Boks win 2nd away test under AC

Yes, you read that right. It was only the second victory away from home under Allister Coetzee, and it was a game which had similar qualities to an Australian Super Rugby derby between the Force and the Rebels.

It was Handre Pollard’s come back match after 2 seasons of doing Vodacom adverts and playing 5 minutes off the bench. And to be honest, one could see he hasn’t played. A lot has been said about missed kicks, those could have cost us the game, but in general, the backline looked more fluid than before. One could argue that the difference was actually Francois Venter and not Pollard, but whichever way, they both should start again against Italy.

Otherwise it was more of the same from the Boks: frustrating, boring, unenthusiastic, plan-less… If I could swear on this platform, now would be a good time to explain the utter crap dished up.

There is so much wrong with the team, the players, the plan, the entire setup, that I don’t even think a complete revolt of coaches and players would make much a difference at this stage. And that is quite a scary thought, considering where we are in terms of the next World Cup. And maybe its a good thing we don’t get to host the 2023 RWC, it would be quite embarassing to be host to such an event and struggle to a quarter final loss.

Onto a medical update – Eben Etzebeth and Malcolm Marx both had to go for scans following knocks picked up, with Eben Etzebeth in ‘with a good chance’ of playing this weekend. Marx is set to have further scans later today to confirm his availability. Good news is that Pieter-Steph du Toit is ready to play again this weekend while Siya Kolisi is back in South Africa for the birth of his child.

We can expect a full strength team to face Italy, because let’s be honest, we are already tempting fate with the A team…