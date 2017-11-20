Boks win 2nd away test under AC

Yes, you read that right. It was only the second victory away from home under Allister Coetzee, and it was a game which had similar qualities to an Australian Super Rugby derby between the Force and the Rebels.
It was Handre Pollard’s come back match after 2 seasons of doing Vodacom adverts and playing 5 minutes off the bench. And to be honest, one could see he hasn’t played. A lot has been said about missed kicks, those could have cost us the game, but in general, the backline looked more fluid than before. One could argue that the difference was actually Francois Venter and not Pollard, but whichever way, they both should start again against Italy.
Otherwise it was more of the same from the Boks: frustrating, boring, unenthusiastic, plan-less… If I could swear on this platform, now would be a good time to explain the utter crap dished up.
There is so much wrong with the team, the players, the plan, the entire setup, that I don’t even think a complete revolt of coaches and players would make much a difference at this stage. And that is quite a scary thought, considering where we are in terms of the next World Cup. And maybe its a good thing we don’t get to host the 2023 RWC, it would be quite embarassing to be host to such an event and struggle to a quarter final loss.
Onto a medical update – Eben Etzebeth and Malcolm Marx both had to go for scans following knocks picked up, with Eben Etzebeth in ‘with a good chance’ of playing this weekend. Marx is set to have further scans later today to confirm his availability. Good news is that Pieter-Steph du Toit is ready to play again this weekend while Siya Kolisi is back in South Africa for the birth of his child.
We can expect a full strength team to face Italy, because let’s be honest, we are already tempting fate with the A team…Tweet
I agree that perception will say the pollard was the reason our backline moved more but i have to say if it weren’t venter then we wouldn’t have gotten the ball past 12. It would be nice to run Am and 13 and Gallant at 15 on sat. Give Etzebeth a week to rest as well. Start Kitshoff ahead of beast
Halfway through the tour and i think its about time to pick who we think will be the proper tourist on this tour and never touch the playing field. Could be good odds for Louis Schreuder, Ruan Botha, Curwin Bosch or Lukhanyo Am with Chilliboy the outside bet.
I think that Pollard definitely made a difference to our backline!Venter was certainly the best back and Pollard’s kicking – both tactical and at posts – was very poor…but he was far more direct than Jantjies and got our backline going with more authority. He must play again next week…
We know toetie will see this as a team turning point and not individual/positional indicators, don’t be surprised if he makes no changes. He is easily fooled/lulled. He must rest Marx or lose him. He must rest Etsebeth or find a better Lock partner for him. If that gut is Ruan he will also have a backup captain/leader in the forward pack. He must keep Pollard to work off his rust before facing wales he must fix the other half of his center combo and bring in Am. He must get stronger wing in place of Skosan one who can s good under high ball. I would suggest Coetzee and he must get a good replacement for Coetzee if he moves him. He needs to end the psdt experiment. Honestly I would rather play Mostert at flank than psdt.
Venter improved our backline drastically, not doubt about that. I do however think that Pollard’s general play (ball in hand) was much better than Jantjies. I know Pollard made some atrocious passes, tactical kicks weren’t so good and the goal kicking was appalling but he actually did some constructive things on the field and when he ran at the line and managed to find his man when passing we looked head and shoulders better than we’ve looked since we beat Argentina. At least with Pollard one can actually see him trying to make something work opposed to going completely incognito. Kriel’s time is up too, that missed tackle to let France in for there (1st?) try was horrendous and a more competent outside center needs to be instilled, I’m thinking Am. But lets see what happens…
@Hulk (Comment 5) : It would be justice to see kriel become de Allende ‘ s assistant ball polisher. Venter and Am deserve the shot as does pollard. Coetzee replace Skosan and gelant at fb.