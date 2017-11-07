Ugly spat over semi-final selection takes gloss off a fine campaign

As I’m sure many will be aware, there’s been a bit of a media war-of-words developing over the last few days, regarding Robert du Preez’s decision to not select Bok hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle for the Currie Cup semi-final and final.
I’m not going to link to the original article here. Those who are interested will find any number of summarised versions on the usual sites, since the original is behind a paywall. Sunday Times journalist Khanyiso Tshwaku wrote the piece in the aftermath of the final, alleging that Ralepelle had taken the coach to task after he wasn’t selected for the showpiece games. Allegations were made, many of them spurious and unprovable due to anonymous sources, with the intent seemingly to smear du Preez’s selection policies and management style in the eyes of the reader.
The Sharks hit back yesterday with a somewhat of a sledgehammer rebuttal on their own website. Again, I’ll not link to it but you can find it easily enough if you want to read it. In the unfolding game of “he said, she said”, the official release leaves no doubt whatsoever that, in the mind of du Preez and the Sharks, the blame is to be laid squarely at Ralepelle’s door. If the original piece was intended to besmirch du Preez’s character, then the reply is nothing short of all-out assassination of Ralepelle’s good name, which is both unfortunate and rather distressing.
Normally, I would be tempted to take sides here, but in this case, the whole incident seems so sordid and unnecessary that I do not want to touch it with a bargepole. Tshwaku’s article was petty, rather nasty, and smacked of hidden agenda. The Sharks’ reply was ridiculously heavy-handed and paints the picture of a dictatorship, rather than a family, where to step out of line means being shot – openly, publicly, and with both barrels.
We deserve better than this. We really do. Gary Teichmann, please show some leadership here and make a plan to FIX whatever is going on here. Families don’t tell tales in the press. Families don’t knife one another in public. Get a grip.Tweet
I personally have no problem with the way Sharks management reacted to the situation. Sunday Times most probably took the situation out of proportion, yes, but someone had to plant a seed. And who would that be? We don’t need spoilt brats in this sport. The political interference is already a sensitive topic, so why the need to run to the media?
I’ll go with Chilli being the shit stirrer here ….. he was pissed off and decided to cause a thing. Bad past – bad for life player, imo. Reading that Sharks press release comes across nothing like anything dictatorial, I mean:
“Our players know that there is an open door policy at The Sharks and should there be any grievances they are most welcome to address those concerns with our senior management who are always willing and available to engage constructively.”
Doesn’t exactly come across as secretive and heavy handed does it. Given the current climate in this country, of course the Times article will try make up bullshit. A problem would be more than one entitled player trying to make waves. Five+ players and I’d believe the blame to be with the Sharks.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 3) : you are making an assumption that it was Chiliboy himself who spoke to the journalist. Go read the article again and tell me if you really think that’s the case
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 5) : there’s more than one player who’s unhappy with the way the coach does things there.
This is unfortunately the state of journalism in SA- try be as controversial and rile people up as much as possible over nothing. This only leads to organisations like the Sharks coming out firing on the defensive. This is a non story…its professional sport and the coach picks who he believes is the best,end of story. If the Sharks had won i doubt this story would have been printed.
@robdylan (Comment 6) : That’s true of every union though ….. difference is, someone is trying to make it come across as racial. Unhappy players need to leave tbh, not everyone will like the coach but if enough do, the upset handful need to move on to where they will supposedly be happy. The whole thing smacks of a witch hunt.
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Only 23 fits into a match day squad – there will always be unhappy players.
Last time the players were unhappy with the coach, Smittie took their side and fired a pretty good no-nonsense coach. I doubt that Teichmann will have as much sympathy for the players
Some scribes already started this nonsense way before these reports:
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 8) : @Bokhoring (Comment 9) : exactly why I’m not taking sides here
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : agree with you. It was a bloody shocking article
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : The thing thats wrong with that story is the claim that Ralepelle was good enough to make the national team but not good enough to make the Sharks team.He wasn’t good enough to make the national team or even the bench the whole year.Marx was the number one hooker and Mbonambi rode the bench for every game.
Ralepelle played hardly any rugby since the end of the super series and nothing in the month leading up to the final .So why did he deserve to leapfrog two guys who played their hearts out to put the team in the final.
If he had any decency in him he would point that very obvious fact out to the journalist.
@The hound (Comment 12) : To be fair I don’t get the impression Ngobeni even discussed the issue with Ralepelle
The issue is not really the selection of our 2 form hooker above Chilli. That objectively makes sense. The issue is the pattern of poor communication to fringe players that seems to be developing, as well as a Sharks statement taking pot shots at the player from on high. Poor form.
I havent read the Times article, I have read the Sharks response to it though. I have no problem with the Sharks response, in fact there is a lot in there that I like. I get from the Sharks article that there communication channels are open to all player especially fringe players and when not selected they are taken through the process of why not.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Who else spoke to the Times journalist if not Chili, did he make assumptions from his twitter feed / Facebook. I dont know becuase I never read the ST article.
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Tell us some more – for someone that doesnt want to touch this with a bargepole you sure are wading in, planting your own seeds and thoughts here.
The media made something out of nothing stirred a little on the sides and people easily took the bait. Of it was just ignored it would have less legs. I just hope this doesn’t turn into a race debate because that’s where all of this crap inevitably ends up.
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : The common thread with all these Sharks woes is…….Pretoria Boys High School old boys.
@coolfusion (Comment 18) : Well on the other site where almost everything goes I was surprised to see that Chiliboy seems to be in the dogbox with ALL posters – a very rare thing over there.
this whole thing sucks
we all know that you cant have three hookers all eager to start every game for more than one or two seasons, someone going to win out and one or both or the back ups will leave for another team in sa or overseas.
the best long term balance is havent a somewhat over the hill veteran, and play in his prime, and a young guy will ability to play reasonably well at that level if needed but also happy to play for the second team and learn his craft from the guys ahead of him.
We have three guys all desperate for the number 2 shirt. and all with good rugby ability in my opinion. I figured we would keep all three for at least on super rugby season.
the bok camp selection has confused me, last year they had strauss and bongi/marx as back up.
this year marx is the number one hooker with strauss gone, he earned it, but why oh why is the back up bongi/chilli only given 2min game time, even in the ozzy game in sa marx couldnt run because of leg cramp toward the end but they still didnt bring chilli on.
thats why I was saying for weeks if the boks dont rate bongi/chilli then pick bismark to start on the bench as back up if his fit. or anyone that you actually trust.
Im not taking the sharks or chilli’s side but this is sad, as its a combination of many factors, poor communication, sensationalist journalism, management styles etc etc.
come on guys, we legit look like we could go all the way next year, lets not derail it.
This was a rubbish story just inteded to stir up people on all sides and guess that it had the desired effect as we all talking about this story instead of the upcoming Bok test and the upcoming RWC vote
@SheldonK (Comment 22) : Speaking about the upcoming Bok test, is Chilliboy in the squad? I presume he must be.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 23) : Yeh he is with Marx and Mbonambi
@SheldonK (Comment 24) : Thanks, Alister to start Chiliboy against Ireland. That will make it interesting.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 25) : Geez if he does can you just imagine the hatred and threats of violence that will come his way especially from Lions country
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 19) : Bunch of closet Bull supporters planted to destabilize the Sharks
@Bokhoring (Comment 27) : And getting it right too..bloody agents.
Love the way irresponsible journalists get away with so-called murder. Talk about context! It’s like when you are the classroom bully and you grab a victim and start rubbing his head with your knuckles. It is sure to get a reaction from the victim, bystanders and powers that be. It is the age old adage of there is not much to report so let us make something to report. This may be a simplistic view or outlook, but @robdylan you are a very clever journalist yourself and you certainly got a reaction from us.
@robdylan : On a lighter note, do I get promoted from Vodacom Cup player with my comment 30 or does that get me relegated to PRO 14?
Just to move off this silly story…did anyone else see Montpelier had Serfontein at 12 and Steyn at 13 on the weekend.
@robdylan (Comment 6) : And we believe the journalist?
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Isn’t this par for the course though when it comes to professional sporting environments?
On a somewhat related note and this is based purely on events past, when it comes to the Sharks union’s culture, I think I prefer a slightly more heavy-handed approach. The mountain-biking/surfing to rugby ratio needs to be firmly kept in balance.
“The mountain-biking/surfing to rugby ratio needs to be firmly kept in balance.” Hahaha
@SheldonK (Comment 32) : And Frans scored two tries to boot. I still think he may be a bit slow off the mark for 13 in defence.
IMO Coetzee made a huge mistake in rating Ellendig over Steyn, but that must be his WP bias bubbling up.
@Bokhoring (Comment 36) : What it did do with both Serfontein and Steyn in midfield is force the opposition not to shift wide too quickly as either one of them would break through. It freed up a lot of space out wide and with space out wide a big guy like Nandolo really caused problems
I thought the Sharks response was a good one. Firm but fair.
@McLovin (Comment 38) : My view as well.
@SheldonK (Comment 32) : Yup. Steyn still very much a threat. And with serf in midfield. I was wondering why our genial coach hasn’t thought of this himself. Or maybe Steyn would never say yes to bok duty again.
@coolfusion (Comment 40) : Well the last time Steyn was called up he caught serious splinters and no game time. I see Duane Vermuelen also seems to be fit again. In Sa we seem to like the smaller guys who we think are quick and creative…until they get caught or have to make a tackle
@coolfusion (Comment 40) : Talking about Serfontein, who do you think AC will play in his place this weekend? I reckon he’s gonna go with DDA but I’m hoping he’ll give Am or Venter a shot.
@Quintin (Comment 42) : Def start DDA with Venter on the bench i reckon. Am will play vs Italty and Wales i feel. Could be wrong but going on his past selections
The Bok team could be similar to: 1. Beast 2. Marx. 3 Oosthuizen 4. Etzebeth 5. De Jager 6. Kolisi 7. PSDT 8. Louw 9. Cronje 10. Pollard 11. Skosan 12. DeAllende 13. Kriel 14. Gelant 15. Coetzee.
Bench: Kitshoff, Mbonambi,Louw ,Mostert, Cassiem, Paige, Jantjies, Am/Venter
@SheldonK (Comment 44) : You reckon Pollard has leapfrogged Jantjies?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 45) : Sorta readign between the lines…AC says Pollard been training with the team for weeks and Jantjies been in Japan so he has to assess him. So yeh perhaps so i went with it
@SheldonK (Comment 43) : @SheldonK (Comment 44) : Yeah going by past selections that will most likely be the case. DDA’s form leaves a lot to be desired though.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 45) : I wouldn’t mind seeing how Pollard goes but how many minutes of rugby has he played these past months, would’ve played him from the bench, but yeah I also think AC is lining him up for a start.
@SheldonK (Comment 44) : Another I’m really hoping to see is Gelant getting a solid run at FB. Not so sure however if AC will chop and change that much?
@Quintin (Comment 48) : I just get this feeling we will se Gelant on the wing.
@SheldonK (Comment 44) : Is Coetzee over the injury he picked up in the CC semi-final against WP?
If AC didnt put so much emphasis on continuity then the Boks could look like: 1. Kitshoff 2, Marx 3. Louw 4. Etzebeth 5. PSDT 6. Kolisi 7. Cassiem 8. Dupreez 9. Cronje 10. Pollard 11. Kriel 12. Am 13. Venter 14. De Allende 15. Gelant
(Thats a bit of a different combo i think will make teams think)
@Quintin (Comment 42) : Agree DDA will start.
@Bokhoring (Comment 50) : I would assume so as they sent out a press release saying the squad has a clean bill of health
@coolfusion (Comment 52) : Maybe leyds on wing.
I think it’s about time he gives Obi another look as well.
@coolfusion (Comment 55) : Obi?
@SheldonK (Comment 56) : I thought Kwagga Smith game against the All Blacks on the weekend was the standout South African rugby player in any code or competition this year.He caused more havoc with the AB ‘s than any player for along time.
I agree with most New zealanders who can’t work out how this talent isn’t even in the Springbok squad.
@SheldonK (Comment 32) : Wow, thats interesting selection who started at fh ? cruden ?
on tv frans still looks to be alittle fat for his frame (mind you thats on tv) and he hasnt had much pace lately. did they line up like that for most of the game or did frans shift to 12 or first receiver through out the game.
I do rate the Montpellier coach though, did well at scotland too. seems like a smart guy.
still not sure I would play frans at outside centre but euro rugby is somewhat slow
@coolfusion (Comment 55) : luther Obi ? cheetahs wing ? good player still youngish, big guy, won the u20 wc with psdt, kitshoff, pollard etc. needs one consistent season with cheetahs before a bok selection.
maybe you meant jamba ulunga, his good and has bok two caps already but injuries this year derailed him.
over the past two years boks have given a few players games at wing: lyde, rhule, petersen, skosan, jamba. tough moving on from jp and habana.
I would pick Nkosi and skosan long term for the boks, rhule can be a for too once he gets his defense sorted.
looks like we will likely lose kobus van wyk to a euro term eventually cause I cant see him or obi
breaking into the bok side, but then again he did spend a year at Bordeaux and choose to come back to sa asap.