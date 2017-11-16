Pollard, Venter start for Boks

The Springbok team to face France this weekend sees 10 changes from the team that never ran onto the pitch against Ireland a week ago.

In the front row, Wilco Louw gets a first start replacing the injured Coenie Oosthuizen. As expected Francois Louw shifts back to the side of the scrum and Duane Vermeulen returns to Springbok rugby at the back of the scrum.

The most significant change is the includion of Handre Pollard ahead of Elton Jantjies, while there is a change to the midfield as well with Francois Venter starting in the 12 jersey.

On the bench, Trevor Nyakane makes a return with the elevation of Louw. Uzair Cassiem falls out of contention completely, Dan du Preez coming on to be in line for his first cap.

The Springbok team to face France in Paris on Saturday:

15. Andries Coetzee, Emirates Lions – 10 caps, 0 points

14. Dillyn Leyds, DHL Stormers – 6 caps, 0 points

13. Jesse Kriel, Vodacom Bulls – 26 caps, 30 points (6 tries)

12. Francois Venter, Toyota Cheetahs – 4 caps, 0 points

11. Courtnall Skosan, Emirates Lions – 10 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

10. Handré Pollard, Vodacom Bulls – 23 caps, 190 points (2 tries, 30 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)

9. Ross Cronje, Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 10 points (1 tries)

8. Duane Vermeulen, Toulon (France) – 37 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

7. Siya Kolisi, DHL Stormers – 26 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

6. Francois Louw, Bath (England) – 55 caps, 40 points (8 tries)

5. Lood de Jager, Vodacom Bulls – 33 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

4. Eben Etzebeth (captain), DHL Stormers – 64 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

3. Wilco Louw, DHL Stormers – 2 caps, 0 points

2. Malcolm Marx, Emirates Lions – 12 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

1. Tendai Mtawarira, Cell C Sharks – 96 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi, DHL Stormers – 12 caps, 0 points

17. Steven Kitshoff, DHL Stormers – 20 caps, 0 points

18. Trevor Nyakane, Vodacom Bulls – 34 caps, 5 points (1 try)

19. Franco Mostert, Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 16 caps, 0 points

20. Dan du Preez, Cell C Sharks – 0 caps, 0 points

21. Rudy Paige, Vodacom Bulls – 12 caps, 5 points (1 try)

22. Elton Jantjies, Emirates Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – 21 caps, 198 points (2 tries, 37 conversions, 38 penalties)

23. Damian de Allende, DHL Stormers – 28 caps, 15 points (3 tries)