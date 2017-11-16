Pollard, Venter start for Boks

The Springbok team to face France this weekend sees 10 changes from the team that never ran onto the pitch against Ireland a week ago.
In the front row, Wilco Louw gets a first start replacing the injured Coenie Oosthuizen. As expected Francois Louw shifts back to the side of the scrum and Duane Vermeulen returns to Springbok rugby at the back of the scrum.
The most significant change is the includion of Handre Pollard ahead of Elton Jantjies, while there is a change to the midfield as well with Francois Venter starting in the 12 jersey.
On the bench, Trevor Nyakane makes a return with the elevation of Louw. Uzair Cassiem falls out of contention completely, Dan du Preez coming on to be in line for his first cap.
The Springbok team to face France in Paris on Saturday:
15. Andries Coetzee, Emirates Lions – 10 caps, 0 points
14. Dillyn Leyds, DHL Stormers – 6 caps, 0 points
13. Jesse Kriel, Vodacom Bulls – 26 caps, 30 points (6 tries)
12. Francois Venter, Toyota Cheetahs – 4 caps, 0 points
11. Courtnall Skosan, Emirates Lions – 10 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
10. Handré Pollard, Vodacom Bulls – 23 caps, 190 points (2 tries, 30 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)
9. Ross Cronje, Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 10 points (1 tries)
8. Duane Vermeulen, Toulon (France) – 37 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
7. Siya Kolisi, DHL Stormers – 26 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
6. Francois Louw, Bath (England) – 55 caps, 40 points (8 tries)
5. Lood de Jager, Vodacom Bulls – 33 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
4. Eben Etzebeth (captain), DHL Stormers – 64 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
3. Wilco Louw, DHL Stormers – 2 caps, 0 points
2. Malcolm Marx, Emirates Lions – 12 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
1. Tendai Mtawarira, Cell C Sharks – 96 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Replacements:
16. Bongi Mbonambi, DHL Stormers – 12 caps, 0 points
17. Steven Kitshoff, DHL Stormers – 20 caps, 0 points
18. Trevor Nyakane, Vodacom Bulls – 34 caps, 5 points (1 try)
19. Franco Mostert, Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 16 caps, 0 points
20. Dan du Preez, Cell C Sharks – 0 caps, 0 points
21. Rudy Paige, Vodacom Bulls – 12 caps, 5 points (1 try)
22. Elton Jantjies, Emirates Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – 21 caps, 198 points (2 tries, 37 conversions, 38 penalties)
23. Damian de Allende, DHL Stormers – 28 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Really hope that Bosch and Am will experience some game time against Italy.
Hmm not too sure what to think of this team. The pack is pretty much as strong as possible with perhaps only Kitshoff for Beast the only contention. The forwards on the bench are a bit of a random mix so unsure of their impact. As for the backline- back 3 still weak, likewise the backline reserves. Dont know if that 9/10/12/13 combo have ever played together before so could be a bit disjointed. Their defense will be tested with the french prop at centre no doubt running straight and hard.
Where the hell is AM !! Does DDA have some kind of dark secret about AC or what ?! … happy about Pollard , venter ,,, Vermeulen and dan on the bench but no AM is just plain stupid !!
Die boetie-boetie mentaliteit van AC gaan hom sy job kos…doing the same thing expecting a different result…ffs
What does AC see in Ellendig – surely the team would only gain if he selected Am on the bench.
Surely by all the laws of logic Nyakane ”should” start ahead o f Louw.He has been part of the Bok line up forever.
Always in the mix so when Coennie goes down he should be next to step up.
Please don’t give me the,he is just back from injury story, if he is not fit to play he shouldn’t be there.
Time this guy paid back, the time ,money and faith that has been afforded him ahead of other players.
I hope Franco has spent all week teaching our centres to at least draw a defender before passing. I am not getting my hopes up with Kriel though.
AC believes that sharks players can only carry tackle bags. Ruan, Louis and Lukhanyo proved themselves this year. What more must they do for their chance
Am at 13 with Kriel at fb might have been a better option.
Only 1 Shark good enough to grace the Boks. Not even a Shark by accident on the bench…pardon me if I don’t entirely wish them well. Allister needed more and bolder changes, but I understand the impulse for survival, however temporary. I’m noty going to stay up till midnight (S.A. time) watching this bollie.
@SeanJeff (Comment 10) : Dan Du Preez on the bench, but you make a good point.
Ja well yes………… really don’t know how some guys are still in the match 23 let alone starting!?!?!?! France has a real chance of beating the bokke for the first time in a long while!!!!
@JD (Comment 12) : I think you need to turn that around JD, the Boks do not have a real chance of beating France.
DDA?! WTH?!
@pastorshark (Comment 14) : I realize it makes no sense…..but are you really surprised?
Stop being so surprised and face it DDA aka Alistair ‘ s love child will only leave the team once daddy does.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 11) : Ja, you’re right, one guy, not zero. I was looking at the team named through a lens of malaise and missed the sole bright spot of du Preez.
I think if we honest with ourelves the pack is probably at strong as possible given injuries. Could be slight arguments for inclusion of Kitshoff and Botha but really that pack is pretty much as strong as its going to get. Its the backline where there are issues and have been issues pretty much since the 2007 world cup if we are honest.
@SheldonK (Comment 18) : or 2009 Lions series
@Hulk (Comment 19) : Well look a who we had in that series. 9. DuPreez 10. Steyn 11. Habana 12. DeVilliers 13. Fourie 14. Pieterson 15. Steyn (i think). Hell that backline would still today look better than what we have
On another topic – I see that Dick Muir is expected to be announced as an assistant Sharks coach today.
@Bokhoring (Comment 21) : Yeh definitely interesting. Im sure when he left the Lions he said he wanted to pursue other personal projects such as the Investec academy.
@SheldonK (Comment 22) : @Bokhoring (Comment 21) : ja that rumour has been around a while. Let’s see as I don’t know if Muir will want to work as an assistant coach.
@Bokhoring (Comment 21) : @SheldonK (Comment 22) : @JD (Comment 23) : ok seems I was wrong. According to Supersport website Muir will be assistant coach responsible for backline and attack. Completely forgot that Muir played with both RdP snr and Teich so they know each other from way back when!
Also mentioned is Everrit will move to u/19′s and Strudwick will be persuing other opportunities.