Sharks welcome Dick Muir back to Kings Park

The cat is out of the bag and former Sharks player and head coach Dick Muir returns to the Tank in 2018, in a consultant role that spans both attack and general backline play.

Muir was appointed emergency caretaker coach by the Sharks in 2005 in the midst of the Kevin Putt-era doldrums. He spent the next three years turning a young and talented group of players into a team capable of very nearly winning Super Rugby in 2007, before moving on to an assistant coach position with the Springboks. A somewhat acrimonious gig as Director of Rugby at the Lions followed, before a move away from the rugby limelight altogether.

Muir comes back to the Sharks at an interesting time indeed and many fans will welcome his input as the team looks to further develop a young backline full of attacking potential, but lacking both finishing skills and sensible decision making abilities at times. The extent to which the cavalier former centre is able to coexist with the strict and pragmatic head coach – former provincial teammate Rob du Preez – will go a long way to defining the success of this new era.

The bad news is that two stalwart assistants are being sacrificed to make way for Muir, with Sean Everitt demoted once more to under 19 rugby and poor Ryan Strudwick let go altogether. Details are sketchy at this stage, but it feels as though once more, the Sharks are making changes to a coaching team that has NEVER managed to retain the same staff in the same positions for two consecutive campaigns over the course of the last five seasons.