Ireland boss Boks in record win

The Springboks suffered their worst ever defeat to Ireland on Saturday, losing 38 – 3 to a very enthusiastic Irish team in Dublin.

I’m not going to beat around the bush, the Boks were terrible. All the while, the Irish were superb in both their tactical approach and execution. They came out with a plan, and the Boks allowed their plan to work for the entire 80 minutes, not once trying a different approach. Or even trying to catch the ball.

In all 80 minutes of rugby, the Boks did not look like scoring once. And it wasn’t due to a lack of possession either. The Boks did not look interested for most of the match and once they entered the last 10 minutes simply rolled over and let the Irish kill the match.

There was little to be positive about for a Springbok fan with no noteworthy contribution from any of the Bok backline players. One can say that 2 forwards particularly stood out: Francois Louw and Pieter-Steph du Toit. Other than that the team lacked leadership, motivation, a plain and I got a feeling they were simply on the field to ensure they got their Christmas Bonuses.

Reports circulating this morning indicate that master coach Allister Coetzee, with his 41% win record and 10% away win record, could be unemployed as soon as December 2017.

Meanwhile Coenie Oosthuizen is on his way home after suffering a knee injury in the opening minute of the tour. A replacement has not been called upon as yet. Furthermore Pieter-Steph du Toit suffered a concussion in the last minutes of the Irish disaster and will be managed in the week.