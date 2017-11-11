EOYT 2017: Ireland vs South Africa

The Springboks kick off their tour of Europe with what is likely to be the toughest of the four matches against Ireland in Dublin.
The Boks will feel that 2017 was an improvement from 2016, but it was still below a standard that fans would be happy with. This tour is an ideal opportunity for Allister and his men to end off the year on a positive note and build on something for
next year.
It’s a year ago that this Ireland team beat a record breaking, unbeaten New Zealand team and I am sure they are licking their lips at the prospect of taking down another Southern Hemisphere team. This time they are playing in Dublin, their home crowd egging them on as well the small matter of the Irish being rather unhappy with the South Africans getting the RWC 2023 nomination.
The Boks have a bit of continuity from the Rugby Champs coming into this tour, with very few new faces in the squad. The big positive is the fact that Allister has some options at flyhalf to give Pollard an extended run after some positive showings, albeit limited, during the year so far.
Teams:
Ireland: 15 Rob Kearney, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Johnny Sexton, 9 Conor Murray, 8 Christiaan Stander, 7 Sean O’Brien, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 5 Devin Toner, 4 Iain Henderson, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Rory Best (captain), 1 Cian Healy.
Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 John Ryan, 19 James Ryan, 20 Rhys Ruddock, 21 Kieran Marmion, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Darren Sweetnam.
South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Uzair Cassiem, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Francois Venter.
Date: Saturday, November 11
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 17.30 (19.30 South African time; 17.30 GMT)
Expected weather: Overcast with a high of 9°C and a low of 4°C. No rain is forecast, which is a surprise.
Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistant referees: Wayne Barnes (England), Ian Davies (Wales)
TMO: David Grashoff (England)
Well I think if we can pull this one through we should be able to win the rest on tour – if we don’t fuck up against Italy again.
Going to be a hard game!
Boks by 20-23.
I see that Germany is thumping Brazil today…and that another of our juniors is playing for them: Ayron Schramm. Rob, is he gone from us permanently like Marcel Coetzee to do this?
By the way, both Ayron and Marcel have scored so far today…
@Quintin (Comment 1) : I doubt that will happen. They aren’t world class but they are a lot more together than they were last time. That should be a practice run for them.
@coolfusion (Comment 5) : The boks I mean.
Schramm scores a second and Germany leads 33-0 after 45 minutes…
@pastorshark (Comment 4) : gone for good, I’m afraid. He left the Sharks a good year or more ago.
The flank Jaco Otto also played for us as a junior
@robdylan (Comment 8) : The German Rugby Academy in Durban…
Pity…he was a good player. Anyway, Germany is coming along nicely. Final score: 45-12…
Coenie stuffed at the first contact…looks like a hamstring? Here comes the stretcher…well, that didn’t last a minute. Oh no…
@pastorshark (Comment 10) : Think he did his knee in
Scrum penalty against the Boks at the first scrum…
3-0 Ireland…
SA tries to dominate Ireland in the scrum but Beast is pinged. Sexton kicks from halfway. 3-0 Ireland leads
Ellendig kicks the ball away with a 4 man overlap
What in the hell was that De Allende!! Men over and he kicks it straight to the fullback. My word…
Delemve just kicked with a 5 on 1 overlap
@Bokhoring (Comment 15) : What in the actual hell was he thinking?!?!
@byron (Comment 17) : Brain dead…
@pastorshark (Comment 18) : Vision aint his strong point
@pastorshark (Comment 16) : Domeen die ellendig good sir, Domeen
The combined rugby IQ of our centres is in single figures
@Bokhoring (Comment 22) : Divided by the crowd attendance
@Bokhoring (Comment 20) : @jdolivier (Comment 21) : In German you say: “Der Elender”…that translates as the abject or the aweful or the wretched. Pretty accurate language, this German…
Second penalty conceded by the Boks at only the second scrum…
Short arm awarded against us at the third scrum…
@pastorshark (Comment 24) : Ellendig means the same in Afrikaans
So I think it is safe to say that we haven’t covered ourselves in glory in the first 15 minutes…
We getting penalized out of the game at the moment.
@Bokhoring (Comment 27) : It’s a sign…
6-0. Irish slow poison starting to wear us down
6-0 after 15 minutes…
@Bokhoring (Comment 29) : Ref has missed 3 of our knocks at ruck time, so he isn’t in favour of Ireland, coetzee is just a shitty coach
Ai, so much kak…kak,kak, kak…
Boks going nowhere with ball in hand. Marx only one getting momentum
@Bokhoring (Comment 35) : Time for some touch rugby tactics
Irish backs making oodles of metres with ball in hand
That was a bit iffy by the ref…you can’t kick it in the ruck…but wasn’t it out of the ruck? Yes it was…
@jdolivier (Comment 36) : Boks playing staan staan rugby
@Bokhoring (Comment 35) : The Boks are just nowhere…poorest 20 minutes of the season just about…
9-0
A ruck my ass
9-0 after 20
Great tackle, Skosaan…not…
There has just been nothing good…as in at all…
The kicking is rubbish, the scrums are rubbish, the accuracy, intensity, decision taking…all rubbish…
Box kicks from the Boks are too deep.
I’m watching Wallabies Wales…muuuuuuch better rugby…
What the jolly flip was that by Skosaan?!?!?! It’s just embarrassing!!!!
Skosan fluffs a high ball and Conway scores in the corner
I’m out, this is plain useless. Jantjes and Cronje only do well with a dominant pack
Try Ireland…
This is starting to look like a rout coming
an irish knockon?
And no maul penalty?
14-0
@jdolivier (Comment 51) : Doing well is very relative!
14-0 after 27 minutes
Toetie could have selected Frans as his overseas player but he went for Louw?
@byron (Comment 54) : It’s all nothing less than we deserve…we are just nowhere…
@pastorshark (Comment 56) : The implication is that they are not the answer. Without their lions pack they are not even Currie cup standard
@Bokhoring (Comment 58) : He doesn’t need Frans if he has der Elender!
@jdolivier (Comment 60) : Yeah, I know…I’m just being facetious…sorry…I’m very disappointed with what I’m seeing…
@pastorshark (Comment 59) : geez ref .. side entry … high tackle offside?
Bash, bash, bash, bash, bash, turnover penalty…
Very creative…
Boks play bonehead easy to defend rugby and eventually Stander wins the penalty for Ireland.
Ohhhh my woooooord!
@pastorshark (Comment 62) : How fucking stupid are our players, if you are alone on the ground, which happens every second run, don’t hold on. The turn over hurts less than the penalty
Boks just very uncomfortable with ball in hand
Coetzee’s backline is an Achilles heel…safe to say?
Great another duck on the way.
14-0 after 35
@Poisy (Comment 70) : It is terrible…
Murray’s box kicks are just on the ticky
@pastorshark (Comment 69) : Am at inside would’ve kept the irish guessing, but no let’s pick a dumbass that can’t pass himself out of a paper box
@Poisy (Comment 70) : It was almost better to see us being dismantled by the,All Blacks…
Now our scrum is destroyed…
That was a painful half to watch…
Geez ref … how can you allow a player to shove another infront of you and do nothing?
@pastorshark (Comment 77) : not watching anymore. Will rather read updates here before I lose my mind
I was expecting Ireland by 8 but I will have to revise.
At this rate even Georgia can give us a run for our money. Bye bye world cup play offs
@Bokhoring (Comment 80) : I’ll have whatever you were smoking. Please and thank you
Imagine if Toeties love child passed when he kicked – game could have looked a lot different now
@Bokhoring (Comment 83) : Imagine there was urgency and pride on the field, Ireland are really not playing well, the boks are just that shit
After the superrugby series and the Currie cup, how can allister coetzee honestly think this squad is the best in the country
@jdolivier (Comment 84) : imagine Samoa running at that defence of ours
@Poisy (Comment 82) : Don’t know what I was thinking. Thought our forwards would at least be competitive
@Poisy (Comment 86) : The Japan massacre comes to mind
@jdolivier (Comment 85) : even if he picked the best, he can’t implement the game plan as he doesn’t have the personnel in terms of coaching
@Poisy (Comment 89) : This is a team that look like they have never played together before. If we had better players even a barbarians approach would work better
Our backline must be the worst of the top 10 rugby countries
EOYT use to be about blooding in youngsters bur now it’s about salvaging pride.
@Bokhoring (Comment 91) : You insult poor Namibia and Georgia
I can”t say I am disappointed in our backs as I did not expect much from them. But I did expect a lot more from our forwards
@jdolivier (Comment 84) : That’s a bit too much of a stretch for me to imagine at this stage…
If only we can get players running onto the ball
14-3
@Poisy (Comment 92) : If it’s about salvaging pride we’re not doing a good job of that either…
@pastorshark (Comment 95) : Where is Schreuder and Am, we need urgency and balls
Anyone watching glimpses of the Wales/Aus game? Aussies streets ahead of us…
Yawn…
This is…atrocious…
Guess Boks play staan staan rugby because the can’t catch a ball at pace
Wow that was creative…telegraphed from 7.2 miles away…
I think I’ve actually had enough of this…those few phases have drained me of all hope…
@Bokhoring (Comment 103) : 2d game in a 3d sport
Wales/Aus is on another planet compared to the Boks…
Intelligence is not in great supply in this Bok team.
17-3
17-3…is AC going to make some changes?
Pollard replaces Jantjies and Venter Ellendig.
@Bokhoring (Comment 107) : No intelligence, no passion, no creativity…the list goes on. I am actually just disillusioned…
@Bokhoring (Comment 110) : Sanity prevails
@pastorshark (Comment 111) : You could never accuse the Boks of intelligence and creativity. But lack of passion is a bit disappointing
It is just embarrassing…
@Bokhoring (Comment 113) : There is just nothing tonight…look at them…absolutely nothing…I haven’t been this disappointed in a long time…
@pastorshark (Comment 115) : There are days like this when I actually enjoy having no Dstv, and a horse shit internet connection
Saves me from ruining a good day.
Have we won any box kick – theirs or ours?
Yaaaawn
@KingCheetah (Comment 116) : I wish I was in your fortunate position…
France should fancy their chances to get some decent revenge. And Ireland scores another try
My player ratings:
15. Coetzee 0
14. Leyds 0
13. Kriel 0
12. De Allende -10
11. Skosaan 0
10. Jantjies 0
9. Cronje 0
8. Louw 0
7. PSdT 0
6. Kolisi 0
5. De Jager 0
4. Etzebeth 0
3. Coenie 1 (my Bok man of the match…when you play less than a minute at least you can’t cock up like the rest of them)
2. Marx 0
1. Beast 0
Why is south Africa the only country in the world where the rugby players can’t adapt to any other game plan besides bash and bash
24-3. Must be a record Irish margin
Em…bar…rasssss…ing…
Stander creaming the men from his country of birth
@Bokhoring (Comment 123) : This must be the worst, blandest, most pathetic Bok performance ever? Not one moment of anything in the whole game…
@Bokhoring (Comment 125) : Must be so glad he decided to move up north
@pastorshark (Comment 121) : Maybe I was a bit kind on some of these guys…
This is supposedly the best scrumming front row in SA and Ireland murders us
And another Irish try. This is getting really bad now
And Toetie clocks up another record. 31-3
How much further must a once proud rugby nation plummet before they fire Allister Coetzee. No plan, no skills, no heart. At least P divvy got the players to be a team
@Bokhoring (Comment 129) : In RSA they are protected by the referee, they’re in the real world now
@jdolivier (Comment 132) : SA is finished as a rugby nation.
@Bokhoring (Comment 134) : Just one idiot to fire and things will rectify.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha…aaaaahahahahahahahahahahahaha! Did you see that? What a joke in the centres…and then punished by Ireland. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
38-3
@jdolivier (Comment 135) : Firing the idiot will help a bit but we do not have any world class players left in SA.
That was far worse than the thumping by the All Blacks…
What a disgraceful performance by the springboks, time to call a spade a spade and say AC is a politically appointed coach who is out of depth and has political requirements
Danger signs as Italy looms…
@Bokhoring (Comment 138) : And more importantly we have no world class coaches left in SA
Put the Supersport panel out there and we will improve 700%…
@pastorshark (Comment 141) : Not going to win a single game on this tour
@Bokhoring (Comment 138) : You recieve decent talent You make players world class players. Firing the idiot and his clowns will definitely be the starting point. I had Iteland by 7 I underestimated Alice Coetzee ‘ s hopeless and utter incompetence. Brendan Venter will now tell us everything is A OK and we should stop watching. …I thing he and his boss should stop sniffing each other’s arseholes and START watching….
Low, low, low point…
Goodbye…
@coolfusion (Comment 145) : Sorry my autocomplete is going apeshit. …but you get my point.
@Bokhoring (Comment 138) : Ox, mapimpi, am, the 3 du preez boys, odendaal, nkosi, kobus van wyk, damian willemse, ruan botha, schickerling, akker, cam Wright, schreuder, ginger. The list goes on, they perform very well in superrugby against world class players, but the buddy system employed by coetzee is the damaging factor. In no way should kriel and Domeen be on the field, neither leyds or Paige
@jdolivier (Comment 148) : Forget it no matter what players you give him he will manage to get the worst performance.
My only consolidation is that after the idiots at SARU eventually get tired of the serious rugby administrations (not the turd convention south africa has governing it’s rugby) laughing at them Alister will probably never get to coach a first tier country again. Which is great for the game of rugby. Maybe he can take Brendan Venter with him into obscurity.
@jdolivier (Comment 148) : Plenty of raw talent in SA but we don’t have the coaching to develop them further
Shoulder to shoulder…. Well done, my Irish lads!
@Bokhoring (Comment 151) : 100% with you on that
@coolfusion (Comment 149) : I fear you are correct
And then the All Blacks are just in a completely different universe to us…
@pastorshark (Comment 155) : You can say that again…they make it look so easy…skill level insane
It’s really sad when it comes to this, but I’m at the point of wanting the springboks to get massive hidings for the rest of the tour, including losing to Italy in the slight chance that AC and his crew of misfits get fired
@pastorshark (Comment 146) : think even Fiji will beat this current bok team!!
At the current rate of decline the only way bokke will reach the 2023 world cup is if we host it!!!
@jdolivier (Comment 148) : I dont have any faith in alister, proudfoot, venter, Brendan etc etc. they need to go now. and a bunch of players need to ship out, any of the players you mentioned should be drafted in, in addition too Carr, Notshe, Gelant etc