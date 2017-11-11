EOYT 2017: Ireland vs South Africa

The Springboks kick off their tour of Europe with what is likely to be the toughest of the four matches against Ireland in Dublin.

The Boks will feel that 2017 was an improvement from 2016, but it was still below a standard that fans would be happy with. This tour is an ideal opportunity for Allister and his men to end off the year on a positive note and build on something for

next year.

It’s a year ago that this Ireland team beat a record breaking, unbeaten New Zealand team and I am sure they are licking their lips at the prospect of taking down another Southern Hemisphere team. This time they are playing in Dublin, their home crowd egging them on as well the small matter of the Irish being rather unhappy with the South Africans getting the RWC 2023 nomination.

The Boks have a bit of continuity from the Rugby Champs coming into this tour, with very few new faces in the squad. The big positive is the fact that Allister has some options at flyhalf to give Pollard an extended run after some positive showings, albeit limited, during the year so far.

Teams:

Ireland: 15 Rob Kearney, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Johnny Sexton, 9 Conor Murray, 8 Christiaan Stander, 7 Sean O’Brien, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 5 Devin Toner, 4 Iain Henderson, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Rory Best (captain), 1 Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 John Ryan, 19 James Ryan, 20 Rhys Ruddock, 21 Kieran Marmion, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Darren Sweetnam.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Uzair Cassiem, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Francois Venter.

Date: Saturday, November 11

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 17.30 (19.30 South African time; 17.30 GMT)

Expected weather: Overcast with a high of 9°C and a low of 4°C. No rain is forecast, which is a surprise.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistant referees: Wayne Barnes (England), Ian Davies (Wales)

TMO: David Grashoff (England)