Vermeulen back in Green and Gold

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee continued with his bizarre selection process by calling up Duane Vermeulen to the Springbok squad, replacing the injured Coenie Oosthuizen.

It was confirmed that Oosthuizen has torn his ACL and MCL and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, looking at roughly 8 months out of the game.

Vermeuelen is back in the squad after some time, but has shown pretty good form for Toulon. His experience will also come in handy, having 37 caps behind his name.

With Pieter-Steph du Toit being confirmed a casualty and set to miss the test against France, it is likely that Francois Louw will shift back to the side of the scrum while Vermeulen leap frogs all other contenders straight into the starting line-up. Du Toit is concussed but should be ready to face Italy in a fortnight.