as well as the ability to finish. For the Sharks, though, much will depend on how well the player recovers from the serious injury and whether either his pace or his confidence has taken a knock in the process.

Zas will join the Sharks ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby season and more information relating to his fitness will no doubt follow in due course. Welcome to the Sharks, Leolin!



12 Comments

  • Interesting this…wonder what he will be like after his injury. He did have a lot of gas and was prepared to get involved. Can operate at wing or fullback if needed.
    On a similar story trail i see Tythan Adams, who played 1 game for the Sharks in CC has signed with Griquas for enxt year

    • Comment 1, posted at 06.11.17 12:08:42 by SheldonK Reply
    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 1) : oh has he? I knew they were looking at him

    • Comment 2, posted at 06.11.17 12:13:40 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 2) : Yeh saw Rovers confirmed it at their awards function. Hope he comes right there…lots of talent and a bit surprised the 7s neve rhad a look. Same as would be surprised no team looks to permanently contract Ruan Nel

    • Comment 3, posted at 06.11.17 12:27:24 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • Pretty decent stock at wing now , who will play and who will watch i would like nkosi and mapimpi starting , have anyone thought about giving kobus v wyk n go @15

    • Comment 4, posted at 06.11.17 12:42:26 by John Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @John (Comment 4) : jeez, now there’s a thought. I don’t think Kobus has a boot to speak of, though?

    • Comment 5, posted at 06.11.17 12:44:07 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 5) : I’ve never liked small fb’s like April/Aplon/Kolbe. I prefer the fb to have big boot and a monstrous tackle. Man how good a defender was Ludik?

    • Comment 6, posted at 06.11.17 12:54:52 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @John (Comment 4) : I personally think van Wyk is more suited closer to the action as he breaks tackles regularly.

    • Comment 7, posted at 06.11.17 12:56:45 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • happy for Tythan Adams

    we are well stocked in the back three positions, will the two recruits and sithole going to the kings and odwa retiring.

    lots of quality options.

    my view is still to start mvovo at 15 and rob at 10, bosch to make his way back via the bench, its not a demotion when your 20 and you were rushed into the starting position cause once lambie got hurt you were the best option (better than ben, april, inny)

    Bosch had is ups and down, physically he still reminds me of johan goosen when he burst on to the scene

    • Comment 8, posted at 06.11.17 13:17:06 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 8) : Will leaving Bosch out not result in the same thing as Chilliboy now in terms of not picking a Bok? I dont think it will as that doesnt seem to be Bosch nature…but just a thought.

    • Comment 9, posted at 06.11.17 13:32:04 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 8) : The difference being, Goosen didn’t she away from the physical play, in fact, he could probably have had less injuries if he had more regard for his own health. He was often in the middle of rucks trying to win back the ball. Bosch is scared.. Big problem.

    • Comment 10, posted at 06.11.17 13:41:05 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 8) : Jip, you guys have great depth in the back three.
    Mvovo at FB, Mapimpi, Nkosi, and Was as wing options, How about using van Wyk at 13, I have a suspicion he has played there for WP?

    • Comment 11, posted at 06.11.17 13:42:37 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 5) : I know Andre Esterhuizen played most of his school career at 15. Would not be the worst oke at the back. Big boot, should be safe under the high ball and a good attacking option…

    • Comment 12, posted at 06.11.17 13:58:54 by VanWilder Reply

    VanWilderCurrie Cup player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.