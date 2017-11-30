Gelant, Dan get first starts

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee, or is that ex-Springbok coach, has made a massive 11 changes to the team facing Wales this weekend. Dan du Preez and Warrick Gelant get first starts while Louis Schreuder and Lukhanyo Am are in line to earn first caps from the bench.

Gelant is the only change to the backline, replacing Courtnall Skosan. Andries Coetzee survives the chop somehow, playing his 13th match and still try-less.

Amongst the forwards, Beast Mtawarira has not recovered in time and is replaced by Steven Kitshoff. Malcolm Marx on the other hand has recovered and takes his place in the 2 jersey. Wilco Louw gets consecutive starts to complete the front row. The second row is unchanged while Siya Kolisi is back from a short trip home, completing a loose trio with Pieter-Steph du Toit and first starter Dan du Preez.

Bongi Mbonambi drops back to the bench after his first start last weekend, with Trevor Nyakane and Ruan Dreyer the prop reserves. Oupa Mohoje and Uzair Cassiem are second row/loose trio replacements. Louis Schreuder and Lukhanyo Am will earn first caps should they get the call from the bench while Elton Jantjies somehow got out of his Japanese commitments to keep Curwin Bosch out of the team.

The Springbok team to play against Wales in Cardiff is:

15. Andries Coetzee, Emirates Lions – 12 caps, 0 points

14. Dillyn Leyds, DHL Stormers – 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)

13. Jesse Kriel, Vodacom Bulls – 28 caps, 35 points (7 tries)

12. Francois Venter, Toyota Cheetahs – 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)

11. Warrick Gelant, Vodacom Bulls – 1 caps, 0 points

10. Handré Pollard, Vodacom Bulls – 25 caps, 206 points (2 tries, 35 conversions, 39 penalty goals, 3 drop goals)

9. Ross Cronje, Emirates Lions – 9 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

8. Dan du Preez, Cell C Sharks – 2 caps, 0 points

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, DHL Stormers – 31 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

6. Siya Kolisi, DHL Stormers, – 27 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

5. Lood de Jager, Vodacom Bulls – 35 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

4. Eben Etzebeth (captain), DHL Stormers – 66 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

3. Wilco Louw, DHL Stormers – 4 caps, 0 points

2. Malcolm Marx, Emirates Lions – 13 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

1. Steven Kitshoff, DHL Stormers – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi, DHL Stormers – 13 caps, 5 points (1 try)

17. Trevor Nyakane, Vodacom Bulls – 36 caps, 5 points (1 try)

18. Ruan Dreyer, Emirates Lions – 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)

19. Oupa Mohoje, Toyota Cheetahs – 17 caps, 0 points

20. Uzair Cassiem, Toyota Cheetahs – 7 cap, 5 points (1 try)

21. Louis Schreuder, Cell C Sharks – 0 caps, 0 points

22. Elton Jantjies, Emirates Lions / NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – 22 caps, 203 points (2 tries, 38 conversions, 38 penalty goals)

23. Lukhanyo Am, Cell C Sharks – 0 caps, 0 points